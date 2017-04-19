New Clip from Gaurdians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 + reactions from press screening
Don't think I've heard so much laughter at a press screening. People seemed to really be digging Guardians Vol. 2. Can't say more (yet)— Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 18, 2017
Also: Come for the movie, stay for the not one, not two, not three, but *four* post credit scenes.— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 18, 2017
I need to see GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 a second time, but after one viewing: very funny, a bit shaggy, grade-A Kurt, and so much heart pic.twitter.com/IO4GXO4ANX— Kevin P. Sullivan (@KPSull) April 18, 2017
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 is exciting, funny, gorgeous & a helluva tearjerker. For many, it will become their new favorite Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/Po4ZOSPs8Q— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is funnier than the original, a ton of surprises, and an unexpected emotional profoundness. I am Groot.— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 18, 2017
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 kept a smile on my face from beginning to end. Funny, action packed, emotional, and tons of surprises. Thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/aIz7Redwin— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 18, 2017
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a whole heap of fun. Gorgeous, a bit mad, and surprisingly emotional. And yes, Baby Groot is everything.— Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) April 18, 2017
Has any post credit scene leaked?
4 post credits seems a bit excessive, but maybe I'll change my tune
Edited at 2017-04-18 07:57 pm (UTC)
4 post-credit scenes tho damn
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3896198/rel
ha
glad it seems to be a good part2
but four post-credits scenes? okay, calm down