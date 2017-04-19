10 Beyond Disturbing Horror Movies That Have Made People Pass Out
The Exorcist
''When it first came out in 1973, people reacted so fearfully that theater ushers even handed out smelling salts for those who fainted.''
About: A visiting actress in Washington, D.C., notices dramatic and dangerous changes in the behavior and physical make-up of her 12-year-old daughter. Meanwhile, a young priest at nearby Georgetown University begins to doubt his faith while dealing with his mother's terminal sickness. And, book-ending the story, a frail, elderly priest recognizes the necessity for a show-down with an old demonic enemy.
Les Yeux Sans Visage (Eyes Without a Face)
''It's reported that at preview screenings in France and Scotland, several audience members required emergency services after fainting during the movie, causing a scandal in the British press.''
About: After causing an accident that left his daughter Christiane severely disfigured, the brilliant surgeon Dr. Génessier works tirelessly to give the girl a new face. He does so however by kidnapping young women and attempting face transplants. He has been woefully unsuccessful to date. The doctor's world begins to collapse around him when his daughter realizes just what he has been doing.
V/H/S
''At the Sundance screening, one person fainted after the first gruesome scene and only left after his girlfriend insisted. Just 20 minutes later, the film caused another person to faint.''
About: A POV, found footage horror film from the perspective of America's top genre filmmakers. A group of misfits are hired by an unknown third party to burglarize a desolate house in the countryside and acquire a rare tape. Upon searching the house, the guys are confronted with a dead body, a hub of old televisions and an endless supply of cryptic footage, each video stranger than the last.
Psycho
''In some of the earliest showings of the film, people fainted and puked. Things escalated so quickly that a New York theater had to call the police and people even called for censorship.''
About: Phoenix officeworker Marion Crane is fed up with the way life has treated her. She has to meet her lover Sam in lunch breaks and they cannot get married because Sam has to give most of his money away in alimony. One Friday Marion is trusted to bank $40,000 by her employer. Seeing the opportunity to take the money and start a new life, Marion leaves town and heads towards Sam's California store. Tired after the long drive and caught in a storm, she gets off the main highway and pulls into The Bates Motel. The motel is managed by a quiet young man called Norman who seems to be dominated by his mother.
The Blair Witch Project
''Viewers have experienced motion sickness, enough to warrant warnings at screenings. A representative at Loews Cineplex Entertainment has even reported that an average of one person per show at the Cineplex Odeon Outer Circle demanded a refund because they felt physically ill watching the movie.''
About: Three film students travel to Maryland to make a student film about a local urban legend... The Blair Witch. The three went into the woods on a two day hike to find the Blair Witch, and never came back. One year later, the students film and video were found in the woods. The footage was compiled and made into a movie. The Blair Witch Project.
raw was not that bad lol
Bite was gross af though, omfg. I lost count of how many times I yelled "BITCH, GO TO THE E.R. ALREADY" while I was watching.
I still need to see Grace though.
rip i was gonna force my friend to watch it and laugh at her reactions :(
is it good tho? im really looking forward to it
Halfway through the night, a friend wakes me up freaking out because our staircase was around the corner and was worried it would happen.
BTW has anyone watched The Void yet? I want to hear people's thoughtsssss.
I just want more body horror and practical effects!!!!
this film was made in the 80's and it's still good
It's in the same vein and a good movie.
But yeah, the skinning part was a lot.
the Spanish horror/thriller sleep tight messed me up I need to watch it again some time soon
I was like "WHAT THE FUCK NO! DID HE JUST NOOOOOOO!"