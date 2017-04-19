10 Beyond Disturbing Horror Movies That Have Made People Pass Out





full list:



1. Raw

2. The Exorcist

3. Saw III

4. Bite

5. V/H/S

6. Psycho

7. Goodnight Mommy

8. Les Yeux Sans Visage

9. Grace

10. The Blair Witch Project



raw was not that bad lol i love fucked up movies <3 my friend and i have had a long standing game for like 3 years to see who can watch the most of them lmao and then we #consult full list:1. Raw2. The Exorcist3. Saw III4. Bite5. V/H/S6. Psycho7. Goodnight Mommy8. Les Yeux Sans Visage9. Grace10. The Blair Witch Projectraw was not that bad lol Reply

Thread

Link

I'm seeing Raw in a week and I'm so psyched for it. I know someone supposedly passed out and they had to call an ambulance at TIFF when it screened, but I doubt it was due to its ~scariness and intensity~. I think people just forget to eat and hydrate during festivals and then crash, lol. It happens every year.



Bite was gross af though, omfg. I lost count of how many times I yelled "BITCH, GO TO THE E.R. ALREADY" while I was watching.



I still need to see Grace though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh gosh, the adult breastfeeding scene in Grace alone... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

grace was...an experience. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My friend passed out at that movie, and Bloody Disgusting wrote about it, I think he passed when it premiered. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

raw was not that bad lol

rip i was gonna force my friend to watch it and laugh at her reactions :(



is it good tho? im really looking forward to it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i've seen a few on your list and of those, the only one that really fucked me up was goodnight mommy. particularly the scene with the dental floss while she was tied down to the bed. ughhh, just thinking about it turns my stomach Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where did you watch raw? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Raw was not even that intense gore-wise. I liked the film overall but it's completely over-hyped with how "disturbing" it is imo. My friend and I were like "oh that's it?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just saw raw and i fucking loved it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I almost went with my BFF to see Raw @ IFC but I passed and she said it wasn't that good... she said it was similar to ginger snaps. What do u think? I won't watch it for a while so feel free to say any spoilers lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so glad you mentioned Grace! I actually watched that movie while I was pregnant and I was so, soooo grossed out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i haven't seen a few of these... any animal deaths in them? i usually avoid those lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think my friend passed out at Bite.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've had goodnight mommy on my laptop since its release and I still don't think I can handle watching it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I rented The Exorcist for my 17th birthday and had a sleepover. My friends didn't make it past the scene where she spiders down the stairs and I had to turn it off.

Halfway through the night, a friend wakes me up freaking out because our staircase was around the corner and was worried it would happen.



Reply

Thread

Link

lol awesome, I have made my way through all of these without even coming close to passing out ✌️



BTW has anyone watched The Void yet? I want to hear people's thoughtsssss. Reply

Thread

Link

yea i liked it.. i think. it was fun and the mood was kewl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved it! It was like this weird mashup of the Thing, Hellrasier, Event Horizon, and a tiny bit of Silent Hill thrown in. And I was here. for. it.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesss, I immediately thought of The Thing meets Hellraiser! The effects were really good too. I wish, as a Canadian movie, it had been set in Canada, but oh well. Apparently you need to pay to show the Canadian flag in movies or something like that? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Speaking of Silent Hill, I thought the first film was actually really good lmfao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like that combination. Now I'm interested. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked it but the theatre i was in grew.... Incredulous, and it kind of ruined the experience.

I just want more body horror and practical effects!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont know The Void, i gotta look it up...! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am not even considering The Void or Raw. Toooooo much of a wuss. 😬 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loved the gore in The Void! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bbc threads a film about the effects of nuclear war really disturbed me

this film was made in the 80's and it's still good Reply

Thread

Link

if you liked 'Threads', then try 'Testament'.



It's in the same vein and a good movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

welp better get my tissues Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only movie I couldn't finish was Martyrs. I don't what it was; I just couldn't finish it. The skinning part was too much for me Reply

Thread

Link

I had to pause the original to cry because it was sf bleak. The remake was horrible though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I didn't finish it. It's so overrated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. It was hyped up so much, but honestly I got bored. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I found it boring, and the plot all over the place.



But yeah, the skinning part was a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well. that's understandable. it's a PAINFUL movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never found the religious/demonic parts of The Exorcist scary, but the medical exams and shit? the terror of knowing you are sick but nobody knows what's happening to your body? That shit is terrifying. Reply

Thread

Link

The one with the spinal insertion? Argh, so gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL when someone asks me what my husband does and can't quite understand my explanation I say "You know that scene in The Exorcist..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only reason Exorcist still gets me is I can't deal with those flashes of Captain Howdy. ARGH STILL FREAKS ME OUT. Reply

Thread

Link

whose captain howdy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's what Reagan calls the demon when it speaks to her through the Ouija board. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, those "blink and you miss it" flashes create such a great tense and scary atmosphere Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My sister went out with this guy on a blind date and later told my mom he looked like a geeky Captain Howdy. I didn't know who that was (this was before the internet so I couldn't look it up), but that always stuck with me. I ended up seeing the movie as a teenager, and what Captain Howdy looked like, and I was struck by what my sister had said all those years ago and how she laughed about that guy so I luckily wasn't too scared by him :x I'm intrigued about the guy she went out with and hopefully he grew into his looks! And got braces. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember when Saw came out there was all this talk about people throwing up and fainting during the "saw" scene and then I saw the movie and was like o that's it Reply

Thread

Link

Saw was so tame compared to what else came out of that series. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is your icon Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Les Yeux Sans Visage is more sad than scary, tho. Reply

Thread

Link

mte :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte and fucked up. So fucked up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, i wouldn't call that one a horror movie. it's more of a psychological thriller Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These movies are pretty tame tho



the Spanish horror/thriller sleep tight messed me up I need to watch it again some time soon Reply

Thread

Link

Scream made people pass out all the time. The opening scene. Reply

Thread

Link

V/H/S was good, but the sequels went downhill really fast. Reply

Thread

Link

The one standout short from the VHS sequels was the one about a cult Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But the ending of that one where the demon is like "DA DA?"



I was like "WHAT THE FUCK NO! DID HE JUST NOOOOOOO!" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I only liked the Baphomet summoning one from the sequel. The one with the aliens and that poor dog (!!!) really made me sad and frustrated :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

V/H/S was really good! I had to turn it off after the first segment bc I was not expecting the blood and stuff fsr, but I went back and watched the whole thing once I was prepared. The one w/ the aliens and the boyfriend on Skype fucked me up Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ppl r so fkn weak,how tf u gonna pass out over a movie... Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm kinda jealous, I'd like to be that affected, at least once. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh i pass out really easily lol. i had to watch a documentary on animals being skinned for fur in uni at once and passed out then. so awkward. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some people had traumatic experiences. I know that my mother saw her best friend die when she was young and for a long time, seeing blood in movies was a big no for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shit I just wish I could feel slightly scared/creeped out. I love watching horror movies, but there's nothing scary about a single one of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. i think they're all boring and repetitive and dumb. there are a few that are good and have become cult classics but 1 out of every 10 that come out these days are bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really isn't that hard to understand how it happens lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I went to see a horror movie with someone, and they passed out, I'd leave them there. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. Like...how are you gonna get that scared of something that's fake? It's so extra, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand this, like having a legit physical reaction isn't something they can help?? I understand if someone gets so scared they start screaming and grabbing you or w/e but passing out is something ppl usually can't help... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idc Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah what is with these string of comments about ppl who pass out... 😒😒😒😒 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link