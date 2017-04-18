Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper make out
Gaga and Bradley Cooper had a gas station make out session on Monday while filming Cooper's directorial debut, "A Star Is Born."
Filming on the Coachella grounds takes place today and tomorrow, before Gaga gives her second Coachella performance this weekend.
They have a couple in florida and one in north carolina
This looks horrible. I have to go see who the cinematographer is.
But I wish it was like a dark, dramatic, glam popstar take on the story like a britney/marilyn thing - instead of like this earthy, rock-y, bruce springteeny take on it
