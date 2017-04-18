The View chats about 45's opinion GA Special Election and Ivanka's role

Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg Today's 🔥 topics: The View is back in their stride. They discuss about 45's use of fear mongering (Joy's words) in regards to the George Special Election to fill in the vacant spot left by Tom Price. The panel also talks about the impact of Jon Ossoff's in regards to how it could be for the midterms. Jed calls 45 tone deaf at the moment.
45 wasn't the only one called tone deaf. Ivanka is under fire from the panel. Whoopi calls her on not being effective and she's just scenery. Joy thinks Ivanka's function is to prevent him from having a nervous breakdown. His goddamn tax returns are back in the spotlight. The audit that has been happening for too long. Sunny talks about the statutes of limitations in regards to audits and doesn't think what is happening is right. They also talk about a new poll released in regards to 45's promises. More than half of Americans don't trust him.
The panel talks about how social media has changed politicians and celebrities to be "thirsty." Sara chimes in on how social media has turned into a digital heroin. Sunny brings up that careers have been made with the monetization of what people do on social media. They also discuss the Cleveland murder and how that is an example of the seedy underbelly of the social media landscape.
This is how it makes me feel
oh and whoever told her to say "I'm just chillin in cedar rapids"
I'm kind of sad the leaks have been drying up lol.
Did you guys see that a carrier was going in the wrong direction for like a week? Trump was bragging like "we're sending ships to NK!!!" and then the ships were heading in the total opposite direction, lmfao.
Edited at 2017-04-18 10:45 pm (UTC)