TheBlaze files countersuit against Tomi Lahren

Glenn Beck's the Blaze files countersuit against Tomi Lahren https://t.co/swtHWKXnB6 pic.twitter.com/KHLYfKiAHr— Variety (@Variety) April 18, 2017
- Tomi Lahren had sued TheBlaze for allegedly firing ha for her pro-choice beliefs.
- In TheBlaze's countersuit, they claim that despite of her commments being shocking and "inconsistent with positions she had previously expressed", they were not the reason why her show was suspended because they respect their employees' opinions.
- The countersuit mentions the following reasons: her treatment of the floor crew on her show was “inappropriate and unprofessional,” as she was “constantly complaining about everything including but not limited to lighting, room temperature, editing, shooting, directing, etc.”, her “word choices on air had to be addressed repeatedly for bordering on the profane.”, and she would not work with one of two full-time makeup artists, “which resulted in a report to the human resources department.”.
- Lahren's suit also claims that employees of the Blaze even stretched yellow caution tape on the door to her office and dressing room when she wa suspended.
- TheBlaze is searching for a temporary restraining order against ha so she wouldn't be able to make public appearances without their approval AKA so she won't talk shit about them.
