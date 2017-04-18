TheBlaze files countersuit against Tomi Lahren

I have 0 sympathy for her ass. Reply

mods should add that tag in the next tag post

I'll sign on to that team.

Here for their mutual annihilation.

This might be the most team NO ONE I've ever been.

"word choices on air had to be addressed repeatedly for bordering on the profane."



........Soooooo the draw the line at profanity? lol. Oh.

Reply

Weren't y'all saying this was a conspiracy for her to get out? lol

I ain't buyin it!!!!



Cancel them both. Reply

Of course she's unprofessional and inappropriate. She's an unrepentant criminal.



I wish the judge could sue them both for wasting everyone's time. Reply

a criminal? how?

Theft. She use to steal from Target

don't care who wins

don't care who wins

hope this takes a lot of money from both sides

lol typical legal bullshit. They trying to find cover so they can fire her for the reason they want to.



Like 'you cursed on 2/10, and 3/30. And said it was cold that one time. That's grounds to be fired.' Riiight. Reply

lol wtv they can both fuck off. #CancelTheBlaze

Live by the hypocrisy, die by the hypocrisy.

I was reading about her Canadian counterpart recently and she is just as insufferable. Why they always gotta be blonde?

Cuz Racists Right Wing fucks love blonde people. it's the main goal for Whiteness.

Because Republicans can only stomach news and opinions from a woman they find fuckable.

because blondes are evil lbr

god fucking dammit, who's her canadian counterpart? is she albertan? I'm extra bitter about albertans.

You know, I cannot recall her name! She worked for some conservative show there and then went out on her own. And she's a blond thing just like Tomi Lauhren. She's got some basic first name like Lauren or Julie?



I'm gonna dig and see if I can find the article. It was on Vice Reply

Even if she was unprofessional how is that grounds to countrrsue her

Lahren's suit also claims that employees of the Blaze even stretched yellow caution tape on the door to her office and dressing room when she was suspended.



Seriously. This is retaliation for sure. Not professional at all. Reply

hope she ends up broke and they end up bankrupt tbh

THIS

