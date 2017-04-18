Variety's Power of Women Cover

Josh Barro will be triggered by that Chelsea cover. Reply

Thread

Link

blake lively? so no one else was available i guess. Reply

Thread

Link

IKR like what is she doing nowadays?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a horrifying picture of chelsea. the side of her face looks swollen lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't unsee that now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WTF is going on in that photo? I'm so confused. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's some weird shadow or the make up artist's hand slipped while applying contour and just said "fuck it" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there is some weird contouring photoshop going on in all of these



Edited at 2017-04-18 08:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's a horrible picture of her, she looks like half of her face aged 10 years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks like an excited donkey Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah she's in great shape after second baby but THAT was the pic they chose?



I follow her on twitter. She's measured and calm but forthright and doesn't hold back. Love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

v odd that constance wu wasn't included, she's been so vocal about Hollywood and its issues w/ both race and gender



Blake lively is the most ?????????? of all Reply

Thread

Link

Bc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did they pick people out of a hat? Reply

Thread

Link

Blake Lively!? The wannabe Goop asshole that got married on a fucking plantation? Reply

Thread

Link

blake lively? Reply

Thread

Link

Blake??? TF???



Also 😮 at that pic of chelsea. No better pic was taken? Come on. Reply

Thread

Link

blake lively though? Reply

Thread

Link

This gif is mesmerizing lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao she's so pretty (jemima nawt blake) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Jessica Chastain cover is perfect, wow. The others though... Reply

Thread

Link

she's so fucking photogenic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA.



She looks so good, I don't understand why everyone else looks so terrible (especially Chelsea). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, im yelling. queen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Audra!



& what is Blake wearing? Reply

Thread

Link

blake tho Reply

Thread

Link