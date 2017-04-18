Calvin Klein Underwear Women's Spring 2017 Campaign by Sofia Coppola
- Following the launch of Calvin Klein’s men’s underwear campaign starring the lead actors of the Academy Award–winning Moonlight, the brand has released its women’s underwear campaign shot by Sofia Coppola.
- Kirsten Dunst, Rashida Jones, Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Nathalie Love (Palo Alto), Maya Thurman-Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman & Ehan Hawke), Chase Sui Wonders (designer Anna Sui's daughter), and modeling legend Lauren Hutton were all handpicked by Sofia to star in the campaign.
- Vogue claims that having women of all ages, body shapes, and ethnicities seems like a shift for the brand.
- They also have a new tagline: "Calvin Klein, or nothing at all."
- You can see more videos on the brand's official YouTube channel or on their website.
Are you shockedT that Sofia picked non-blond girls, ONTD? TYFYA!
I bet Maya is going to be the next lead in whatever Sofia movie works on after The Beguiled
also this
i can't get into garter belts tho, they just seem like unnecessary work lol
haha i think they're sexy. i just bought one and it's on it's way.
you know Coppola didn't pick the models.lol I can't read
These are pretty. TBH I'm surprised Sofia does so much ad work between this, her perfume ads for Dior, her Gap ads and a bunch I'm sure I'm forgetting. But I guess her taste is expensive and her movies don't make much.
Although now that I think about it, music vids might remind her too much of Spike, lol
But I also don't think music vids pay as much as ads. After that convo with James Gray I really do wonder if she's cash strapped. She also recently announced she was making a "short" but it's really a glorified ad for Cartier.
I loved the Miss Dior Cherie ads she and Tim Walker shot with Maryna Lynchuk.
the beguiled cast is as white as my sunscreen
(man i need a summer kiki icon)
the ad's cute, laura is sooo pretty i hope she blows up after spiderman
i was really surprised she picked black models lmao, the moment i saw the title i went 'ah, a bunch of white girls' and then i saw laura harrier, whom i love, and i watched the vid immediately
I'm always hf Kiki tho ♡♡♡♡