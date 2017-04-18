Woke member of super girl group Fifth Harmony Lauren Jauregui accused of home wrecking!

perfect first comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This skit gets me every time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao this whole channel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This video always gets me lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

being woke and hooking up with a dude who has a gf are not mutually exclusive Reply

Thread

Link

She's not even that woke iirc. She's anti-vaccine and anti-pharm like anti-depressants Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's just asking questions!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yall calling her anti-vaccinee when she never said that is tiring



and let's forget how she's using her platform to talk about immigration and social injustices Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she never even said that.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tell that to ONTD who holds betrayal right up there with abuse and drunk driving in the ranks of things that make a human being terrible, horrible, no good, very bad~ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lbr, at this point "woke" has no meaning lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gross Reply

Thread

Link

one of her ex gf's friends liked or posted something weird abt her cheating too, messy Reply

Thread

Link

Yup. She's a mess. Especially if she cheated on her ex who was one of her BFFs. Like, at least dump the person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Never a shortage of drama with this group of nobodies Reply

Thread

Link

Always comin' through with some beautiful Carey <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<3 ty. bless u for appreciating and recognizing true beauty Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I knew something was going on with the two of them I feel like I saw her posting pics of him or his tattoos before Reply

Thread

Link

she posted a collage of photos of him on valentine's day captioned w/ the heart emoji and my slow ass still didn't catch on til recently Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of his ugly ass though? lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't either but usually i ignore her instagram posts because she's always yelling about something Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wait whaaaat link? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





@LMJupdates he did say he was hanging with the girl he liked for his birthday on ig live 🤔 she's soo faded in this tho 😂😂😂 — Flex deserved better (@Jauregoo3) April 14, 2017

They're not even hiding it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol at the tweet that sounds like something a 12 year old would say



ew @ all of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When is Lauren not faded tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she looks like a child next to him

he's 32 she's 20....lawd Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't believe she dumped that super cute gf of hers to be with... this.



Guess there's more to love and attraction than actual beauty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Insert gif of Karla Reply

Thread

Link

someone please shop lauren's face onto it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gross. cheaters can rot in hell. Reply

Thread

Link





Didn't he collab with them because his daughter is a fan of them? Mess. Didn't he collab with them because his daughter is a fan of them? Mess. Reply

Thread

Link

Is she the one that used the word faggot?



Edited at 2017-04-18 10:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

*work from home Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think that was dinah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats kkkamila Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





alexaaf said: hey slut. i miss you.

jw, do you have my hungergames book?



hi hoe. i miss you as well..i was actually thinking early today about how we usually spend every second of summer together..but now we have faggot ass boyfriends that take up our time..and i want you back.



and yes, I actually do(; hmu



http://ssweet-dispositionn.tumblr.com/p ost/6564886658/hey-slut-i-miss-you-jw-do-y ou-have-my



She also made this embarrasing post about how it was ~so gay that people on facebook were creating tumblrs lmao.



ssweet-dispositionn:



I hate all these fake ass facebook bitches that have decided to make a group and post each other’s tumblr’s to gain more followers. THATS NOT THE POINT ASSHOLES. This place used to be a gettaway from fake people like you. Now its just our world colided and you thinking you have something in common with us. Yeah we get it, you like hipster clothing, and yeah we get it you think your an artist, and photographer, and super into music, drugs, and drinking. Fuck you all. This is the gayest thing I’ve ever seen and I literally have no respect for all the people that are part of this group on facebook. you don’t get the point of tumblr. it’s not how many followers you have, its about how many WANT to follow you because you have an amazing blog that expresses who you are outside of a world where everyone is the same. Tumblr’s becoming that world. and i miss the old one/:



-sorry guys. i’m just in a very very bad mood.



http://exposing-5h.tumblr.com/post/1426 32815124/tumblr

There used to be this ONTD user who yelled about how much they hate Lauren cause she used that word, but I didn't see receipts so I didn't believe it. Someone in the Camila dolphin rape post linked to a post on her tumblr where she did use it tho.alexaaf said: hey slut. i miss you.jw, do you have my hungergames book?hi hoe. i miss you as well..i was actually thinking early today about how we usually spend every second of summer together..but now we have faggot ass boyfriends that take up our time..and i want you back.and yes, I actually do(; hmuShe also made this embarrasing post about how it was ~so gay that people on facebook were creating tumblrs lmao.ssweet-dispositionn:I hate all these fake ass facebook bitches that have decided to make a group and post each other’s tumblr’s to gain more followers. THATS NOT THE POINT ASSHOLES. This place used to be a gettaway from fake people like you. Now its just our world colided and you thinking you have something in common with us. Yeah we get it, you like hipster clothing, and yeah we get it you think your an artist, and photographer, and super into music, drugs, and drinking. Fuck you all. This is the gayest thing I’ve ever seen and I literally have no respect for all the people that are part of this group on facebook. you don’t get the point of tumblr. it’s not how many followers you have, its about how many WANT to follow you because you have an amazing blog that expresses who you are outside of a world where everyone is the same. Tumblr’s becoming that world. and i miss the old one/:-sorry guys. i’m just in a very very bad mood. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was 14.



And at the same time she wrote those, she also made post defending gay rights or that the thing that made her the most mad was how religion was prejudiced against gay people.

But those posts are never brought up or copy/pasted.





Edited at 2017-04-18 11:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That was definitely Ally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh could this be why she broke up with her gf? idk if the timeline matches or what Reply

Thread

Link

lol can't wait to see how L chat is surviving Reply

Thread

Link

Idk her but for her sake hope it's not true because once you're labeled a homewrecker, I swear people NEVER forget. They hold that shit to the grave like they were the ones cheated on lol Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only if youre a woman too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True. No matter how legendary her career, the first thing people remember to this day about Elizabeth Taylor is her marriages and that she was a homewrecker to the beloved Debbie Reynolds marriage whereas no one mentions Paul Newman's cheating & leaving his first family to create a whole new one with Joanne Woodward. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's not true, ontd is just having a moment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't Lauren dating Lucy at that time?

This is a mess, why him Reply

Thread

Link

i blame kylie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





To every single media outlet in my goddamn mentions right now talking about these pictures and my personal life, FUCK YOU. REPORT MY BRAIN — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 25, 2017 Well I guess it might explain why she didn't want people reporting on her personal life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is her brain telling her to be a cheater? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the way the media treat her, I get why she gets mad. she's been dragged out of the closet by p*rez hilton, and when the new came out, half the media outlet tried to associate it with "camren". I get that it's part of the game, but she's totally right to call them out on their bullshit and clickbait titles Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

report my brain lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah there seems to be a bit of an overlap, either that or she moves on super quick



her birthday post for lucy ("you're my favorite forever") was a month exactly before the collage of her and ty- obv social media isn't everything but it can be a good indicator Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They been together since Feb I'm assuming and I think she was still with Lucy till March because those pictures of them kissing was on New Years so idk Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link