Are Luke Evans and Jon Kortajarena back together?

jon could do better, luke looks like he's melting. but they're cute Reply

Thread

Link

They both look like they like taking meth up the ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they both just smoke and drink too much. They have that aging gay model who still parties all the time look. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He is too beautiful, it's not really fair Reply

Thread

Link

for the longest time i believed he was the epitome of male beauty, my teenage self is shook



and i thought luke evans was ian bohen for a second and i shrieked Reply

Thread

Link

Jon is so stunning Reply

Thread

Link

They were never really apart

Disney BandB happened he just went away for a bit. He couldn't be seen with him months up to and after. Reply

Thread

Link

thats ridiculous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

luke was dating someone else when he was shooting batb. he went with him to some wimbledon matches, they were vacationing together, etc... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, anyone who Googled for a hot second could find stuff he said in the past about being open. And of course there's the whole WE ARE TOTALLY AWESOME ALLIES~~ nonsense with LeFou. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At least, he didn't start dating his publicist again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw they look cute but I don't like to go back to exes, they're exes for a reason! Reply

Thread

Link

I agree! I've never even been able to even be friends with an ex tbh.



Once you're out of my life, you're gone for good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was in Budapest the last few days. Why didn't a catch a glimpse of either of them (or some dick)? 👀 Reply

Thread

Link

There's no good dick in Budapest? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they look cute together :)



also, are they still filming? few nights ago they stopped us from walking down the block because there was some film being shot.. is the the same JLaw movie? this city can be anything you want for the right price... Reply

Thread

Link

lmao why the dude looked so uncomfortable? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the dude is Josh Gad! they have really good chemistry off-screen as well



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had no idea luke evans is gay? where have i been Reply

Thread

Link

He doesn't talk about it much now that he's moar famous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, he was in the hobbit. half of that cast is not straight. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ikr. what a big gay fest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk why that made me laugh because you didn't lie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously?! shit, if i knew this i would have been happier to go to the cinema to watch all the movies! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

give me names, sis, you can't leave my gay ass like that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He came out as gay, before he tried to crack America.



Right around the time he did his first American movie, he pretended to be dating a PR woman (lol) and now he seems to have stopped that nonsense.



It does make me laugh when people insist he isn't gay, because of that though. A regular woman would've been suspicious enough, but a PR woman? At the same time he was trying to make it in the US? Pull the other one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i had no idea either. but i never heard of him before he did BatB though so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Google Luke Evans in a speedo sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's been a confusion but I've realized he probably has his own reasons for keeping it quiet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idc that luke's getting uglier and uglier. jon obviously likes him, melting face and all. so yay for (semi-)famous gay couples! Reply

Thread

Link

Those last two pictures are cute. Reply

Thread

Link

"Fuck them both I want a boyfriend"

-Me and the rest of single ONTD Reply

Thread

Link

"Fuck them both I want"

-me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the true voice of ONTD! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I read this in Tommy Wiseau's voice. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh, I hope so. I find them super qt for some reason. Reply

Thread

Link