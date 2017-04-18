Jessica Chastain was the first woman in her family not to be a teenage mother
- Both her mother and grandmother were teenage moms and did not have access to sex education or birth control
- She was also the first person in her family to go to college
- She's a strong advocate for Planned Parenthood but says she isn't surprised that people are struggling to defund it "I guess I’m not surprised by the war on women’s healthcare. I think it’s something I’ve seen for the majority of my life."
The one I don't understand has had I think 6 children to probably about 4-5 different men who don't appear to help much except for the last one, works a low-paying job that can't be much more than minimum wage, and is trying to hustle all these like get rich quick pyramid scam things. The part I don't understand is she's not religious AFAIK and she is from a well-educated and reasonably well-off family who could help her get birth control. She's not even happy with her life- she's always complaining about how hard things are.
My mom had me at 17, my grandma had my mom at 17 and my great grandma had my grandma at 18.
It was quite common for girls to get pregnant between 8th and 9th grade in my hometown. There were even some middle schoolers who had babies... AFAIK, the pregnancies weren't a result of abuse.
Regardless of how I feel about middle school kids having sex or having babies, the reality is that it was happening and yet it was abstinence only education for 7th graders.
There was a lot my elementary school did wrong (who let's 15 4th graders play with electric saws with one teacher supervising?!), but I feel like they really did a good job with the sex ed part.
And ofc fuck-all about birth control.
Same, I was the first to make it to 25 short of a cousin who didn't but only because she had fertility problems, but waa actively trying since she was 21. I think she had her boys in her mid 30s.
Coincidence??
it should also be illegal to pull kids out school during sex education i didn't even know that was a thing until recently parents who would rather deprive their child from BASIC knowledge about healthy and biology to keep them "pure" are absolute wankers
also studies shows that religious places (no sex ed) have higher rates of unplanned pregnancies
holy shit wtf?? ppl do that?
lmao guess I should not be surprised given how when I said I wish I were infertile people basically told me ~get your fucking tubes tied then bitch~
The one thing I really remember about it was that they said condoms were basically like strainers, they'll protect you from some diseases, but they're useless for others...
Pretty sure there was one girl in that class who got pregnant a couple of years later.
the women in my family are amazing. i'm so grateful for their role modeling, and for the fact that no one is pushing me to have a baby, since i'm age 29 and been married for 2 years. just got the copper IUD, so no baby plans for us in the near future lmao
Can't wait to adopt/foster kids in my late 30s or early 40s tho
But way to knock a woman for doing something helpful.
it truly is all about punishing women for being poor and having sex