Calvin Klein Underwear Women's Spring 2017 Campaign by Sofia Coppola





  • Following the launch of Calvin Klein’s men’s underwear campaign starring the lead actors of the Academy Award–winning Moonlight, the brand has released its women’s underwear campaign shot by Sofia Coppola.

  • Kirsten Dunst, Rashida Jones, Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Nathalie Love (Palo Alto), Maya Thurman-Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman & Ehan Hawke), Chase Sui Wonders (designer Anna Sui's daughter), and modeling legend Lauren Hutton were all handpicked by Sofia to star in the campaign.

  • Vogue claims that having women of all ages, body shapes, and ethnicities seems like a shift for the brand.

  • They also have a new tagline: "Calvin Klein, or nothing at all."

