Woke member of super girl group Fifth Harmony Lauren Jauregui accused of home wrecking!




Rumors have been speculating that Ty Dolla Sign has been dating Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui. The couple was spotted this past weekend at Coachella. Hold UP! tho, Ty Dolla Sign's ex Alicia Bella claims that Lauren drove a wedge between them by Ty cheating on her with the Work From Home Woke singer. Bella tweeted the claims but Ty or Lauren have yet to confirm they are dating or Alicia's just being Paranoid.

