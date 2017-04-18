Jessica Chastain was the first woman in her family not to be a teenage mother

I graduated high school less than a year ago and three ex classmates of mine are knocked up already (the fact that I changed 4 schools probably helped). One of them is so trashy that I laughed when I discovered it, her poor child, her babydaddy looks like a fat ginger Thom Yorke Reply

we better remember this child in our prayers to baby jesus. this child certainly needs it!

She is such an irl sitcom character, I use her social media pages as a comedy website: from combining leopard mini dress with neon heels, to french manicure, to drawing angels on her pregnant belly, to posting quotes like REAL WOMEN SHOULD BE A MOTHER/I AM THE RICHEST WOMEN ALIVE CAUSE I'M A MOTHER on a daily basis, to her fiance's face. Sometimes I laugh so hard I cry

There was actually only one pregnancy during high school in my graduating class, but within a year after there were at least a dozen girls pregnant. One was a very conservative religious girl who dropped out of college and got married very suddenly, had a full-term baby 6 months later and still 12 years later calls him a honeymoon baby.

omg same! I left the small (and I mean small) town I was raised in for greener pastures and that city life~ and every time I go back there to see my grandmother it's like damn! one of them has four children already and by four different babydaddies. Sometimes I wonder if the good sis doesn't know condoms exists lmao

Six girls in my class had babies junior and senior year. Catholic all girls school.

there was this one girl in our class. she was a goth and kinda very troubled. she told me she liked girls and often showed me fresh cuts on her arms. soon after the graduation she married a priest and got pregnant. 😐

only one girl in my final year of high school became pregnant, and the school kicked her out because of it. after high school, though, there was a spate of girls from the graduating class suddenly starting off college pregnant, including one girl who'd gotten arrested on campus in senior year for hiding drugs in her locker and trying to frame her "bff" for it or something (school didn't kick her out, though).

im my town there are always a girl or two that are pregnant usually they are mi primas pero not this time . im in my senior year now and there are three girls here that are pregnant. one of the girls is super nice so no one gives her shit.

I'm much older than you and I have had a lot of classmates have children while in high school or very soon after.



The one I don't understand has had I think 6 children to probably about 4-5 different men who don't appear to help much except for the last one, works a low-paying job that can't be much more than minimum wage, and is trying to hustle all these like get rich quick pyramid scam things. The part I don't understand is she's not religious AFAIK and she is from a well-educated and reasonably well-off family who could help her get birth control. She's not even happy with her life- she's always complaining about how hard things are.

I graduated with at least half a dozen pregnant girls or parents. The biggest surprise was this seemingly squeaky clean, honour roll pastor's daughter (both of her parents worked in church) who got pregnant during senior year.

I think only one girl from my year got pregnant. The worst part was that we were literally less than a month away from finishing high school and she dropped out. Such a waste.

No one had babies at my super evangelical Christian private school, but I know of at least two girls who got pregnant and had abortions, paid for by their (rich Republican) parents.

when I started college after high school so many girls I knew were going there with their babies, it's ridiculous!

I went to a reading and book signing by Dr. Willie Parker last night



And someone scraped my car and dented it in the parking lot :(

I love that she speaks up unapologetically about very important issues 💖



Also same!

My mom had me at 17, my grandma had my mom at 17 and my great grandma had my grandma at 18.

My mom got pregnant with my half sister when she was 17. I've noticed that teen pregnancies tend to run in generations of families which I always thought was kinda weird. My mom put the fear of god into me about getting pregnant young, don't really get it when daughters of teen moms go on to have teen pregnancies themselves.

Schools teach to be abstinent instead of proper safe sex methods. There are states that don't require schools to teach about safe sex.

Not to mention there's no real way to systematically gather how schools teach sex ed in the US.



Edited at 2017-04-18 11:01 pm (UTC)

Exactly. My sex ed class in HS was useless and you had to get parent permission to even participate. I'm 16, why do my parents need to give me permission to learn about sex?

and then those schools will be in areas with high rates in teenage pregnancies, but still insist that abstinence-only programs work.

That's scary and incredibly stupid.

i feel so sad when i hear about bad sex ed programs. we had such a great one - our school actually contracted out a few days of lecture to planned parenthood

I learned about safe sex methods starting in 6th grade and every year thereafter but I think my school district was also probably one of the more advanced? Idk

And they need to start it much younger than high school.



It was quite common for girls to get pregnant between 8th and 9th grade in my hometown. There were even some middle schoolers who had babies... AFAIK, the pregnancies weren't a result of abuse.



Regardless of how I feel about middle school kids having sex or having babies, the reality is that it was happening and yet it was abstinence only education for 7th graders.

I'm really grateful to have grown up in NJ. Our sex ed talks started in school in fifth grade (my stepson just had his talk at school last week!), and we had some kind of conversation about it every year as part of health class.



There was a lot my elementary school did wrong (who let's 15 4th graders play with electric saws with one teacher supervising?!), but I feel like they really did a good job with the sex ed part.

I'm shocked about how sex education is handled in the US. I went to a catholic school in freaking south america and my sex education was pretty solid

My school had like one lesson on sex ed, it was crazy. And the teacher was laughing the whole time and not taking it seriously.

We had sex ed starting in 4th grade. It covered puberty when we were kids and sex ed as middle school and high schoolers later. They taught abstinence, contraception, and showed us slides of STDs and saw a doc that showed childbirth. The only kids who opted out were super religious and guess which ones wound up pregnant by senior year or shortly after? I went to school in Maryland, which is already pretty liberal so I can't imagine what it must be like for kids in conservative states or towns.



Edited at 2017-04-19 12:57 am (UTC)

I had proper sex ed (??? fast and loose definition of proper) but even that was pretty shit

It's amazing how far behind the US is in providing competent sex education. My late grandmother worked for a clinic as a social worker teaching contraception to clients in the 1940s and it's scary that not much has changed since then.

As a fellow social worker, I love hearing these type of stories. Your grandmother was awesome 😊

Fuck yeah social work! What field do you work in?

I'm about to finish my BSW in 5 days! :D

At least you guys get sex ed. At the Catholic school in India my cousins went to, literally all they got was the biology textbook chapter on reproduction and for the Christian girls, they literally only got 'no sex or anything before marriage bc having strong romantic feelings for someone you aren't married to is BAD for you'.



And ofc fuck-all about birth control.

Went to a Church high school in the UK. Had sex ed which included the correct way to put on a condom. Had zero pregnant teens when I

I am also the first woman in my family to not have a teenage pregnancy. I've got 2 younger sisters and they both made it out too. Feels good! My mom getting knocked up young showed us exactly what not to do. Reply

I will be the first woman in my family not to become a mother in her 20s. Yay me! Reply

i think i am too lol. one of my cousin's wives was like "i had 3 by the time i was 28!" like that was gonna motivate me?? that sounds AWFUL Reply

I'm probably gonna be the first woman in my family to never have one ever lol. All the women in my family have gotten pregnant between 16 and 25. Reply

i think i might too both my ma and nan had 5 kids... kids are great but 5? unnecessary imo Reply

Same, I was the first to make it to 25 short of a cousin who didn't but only because she had fertility problems, but waa actively trying since she was 21. I think she had her boys in her mid 30s. Reply

Same here. Reply

Same Reply

Same for my sister and I, we were also the first in the entire family to go to university.

Coincidence?? Reply

Now that you wrote that, I think I am the first one in my family too.

Reply

Same here lol. Reply

sex education needs to be mandatory so many people don't know basic things about sex like in that drake post people were asking if a vasectomy can stop std's not to rude but y i k e s i thought it was common knowledge that only condoms stop them guess not



it should also be illegal to pull kids out school during sex education i didn't even know that was a thing until recently parents who would rather deprive their child from BASIC knowledge about healthy and biology to keep them "pure" are absolute wankers



also studies shows that religious places (no sex ed) have higher rates of unplanned pregnancies Reply

damn where people really asking that Reply

yes. it was sad af. Reply

I remember at my elementary/middle school there were students who were pulled out during "family life" (our sex ed course) and I was at a catholic school... I really wanna know if it was because simply describing our sex organs was too much or if it was because the parents wanted them to have comprehensive sex ed Reply

We required parental permission in order to even SIT IN sex ed class. It's so fucking stupid. Also, why would a vasectomy prevent stds lmao Reply

"it should also be illegal to pull kids out school during sex education"



holy shit wtf?? ppl do that? Reply

Yea I was like wtf at those questions in that post lol Reply

Who asked that?! Reply

even condoms can't stop them all... but they're better than nothing. Reply

mte, bc a lot of ppl don't even know the basics Reply

in that drake post people were asking if a vasectomy can stop std's not to rude but y i k e s i thought it was common knowledge that only condoms stop them guess not



lmao guess I should not be surprised given how when I said I wish I were infertile people basically told me ~get your fucking tubes tied then bitch~



Then again, I try to cut some slack here since most ONTDers do not have a sex life so it's not like they should know those things.

Reply

I had a music teacher in HS who took it upon herself to invite these religious nut jobs to lecture our class about sex.



The one thing I really remember about it was that they said condoms were basically like strainers, they'll protect you from some diseases, but they're useless for others...



Pretty sure there was one girl in that class who got pregnant a couple of years later.



Edited at 2017-04-18 11:07 pm (UTC) Reply

They're correct about condoms. For example they don't work against the HPV virus, which causes cancer. There is a vaccine for that which is pretty effective though. Reply

or hsv. mostly because you can have hpv and hsv places not covered by the condom. Reply

I see so many people against the HPV vaccine. There are the garden variety anti-vaxxers and there are also these people who think that giving the HPV vaccine will ruin the kid's innocence. Reply

when i was a kid i loved having the youngest mother of all my friends. and i wanted to have a kid at 20 like her too lmao. 31 and still baby free! Reply

the women in my family have pretty much always done what they wanted in terms of babies, and no one judges, it's wonderful and i'm so thankful for all of them. my grandmom had a baby at 21 and was super stoked about it, my mom had me at 29 and was super stoked about it, and my aunt never wanted one so she never had one, and she was super stoked about it, and, even better, no one else ever said shit to her about it AFAIK.



the women in my family are amazing. i'm so grateful for their role modeling, and for the fact that no one is pushing me to have a baby, since i'm age 29 and been married for 2 years. just got the copper IUD, so no baby plans for us in the near future lmao





Edited at 2017-04-18 11:11 pm (UTC) Reply

My mom's family is like that and I was grateful to be raised mostly around them. Most people waited to have kids or didn't have them at all. Reply

Me and my two sisters are 24+ and none of us have kids, we feel like we're winning at life. I have three younger female cousins, I wonder which of us will get pregnant first



Can't wait to adopt/foster kids in my late 30s or early 40s tho Reply

She wants a medal for that or what? Reply

Did you read past the headline or are you just that dense? Reply

No, she wants people to support Planned Parenthood, which is under attack from Trump and his minions, and she's using her story to illustrate the importance of having a place that gives reproductive health care to poor women and girls who have no access sex education or adults who can give them adequate information.



But way to knock a woman for doing something helpful.



Reply

People who don't have kids should get some sort of prize though. Reply

it kills me that republicans want to ban abortion but also ban everything that prevents abortion and also ban everything that helps low income mothers and children



it truly is all about punishing women for being poor and having sex Reply

these are the same people who would also privatize schools and healthcare to fuck over everyone - they're not pro-life, they're pro-birth. Reply

They should just ban women, I think that's what they really want. Reply

i worry for my kid cousins when it comes to their sex education, i know they are't learning what they should and that what they're taught is the rudimentary "penis goes in vagina and that's how pregnancies result, also this is what an sti looks like, what kind of sti and how do you treat it? why would you want to know that, you have to wait until you're married and by then you won't get an sti because marriage totally cancels all that out!" Reply

