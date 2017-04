i quit like 2 eps after the charlotte reveal........



yet here i am. doing a rewatch. almost done season 1 lol i hate myself

Waaaaait! I thought they had aired the finale already? Reply

I don't even remember when charlotte's reveal happened but this is the last part of season 7. This will be the season though

there is only 9 episodes left

I hate this show so much. 9 episodes left.

i hate this damn show.



Someone needs to draw Spencer's family tree.

i only enjoy alison when she is bitchy Reply

