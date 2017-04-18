Japanese trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 5 featuring new footage of [BIG spoiler]

BLESS YOU KEIRA Reply

ewww @ Kiera willingly working with a woman abuser like Johnny Depp. Reply

Erm this was filmed before his divorce though... Reply

she has known about him beating up women for years and looks the other way.



Edited at 2017-04-19 12:55 am (UTC) Reply

Keira's career blows my mind, she's constantly cast in good movies (obviously not counting this one) and making bank with little to no acting talent. I mean, she seems like a nice lady but good lord, her acting is atrocious.



Never underestimate the power of being white and skinny, I guess. Reply

lol mte Reply

I can hear her jaw through this gif lol Reply

I'll forever love her because of this film ngl <3 Reply

i was gonna say "but she learnt ballet for black swan!" and then remembered that they are two different people Reply

did she get a GG or oscar nom at some point or am i just confusing her w/ someone Reply

I haven't heard about her since Atonement. Does she do like indies now or something because I figured her it girl days were long over? Reply

Somehow people are blown away by her in The Duchess, Pride and Prejudice and Atonement- all movies in which I can cast anyone else with a softer jawline with the same or perhaps better results.

She's done absolutely nothing for me in the realm of acting but in her interviews she seems pleasant and honest. Reply

SAME. Keira Knightley's acting is horrendous. I can't believe people think she's one of the best. Reply

why Reply

i am shooketh Reply

pass on supporting this abuser and anything he'll ever touch. Reply

omg I saw the clip on tumblr but thought it was just from one of the earlier movies and I didn't remember it. I'm so happy she's back - hopefully it's a decent portion. Reply

I feel like this movie would have had potential if Jack Sparrow wasn't in it. And if the CGI for Javier Bardem wasn't AWFUL. But, c'est la vie, it looks like garbage. Reply

Same.



This would have been the first one I paid to see if he was just not here. Reply

this , they're on movie fucking 5 and he's still going 'ahh monkey' to a monkey hes known from MOVIE ONE OMG



i loved the first POTC so much but even as like a 14 y/o once dead man's chest came out it was so obvious they were just rehashing jack over and over , like how many rum jokes can you make Reply

Exactly. Same shit over and over. I gave up after the third one, I think. Reply

I love the POTC movies but jack has zero depth as a character. Reply

The CGI gets worse for every damn movie. Just CGI the whole film. Reply

omggggg i honestly did not think those rumours were true Reply

I love Keira and I wish she was in better stuff :/ Reply

also wtf is up with javier's cgi, it looks so bizzare Reply

Bring back Norrington tho. Since that seems to be a thing now. Thanks.



It's a shame Depp is Depp because this is giving me Curse of the Black Pearl feels (which to me is a good thing lol)Bring back Norrington tho. Since that seems to be a thing now. Thanks. Reply

although rewatching curse of the black pearl it was kinda creepy how he knew elizabeth when she was a little child and then wanted to marry her when she became of age

I was watching it the other week and couldn't get over it. Reply

The movie was just being ~historically accurate.

Grown men circled girls, while still respecting to their households/fathers of course. Reply

At least he let her go~~~~



There's no way for me to make that sound less creepy. I love the character but it's nagl



(Wow there is really no way to make that sound not creepy lol mess) Reply

it was creepy but i just wrote it off as him 1, not being THAT much older than her just aging like a white dude did in the 18th century and 2, by it being an unfortunate historical fact.



they also never ended up together, he was always a doomed suitor Reply

Can we have creepy ghost Norrington?! Reply

mte on everything. I used to love Curse of the Black Pearl. All sequels have been shit Reply

is that allegedly bisexual butterfly brenton thwaites? Reply

AHHHHHHHHHHHH (KING) KEIRA <333333333 Reply

