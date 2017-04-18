Chris Brown punches club photographer
Chris Brown allegedly punched a photographer at a club in Tampa. https://t.co/LOSuFBbcTC pic.twitter.com/9FZvjieuvg— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 17, 2017
- Chris Brown was paid to spend an hour at the AJA Channelside club in Tampa, Florida. He only spent 3-5 minutes there.
- There was a paid club photographer named Bennie Vines there who was taking pictures of the crowd and Chris.
- Chris said no pictures and then punched Bennie Vines, giving him a split lip.
- The police were called, but by the time they arrived Chris left.
- The police are investigating and Bennie has contacted lawyers who say he has a very good case.
Source: Twitter
It's clear that he never changed and continues to assault so many people. What is it gonna take for him to be in jail for more than a couple of months?
Male celebs get away with too much.
