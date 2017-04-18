illyria

Chris Brown punches club photographer


  • Chris Brown was paid to spend an hour at the AJA Channelside club in Tampa, Florida. He only spent 3-5 minutes there.

  • There was a paid club photographer named Bennie Vines there who was taking pictures of the crowd and Chris.

  • Chris said no pictures and then punched Bennie Vines, giving him a split lip.

  • The police were called, but by the time they arrived Chris left.

  • The police are investigating and Bennie has contacted lawyers who say he has a very good case.

Source: Twitter

It's clear that he never changed and continues to assault so many people. What is it gonna take for him to be in jail for more than a couple of months?
