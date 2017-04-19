Kendall Jenner is not the 'Girly' one
Kendall Jenner says she's not as girly as her Kardashian sisters: 'I get that from my dad' https://t.co/h2uYkJEjA8 pic.twitter.com/vL44IEX4ST— People Magazine (@people) April 18, 2017
Kendall opens with a statement, she's always been the 'different one'. She says she's a girl and has always been a girl but she's not as into it as her sisters are, which she gets from her dad. She's more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.
She believes she's more mysterious compared to the rest of her Klan when it comes to her personal life. However she does clear some things up: she's not getting married to anyone, hasn't had a serious relationship for a while and she's just having fun & being young.
sources: 1 2 3
Are you the girly one (?) ONTD ?
and i'm not super girly but more so than my tomboy sister i guess, only bc i like ~fashion
like does she have a car
i'm so tired of her constant whining about how she's better than the rest of her family and she's worked so hard for her place and then shit on the rest of her family, esp kylie like.. you already got it, stop giving your sister a complex
i'm honestly shocked when i see people thinking she's the most down to earth one. no one who believes they book the gigs they do because of their talent while giving those pics is down to earth
ugh. she's such a bad model, fuck Anna Wintour for making her happen
No shit, cause you're not a fucking Kardashian at all.
I'm tired about her, and to answer the question I'm kinda girly, I wasn't but motherfucking society hasn't learnt that a woman doesn't have to wear dresses, makeup, etc, so I was pressured to be like that, I gave in and now I sometimes feel trapped, yeah my self steem is better but sometimes it feels fake because it depends on makeup and clothes and it's annoying and kinda unhealthy.
I think it depends on the ppl you hang out with. I hang out with a lot of different ppl and the girls/women don't feel the pressure to wear make up and fit the Miss Venezuela standard of beauty. I think it's more mocked than desired, tbh.
They do a lot of laying around on the show. I miss the early seasons. Those were ridiculous but more entertaining.
I wonder how Kylie feels having to admit to her injections while kendall still pretends to be a natural beauty.