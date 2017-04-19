Promo for Syfy's Superman prequel pilot "Krypton"
Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, Krypton follows Superman’s grandfather — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos.
Could be interesting, but these types of shows never work since we all know it ends with the planet exploding. Also the lack of super powers makes it a bit dull. I am massively confused how this guy knows his future grandson to leave recordings. Can Krypotonians tell the future now?
I will watch it
that being said, its nice to see an original take on any part of the Superman story.
I ended up watching Caprica, even though it wasn't as good as BSG.
i'll watch this for the production design
