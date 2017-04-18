b

Are Luke Evans and Jon Kortajarena back together?

Luke Evans is filming The Alienist in Budapest and his (alleged) former boyfriend Spanish model/actor Jon Kortajarena paid a visit to the city (documented in his instagram story but he deleted them pretty quickly). He did however publicly wish Luke a happy birthday on April 15 with the picture below.
Luke posted a picture the following day with the caption "Just missing one special someone...you know who you are 💋"

Image and video hosting by TinyPic





Throwback:

Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Source: 1, 2, their instagram accounts and my nosey ass self

🤔

Tagged: , ,