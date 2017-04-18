Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Jessica Chastain was the first woman in her family not to be a teenage mother


  • Both her mother and grandmother were teenage moms and did not have access to sex education or birth control

  • She was also the first person in her family to go to college

  • She's a strong advocate for Planned Parenthood but says she isn't surprised that people are struggling to defund it "I guess I’m not surprised by the war on women’s healthcare. I think it’s something I’ve seen for the majority of my life."

