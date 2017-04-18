The View chats about 45's opinion GA Special Election and Ivanka's role

John ossoff is cute and I hope he wins Reply

he is a nice change from the typical ugly old men Reply

When do the GA polls close? Reply

They are scheduled to close in 30 minutes but apparently there have been some issues so a few locations will be open longer. Reply

6 I think, but some of them are staying open until 7:35 because they had problems. Not a good sign. Reply

The computers probably had connection issues with the Russian servers. Reply

This is not abnormal. Seriously, Brian Kemp is a freaking joke with lawsuits a-plenty. Also: four machines were stolen the other day in the back of someone's car. It wasn't the voting machines, just the stuff with ID information on whose voted. No biggie. Reply

Supposed to close at 7 Reply

What are Jon's chances looking like atm? Reply

He needs 50% or more to win, he's projected to be in the mid-40%. Reply

And then it goes to a run off right? Idk if I used the right term. Reply

i'm breaking out my rosary and lighting candles sis Reply

Please Forces of Good let Ossoff win! Please please please. Reply

this gif is not a force of good Reply

I just realized Ossoff is a friend of a friend so now I really hope he wins! Please give us this win dear sky lord Reply

if vanks is there to prevent him from having a breakdown she's doing a shit job Reply

How does your student loan debt make you feel?

Tell us in 3 emojis or less. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2015

without social media we wouldn't have this tho Reply

lmao idk if this was like supposed to be kind of funny but this tweet is hilarious to me Reply

lmao jfc. She really should have fired whoever came up with this, that abuela listicle and "pokemon go to the polls"



oh and whoever told her to say "I'm just chillin in cedar rapids" Reply

also this logo Reply

not to mention whoever did this Reply

The so-called President cannot stop tweeting about Ossoff. He's sweating, when you think he would have even bigger things to worry about. Reply

I honestly still can't believe he tweeted an hour ago that he just found out Ossoff doesn't live within the district. Like...what kind of crack team is running this country? I'm entirely convinced he is only aware of this because cable news was reporting on it today. Reply

Oh for sure! He seems to get his news directly from TV. Plus I saw Ossoff lives like 5 minutes outside the district. What's the big deal? Our so called president doesn't even live with his wife and child.



I'm kind of sad the leaks have been drying up lol. Reply

He's a lunatic Reply

pretty sure he just learned his name today Reply

He's so easily distracted by what he thinks is any kind of possible slight against his power/control. It'd be hilarious if it wasn't so damn scary Reply

yeah the gentleman in North Korea is still working toward nuclear capabilities Reply

Parent

He promises a lot of things and usually lies about it Reply

I'm going to my Congressman's town hall on Saturday and I'm very excited! Even though he's a Dem, I'm sure it'll be crowded and I won't get a chance to ask a question. But if I do, I'm wavering between asking him to support a bill requiring Trump to release his taxes so we can understand any conflicts of interest he might have OR asking him to commit to not vote in support of any tax reform or budget bill that would give money to ICE/building a wall. Reply

write out your talking points for both and then ask whichever one was asked less! Reply

Ask him to support the bill for national healthcare sponsored by John Conyers!! It has 96 cosplnsors and needs a vote Reply

I'm going to a town hall next week for the new education commissioner, NH's version of Devos. Reply

Trump ain't got better things to do than tweet about a special election that will most likely go to a runoff and Republicans will win?



Did you guys see that a carrier was going in the wrong direction for like a week? Trump was bragging like "we're sending ships to NK!!!" and then the ships were heading in the total opposite direction, lmfao.



Edited at 2017-04-18 10:45 pm (UTC) Reply

he srsly has no clue what's going on around him, like how tf... Reply

LMAO, he also called it an "Armada" because apparently we live in 16th century Spain. Reply

Seeing this woman's name in media so much is weird to me because her name is a diminutive of Ivana, which is a common name in my country (her mum is from here, after all), and "Ivanka" is basically what we call Ivanas when they are very little. I dunno why her parents named her like that. "Iva" would've been better. Reply

I figured that was why they named her that - Ivana, "Jr." like Donald, Jr. Reply

that makes sense but it still sounds so belittling/patronizing to my czech ears, lmao Reply

Parent

Didn't Olive Oil's company get some deal with China the same day after meeting and having dinner. I'm really annoyed this conflict of interest loophole has not been challenged. Reply

