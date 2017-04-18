DON CHEADLE ON A BED OF RICE Reply

His videos are always so great. I probably have to watch it a couple of more times to have a more nuanced view. Reply

but that beat switch!!

Shoulda had some dude who favored Geraldo in the videobut that beat switch!! Reply

also everyone on youtube is freaking out cause theneedledrop gave him a 7/10 LOL

I despise this ugly ass 4chan nerd. He's legit intolerable and hates rap (I know he gave TPAB a 10 but lbr it's because it had all the qualities that white ppl who are "down" love) Reply

"hates rap" ?????



he's insufferable and pretentious but he clearly loves hip hop.... he legit just gave Joey Bada$$ an 8/10 Reply

I stopped fucking with him after that smart ass video he did about being a white critic of hip hop. It was just so tone def, and typical racist hipster bullshit. Reply

This guy is annoying as fuck, but honestly a 7/10 makes sense.



I haven't watched the video, cause 20 minutes is too damn long, so I don't know his reasons.



Edited at 2017-04-18 08:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Oh, this asshole. Reply

Kind of a realistic score if we're honest.



Though Fontano who normal gives good reviews has dropped the ball on a couple of reviews in his time. Sometimes he goes in depth, other times its like "Yeah he didnt listen to it and it shows"



Fantato is cancelled for giving AOTY a 5



(I kinda agree with a 7 for DAMN though) Reply

i don't watch this dude but i don't think that's a terrible score. then again.... a lot of ppl consider kendrick the best rn so maybe that's why. Reply

so is he chinese now? Reply

That shtick ruined his Coachella performance tbh Reply

Surprised no one has said anything. He even has a grill that says kung fu kenny in mandarin or smth



I was on KTT and someone was like "Kendrick must have heard the flute on Mask Off and thought close enough" re: sounding Chinese lol



Edited at 2017-04-18 10:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

agreed, it looked like RZA cutting room floor footage at times......i did like his glowing meditation bit and think the audience should have appreciated it more Reply

Link

ia it was such trash Reply

when he did this song at coachella i was like wait this knocks Reply

He brought out Travis Scott for Goosebumps last night?? 😖 Reply

the don cheadle + kendrick lamar rap battle interrogation was cool as hell Reply

I'm not into older men but I'd gladly ride Don's dick. Reply

OMG Kendrick, why are you so good! This is my fave track on the album. His Coachella set looked amazing as well. Reply

DNA is my favorite track on DAMN right now, that second half is such an adrenaline rush with his aggression and the beat change Reply

Love the video, album is good





But I gotta say, twitter has been doing the most trying to get every legend out the paint for Kendrick to take the spots on the GOAT list the past few days (And I see you too Rosenberg...).



He's been the best rapper on the planet since 2012 but like slow down kids lol Those other guys got too many memories, impact, songs and albums and moments. Just let Duckworth live like Top Dawg did



Edited at 2017-04-18 08:46 pm (UTC) Reply

"Just let Duckworth live like Top Dawg did" 😫😂 Reply

Link

as much as i love kendrick i feel like people are way too quick to crown him as the GOAT and similar titles and have been since TPAB. he's clearly one of the best rappers doing it right now (if not the best) but it's just too early in his career for that kind of talk Reply

Link

best song on the album Reply

Fav song off the album? Mine is Pride (Steve Lacy is 18!!!! 💀) Reply

ELEMENT and FEEL are tied for me rn Reply

Link

Lust and Love! Reply

Link

I love Pride as well! Reply

Link

DNA. and PRIDE. Reply

Link

I haven't listened but my god Steve Lacy. I didn't know who he was when Spotify added him to Discover Weekly and I bopped to his EP randomly. He's a talent.



Also I feel bad that I refuse to listen to Khalid because of his age 😩 (but also bc I never had the patience for Tumblr aesthetics). Reply

Link

DNA. ELEMENT. FEEL. FEAR. LOYALTY. LOVE. XXX. (YES JUDGE ME BUT THE POLICE SIRENS GO AWFF & I LOVE THE ENDING OUTRO WITH BONO SUE ME) Reply

Link

I don't think it's unpopular to love XXX Reply

Link

feel Reply

Link

LOVE. bc im basic as shit Reply

