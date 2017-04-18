Calvin Klein Underwear Women's Spring 2017 Campaign by Sofia Coppola

Kiki <3



I bet Maya is going to be the next lead in whatever Sofia movie works on after The Beguiled

I'm surprised she didn't put her in The Beguiled tbh.

I've been buying so much lingerie lately, someone stop me

i love cute undies/ bras but since i'm ~poor i mostly buy it at like F21 etc lol

omg those are so pretty, i love the second one especially



i can't get into garter belts tho, they just seem like unnecessary work lol

haha i think they're sexy. i just bought one and it's on it's way.



also want this isn't it gorg???? ugh. i need $$ lolhaha i think they're sexy. i just bought one and it's on it's way.also want this https://www.adoreme.com/daphne-bra

me too only there's no one to see it :(:( (except hopefully not as I have a date this weekend with someone who actually seems promising so fingers crossed)

Now OP, you know Coppola didn't pick the models. lol I can't read



These are pretty. TBH I'm surprised Sofia does so much ad work between this, her perfume ads for Dior, her Gap ads and a bunch I'm sure I'm forgetting. But I guess her taste is expensive and her movies don't make much.



Edited at 2017-04-18 10:24 pm (UTC)

oh man I love her Dior perfume ads

I'm surprised she doesn't direct more music videos. Seems like it would be a perfect medium for her aesthetic and directing style.



Although now that I think about it, music vids might remind her too much of Spike, lol



Edited at 2017-04-18 10:35 pm (UTC)

She did do that one where Kate Moss stripped.



But I also don't think music vids pay as much as ads. After that convo with James Gray I really do wonder if she's cash strapped. She also recently announced she was making a "short" but it's really a glorified ad for Cartier.

yeah maybe in music videos hey-dey you could make good money directing them but today you need beat headphones and eos lip balm product placement just to make a music video lol

that golden age of videos is over. it's sad.

she's ffc's daughter, i'm sure she's doing just fine lol

FFC is notorious for being really bad with money. He had to create his own wine brand to make up for all the money he lost in his prime as a filmmaker

Tbh I feel like maybe she just likes doing them? She always had a lot of friends in the fashion industry before even becoming a director and she seems to always have a lot of creative freedom in the ads she has worked on which is something that's probs important to her considering the little mermaid thing. But also it could be just a quick way to keep working and making bank with something not completely out of her element, tho i kinda doubt she would ever actually need money considering her origins lol

I'd say her interest in fashion is genuine, she was doing internships a decade before they became the trendy thing for celeb kids to do as work.



I loved the Miss Dior Cherie ads she and Tim Walker shot with Maryna Lynchuk.

Since the "Moonlight" men got their own campaign why not give Naomie Harris and Janelle Monae their own. It's a shame they didn't go that route from the beginning tbh. Naomie and Janelle are gorgeous and Naomie wore Calvin Klein to the Oscars and I think the after-party as well.

ikr and while I like her quirky style, I've never realised how banging Janelle's body is until I saw her in Moonlight in just simple jeans&T-shirt

i'm still super bitter they didn't even include andre holland tbh

isn't " ____ or nothing" also the tagline for some car commercial that John Hamm does the voice over for

wow this is the most diverse casting sofia has ever filmed y/n



the beguiled cast is as white as my sunscreen



(man i need a summer kiki icon)



Edited at 2017-04-18 11:16 pm (UTC)

maya faces confuses me, there's this one pic where she looks so pretty but then i see others and well she doesn;t..



the ad's cute, laura is sooo pretty i hope she blows up after spiderman

boring af and she probably made a good chunk of change for this too. smh.

they had these on sale at my job a while ago and i brought like 15 pair, i'm kinda addicted to them

same. I just bought a bunch of ck bralettes yay for having small boobs and this being trendy

Sooo, when other women reveal their bodies they're "acting like whores," but when Rashida Jones does it it's a tasteful, arty campaign? Bullshit.

Basically. She's the worst.

sofia coppola directing woc? in my world?

gotta be honest w you, op



i was really surprised she picked black models lmao, the moment i saw the title i went 'ah, a bunch of white girls' and then i saw laura harrier, whom i love, and i watched the vid immediately

lol this slogan. I have some v minor weak tea of the 'Calvin Klein was freaking out about it a month ago and asking about taking legal action against another company using '..[..]..or nothing at all' for a slogan but then got told the other company was using theirs first so don't do shit like oppose it. I guess they let sleeping dogs lie and just did their campaign anyway.



I'm always hf Kiki tho ♡♡♡♡

