Japanese trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 5 featuring new footage of [BIG spoiler]
Keira Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann is back in a new Japanese trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales which you can watch above!
Are you ready for the .01 second of the Pirate King to save us from this inevitable mess ONTD?
Never underestimate the power of being white and skinny, I guess.
She's done absolutely nothing for me in the realm of acting but in her interviews she seems pleasant and honest.
This would have been the first one I paid to see if he was just not here.
i loved the first POTC so much but even as like a 14 y/o once dead man's chest came out it was so obvious they were just rehashing jack over and over , like how many rum jokes can you make
Bring back Norrington tho. Since that seems to be a thing now. Thanks.
although rewatching curse of the black pearl it was kinda creepy how he knew elizabeth when she was a little child and then wanted to marry her when she became of age
Grown men circled girls, while still respecting to their households/fathers of course.
There's no way for me to make that sound less creepy. I love the character but it's nagl
(Wow there is really no way to make that sound not creepy lol mess)
they also never ended up together, he was always a doomed suitor
allegedlybisexual butterfly brenton thwaites?