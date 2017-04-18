April 18th, 2017, 12:53 pm cassiopeiaah Kendrick Lamar - DNA. ft Don Cheadle sourcewhat do you guys think of the video? Tagged: don cheadle, kendrick lamar, music / musician (rap and hip-hop) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5252 comments Add comment
but that beat switch!!
he's insufferable and pretentious but he clearly loves hip hop.... he legit just gave Joey Bada$$ an 8/10
I haven't watched the video, cause 20 minutes is too damn long, so I don't know his reasons.
Though Fontano who normal gives good reviews has dropped the ball on a couple of reviews in his time. Sometimes he goes in depth, other times its like "Yeah he didnt listen to it and it shows"
(I kinda agree with a 7 for DAMN though)
I was on KTT and someone was like "Kendrick must have heard the flute on Mask Off and thought close enough" re: sounding Chinese lol
But I gotta say, twitter has been doing the most trying to get every legend out the paint for Kendrick to take the spots on the GOAT list the past few days (And I see you too Rosenberg...).
He's been the best rapper on the planet since 2012 but like slow down kids lol Those other guys got too many memories, impact, songs and albums and moments. Just let Duckworth live like Top Dawg did
Also I feel bad that I refuse to listen to Khalid because of his age 😩 (but also bc I never had the patience for Tumblr aesthetics).