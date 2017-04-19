Promo for Syfy's Superman prequel pilot "Krypton"

This seems so unnecessary, tbh. Reply

well, that was fast. I literally just submitted this. Reply

lol the budget looks better than I expected. I guess it could be good. Who am I kidding? I'll watch. Reply

Meh. I'm a mega Superman stan but I don't care about this. Kryptonians were mega lame. Reply

Some things should remain untold Reply

who was that superman granddaddy was fucking? Reply

side chick, they have them in Krypton too. Reply

unless superman is secretly mixed™ i guess so. Reply

i didn't get side piece vibes at all! Reply

And none for future Kara!!!!



Could be interesting, but these types of shows never work since we all know it ends with the planet exploding. Also the lack of super powers makes it a bit dull. I am massively confused how this guy knows his future grandson to leave recordings. Can Krypotonians tell the future now? Reply

hated it! Reply

give it a rest jeez Reply

krypton was the best part of man of steel, so i'm fucking stoked. goyer and all 😫 Reply

also the costume designs are tragic. does one single person make the costumes for all these low budget fantasy shows? the 100, this, Flash, legends of tomorrow, shadowhunters...it's all very uninspired Reply

lol yes actually. Flarrowgirl verse at least. Reply

Nope Reply

I was really hoping this wasn't gonna get picked up Reply

This looks good. I am surprised

I will watch it Reply

This is such a bad idea to make a TV series out of. Even worse than "Gotham." Reply

god I hope it isnt anything like Snyder's shitty focus on Krypton in MoS with his sepia toned Pandora then NO THANKS.



that being said, its nice to see an original take on any part of the Superman story. Reply

notice how it says 'the dark knight' and not 'the dark knight rises', tdkr stans? Reply

yes, we really needed this part of the story to be told. Reply

I hate and don't watch prequels -- especially when I know who the main character ends up with or if he dies. I already know what happens, so what's the point? Reply

This reminds me of when they made Caprica after Battlestar Galactica. I hope this won't be as disappointing. Reply

lmao this is still happening?! like do we honestly care when the whole planet blows up ANYWAYS???



Edited at 2017-04-18 10:02 pm (UTC) Reply

LMFAO true Reply

I'll watch hopefully they can make Krypton interesting enough. Reply

I'm undecided but I may give it a shot.



I ended up watching Caprica, even though it wasn't as good as BSG. Reply

I'd much rather see the adventures of young Princess Diana on Themiscyra please Reply

This is still happening?! Oh well.... might check it out. Depends on my mood~ Reply

It looks ok. The premise is interesting so I might check it out. Reply

they should have just done an Adam Strange show.



i'll watch this for the production design



Edited at 2017-04-19 12:10 am (UTC) Reply

Who asked for this? Really, they could have just made it an original series instead of hamfisting Superman mythos on it. Reply

