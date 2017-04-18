Chris Brown punches club photographer

A leopard doesn't change its spot Reply

Thread

Link

People need to stop giving this moron chances. Reply

Thread

Link

get a female ufc fighter to knock him out Reply

Thread

Link

Someone needs to permanently knock him out. Obviously this fucker doesn't learn anything and never will. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? where's the good sis karma when you need her. this idiot has had enough chances. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And then let The Rock finish his ass up. Throw him off a cliff somewhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd like to see holly holm knock his ass flat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yet he still has many defenders.



Male celebs get away with too much. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand how people can honestly stan for him and not feel deep shame anytime he makes headlines for his fuckery. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SHOCKING Reply

Thread

Link

Why is he not in jail already?? who are his contacts? cuz he's always get away with it Reply

Thread

Link

I don't get it because basically all of his team and handlers have ditched him since he threatened or abused them, so who's managing him professionally at this point that can get him out of trouble for all the terrible shit he does? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what I'm saying. Who's this bts bitch and how do they work that magic? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. How did he get out of that police standoff a few months ago without any jail time?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jfc, he's going to end up killing someone one day. Reply

Thread

Link

who says he hasn't already killed someone, tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That or he dies first. I'm surprised he's still alive tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He strikes me as the type to only fight people weaker than him or suckerpunch someone without warning and then quickly leave. Has he ever been in a fistfight with someone of equal strength or threatened someone who was armed? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I still can't believe this dude got caught with a bag full of drugs and guns and not a single thing happened to him aside from getting booked for 5 minutes. (I know there are legal reasons why but the point remains) Reply

Thread

Link

It's cause they couldn't prove that the guns or drugs belonged to him *rme*. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously? What about possession being 9/10ths of the law? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He needs serious intervention therapy





IN OTHER NEWS

Ossoff projected at 71%

Cmon be true you can do it!!

Reply

Thread

Link



"Chris Brown punches..." Reply

Thread

Link

this man is such a lost cause Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck Chris Brown, and fuck this club for even booking him when everyone knows what he's like. Reply

Thread

Link

But he can't be violent, his music is so catchy! Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, what a prick. Apart from the fact that it's not okay to sucker-punch people [who aren't Nazis], you'd think that attention whore would know that it's pretty common for fancy nightclubs to have photographers. Especially when the celebs are literally paid to be there. He just can't get anything right. Reply

Thread

Link