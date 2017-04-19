Kendall Jenner is not the 'Girly' one

As if being more like Catelyn is some sort of an upgrade? Reply

Is she saying Caitlyn isn't or wasn't always a girl?

No, she's literally saying she took after her father when it came to doing more stereotypically 'masculine' activities.

You forgot the this bitch tag OP

knew i forgot something

does she know how to read yet

That gif will never not be funny.

The best part is the woman on the left clearly thinking "The things I do for a motherfucking paycheck".



Edited at 2017-04-18 09:30 pm (UTC)

almost posted it with this but i didnt want to go for the overkill lmao

i kinda like that audrey hepburn-ish harper's bazaar cover, but orange is my favorite color so maybe that's part of it



and i'm not super girly but more so than my tomboy sister i guess, only bc i like ~fashion



Edited at 2017-04-18 09:24 pm (UTC)

Yeah I kinda liked it. And orange is an under-appreciated color!

i have so many orange clothes lol

The most fascinating thing about her is that she has absolutely no personality. I've been on set with her so many times and she literally just occupies space.

well, do tell

cackling. This seems about right.

I feel like this must be true of Kylie too. All 5 of them are so glued to their social media and phones. I feel like more so that teenagers.

A teaser video came out for a collab between Kylie and Kim and they both just look so void of...anything.

irl lol

I don't doubt you for one second. Even looking at her bores me.

I think 'she literally just occupies space' is my new favorite phrase

not that i'm defending kendall but couldn't that be partly bc she's just young and kinda introverted? i mean i go to school with a lot of peeps like that

where do u work?

can you come back and add more to this story...

tell me more tell me more

like does she have a car Reply

lmao

She never really had a chance to develop one. At the age most adolescents are finding themselves her identity was clearly defined and broadcast to the world as part of the kardashian empire

honestly that's something that has always shocked me, how can people not have personalities? she does seem dead behind the eyes tho

lol this reminds me of some bieber interview where they mention hayley baldwin just sitting on his bed, waiting for him no tv on/phone in hand. these "it" girls are so void of any personality

Wow lol

yeah, most of the new vs models don't have personalities either

one thing I would really love to understand is why is the business tolerating her. is she really making them so much money thanks to her name?

that's how all of them are! have you ever seen their interviews or them having conversations with others? it's painfully obvious that not much is going on up there.

which is annoying because there are plenty of other hot model-type girls who would kill it at the jobs she and others are getting but oh yeah they don't have famous and/or mega-rich enough families.

lmao i s2g i gave her the benefit of the doubt for the longest time, but jfc she gets more unbearable by the second



i'm so tired of her constant whining about how she's better than the rest of her family and she's worked so hard for her place and then shit on the rest of her family, esp kylie like.. you already got it, stop giving your sister a complex



i'm honestly shocked when i see people thinking she's the most down to earth one. no one who believes they book the gigs they do because of their talent while giving those pics is down to earth

Kween Kylie has a MUCH bigger impact on pop culture anyway. Like she's number two under Kim now, but may even dethrone her soon.

Kylie has accomplished more as well, and yet kibble's still going on about her looks. give it a rest sis, kylie endured a decade under your shadow.

yep

Kylie is a better model and much more interesting than Kendall. It's weird because I feel like when Kendall was just starting it her modeling career everyone thought she would overshadow Kylie but Kylie has managed to come out on top and steal all the spotlight from like all of them lol

I feel like Kylie is the only one of them who actually has sold her product.

I feel like Kim is passing the torch though. She seems pretty comfortable letting Kylie become Kim 2.0

i feel like at this point she's just jealous kylie is way more popular and people seem to like her more, but tbh idg why she lowkey drags the rest of her family... if i were kim i'd be so mad, like she gave her her career

She really is Cailtlin's daughter.



Edited at 2017-04-18 09:37 pm (UTC)

honestly they all suck

i felt the same about her too but i should have known better.

I cant stand that. admit to your privilege, just say it helped open doors for you. its much better.

i feel like she knows that kylie is bigger in a way and it low key pisses her off bc kendall was always considered the 'pretty one' so she's just spewin bullshit about how she's so different

omfg I thought I was in the Chastain post until I got to kylie and I was sideyeing the hell out of you lol

she's also the lesbian

that's the only thing that would make me like her

lmao same

the irony?



ugh. she's such a bad model, fuck Anna Wintour for making her happen

more of a Jenner than a Kardashian



No shit, cause you're not a fucking Kardashian at all.

lol ikr

LOL

lmao Seriously did they think about that before they sent it in?

lmfaooooooooooooooooooooooo

~So she is so not like the other girls , is she?? hmmm



I'm tired about her, and to answer the question I'm kinda girly, I wasn't but motherfucking society hasn't learnt that a woman doesn't have to wear dresses, makeup, etc, so I was pressured to be like that, I gave in and now I sometimes feel trapped, yeah my self steem is better but sometimes it feels fake because it depends on makeup and clothes and it's annoying and kinda unhealthy.

Girl, I feel you. I got lucky because my mom isn't really into makeup (she only wears bronze because she doesn't like to be "pale" and nude lipstick) so I always followed her lead and my school didn't allow makeup, but I feel like our countries are especially awful when it comes to pressure, because plastic surgery is super common and then there's to whole stereotype of "beautiful women" and whatever. I feel great about not wearing makeup but every time I hang out with Venezuelans, I feel that self-consciousness coming back again.

u venezuelan, bb?



I think it depends on the ppl you hang out with. I hang out with a lot of different ppl and the girls/women don't feel the pressure to wear make up and fit the Miss Venezuela standard of beauty. I think it's more mocked than desired, tbh.

I had the opposite experience, in that when I was a tomboy I was more accepted. But then Clueless came along and I learned that it was actually cool to be girly, so I took that on. But when I I began to be seen as, like, "fast" and it was shocking to me.

She's the product of mediocrity and nepotism, so I'd say she's exactly like them.

came here to see if the "this bitch" tag was used. was not disappointed.

Did kris change her last name to kardashian? She talked about it twice on the show iirc.



They do a lot of laying around on the show. I miss the early seasons. Those were ridiculous but more entertaining.

her lip injections are pretty obvious these days. I wonder why she did it?



I wonder how Kylie feels having to admit to her injections while kendall still pretends to be a natural beauty.

ia, but i guess kylie's work is just so painfully obvious while kendall goes unnoticed,

3-for-1 deal at their family surgeon probably Reply

lol Reply

didn't kylie blatantly deny them too even though they're obvious? Reply

