Are Luke Evans and Jon Kortajarena back together?
Luke Evans is filming The Alienist in Budapest and his (alleged) former boyfriend Spanish model/actor Jon Kortajarena paid a visit to the city (documented in his instagram story but he deleted them pretty quickly). He did however publicly wish Luke a happy birthday on April 15 with the picture below.
Luke posted a picture the following day with the caption "Just missing one special someone...you know who you are 💋"
Throwback:
Source: 1, 2, their instagram accounts and my nosey ass self
and i thought luke evans was ian bohen for a second and i shrieked
Disney BandB happened he just went away for a bit. He couldn't be seen with him months up to and after.
Once you're out of my life, you're gone for good.
also, are they still filming? few nights ago they stopped us from walking down the block because there was some film being shot.. is the the same JLaw movie? this city can be anything you want for the right price...
Right around the time he did his first American movie, he pretended to be dating a PR woman (lol) and now he seems to have stopped that nonsense.
It does make me laugh when people insist he isn't gay, because of that though. A regular woman would've been suspicious enough, but a PR woman? At the same time he was trying to make it in the US? Pull the other one.
-Me and the rest of single ONTD
-me