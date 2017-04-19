New Clip from Gaurdians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 + reactions from press screening

Don't think I've heard so much laughter at a press screening. People seemed to really be digging Guardians Vol. 2. Can't say more (yet) — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 18, 2017

Also: Come for the movie, stay for the not one, not two, not three, but *four* post credit scenes. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 18, 2017

I need to see GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 a second time, but after one viewing: very funny, a bit shaggy, grade-A Kurt, and so much heart pic.twitter.com/IO4GXO4ANX — Kevin P. Sullivan (@KPSull) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 is exciting, funny, gorgeous & a helluva tearjerker. For many, it will become their new favorite Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/Po4ZOSPs8Q — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is funnier than the original, a ton of surprises, and an unexpected emotional profoundness. I am Groot. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 kept a smile on my face from beginning to end. Funny, action packed, emotional, and tons of surprises. Thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/aIz7Redwin — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 18, 2017