Kendall Jenner is not the 'Girly' one



Kendall opens with a statement, she's always been the 'different one'. She says she's a girl and has always been a girl but she's not as into it as her sisters are, which she gets from her dad. She's more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.

She believes she's more mysterious compared to the rest of her Klan when it comes to her personal life. However she does clear some things up: she's not getting married to anyone, hasn't had a serious relationship for a while and she's just having fun & being young.







