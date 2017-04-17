Controversial BBC horror mockumentary Ghostwatch available for first time in U.S.

Yay! I've always been curious about this!





.... and I am all creeped out alone in my house while my husband is out of town... Reply

At least you've got that clown statue to keep you company Reply

Um, it's actually a clown pillow. Reply

Seriously though look behind you Reply

Yes... alone... btw don't look under your bed 👀 Reply

Was that a knock I heard? Reply

i've always wanted to see this!



also if anyone signs up for the free trial on that site you should watch lake mungo. Reply

Lake Mungo is so good. Disappearance at Devil's Rock by Paul Tremblay has a similar vibe to it, as does A Head Full of Ghosts, which is supposedly being made into a movie. Reply

i've read both! as i was reading d@dr i kept thinking about lake mungo, the author said he was inspired by it. Reply

I just read Disappearance at Devil's Rock on the strength of A Head Full Of Ghosts and I hated it and it was the one time I wished I'd listened to the reviews. Reply

Ooooh I am so intrigued by devil's rock! I know the story but need to really delve in! Reply

Yes! I thought lake mungo was going to be such a snooze but it was really jarring and intriguing Reply

i just watched lake mungo a few days ago. omg *that* scene scared the F UCK out of me. fuck. watching @ 3am home alone is....fml Reply

Lake Mungo really shook me. It's such a good movie Reply

Speaking of creepy, I'm watching The Alchemist Cookbook rn and shit just got creepy af in it D:

I don't know if it counts as a mockumentary but 'The Den' fucked my shit up for weeks and I was still living at home when it came out. Reply

[ spoilers ] it's so often the case that regular everyday people are into some weird sick shit like that D: D: D: The Den's ending had me like D: because Reply

I know! Human trafficking is a very real horror which made it such a clever premise. I remember reading about the Hosanna Church sex ring around that time as well which made it even more terrifying.

That's basically a found footage movie. It was too over the top and unrealistic when you think about what happened, but I found it entertaining. Reply

MTE ! It looked like such a lame movie and I ended up on the edge of my seat! Reply

I really liked The Den too Reply

I've never heard of this, I'll have to ask my mum about it. So is it actually good because that gif is not selling it to me tbh. Reply

It's a dated little telepic and it probably would have been more effective if I'd seen/experienced it when it was on the air (if I lived in the UK, that is), causing a bit of drama. The acting is a mixed bag, but once the story starts unraveling, it does get a little unnerving. I watched it a few years for the first time in my room, alone in the dark, and I found some scenes very tense. Knowing it's fake takes away some of the impact, but as far as horror mockumentaries, this one is fairly good for what is basically a TV movie. Reply

I live in the UK but I was approximately -2 years old at this point lol. I'll give it a watch late at night sometime, older films/shows do tend to have an atmosphere that serves them well (even if they're dated in other ways). Reply

Just like the user above said, at the time no one knew this was fake.

Imagine watching the BBC back then for the news and then seeing all of this unfold live. It would be petrifying especially mockumentaries were kind of an unprecedented and unknown format. It's quite ground breaking what they did with this. Reply

It's definitely dated and probably won't pack the same punch knowing the set-up and all that, but a lot of it has aged really well, and the concept is wildly head of its time. Reply

Sick I wanna see this Reply

technically horror found footage Reply

The little push from Melanoma is killing me Reply

I showed this to my grandmother earlier (without comment) and after a moment, she goes, ...SO?



I showed this to my grandmother earlier (without comment) and after a moment, she goes, ...SO?

Can you imagine the shitstorm if the same thing had happened with Obama?

there was a shitstorm about it once with Obama, some pic where he was on a stage and everyone else had their hands on their hearts but him and the conservative internet had a fucking meltdown about how he hated America

Reply

Ugh, why does he get away with stuff any other person would get ripped apart by the media for?



Reply

This reminds me of that creepy ass found footage alien movie I watched years ago, there were all sorts of creepy stories about it and how the original was so terrifying it's considered a lost film. Reply

What was it called? Reply

the mcpherson tapes, i think? Reply

The fourth kind? Reply

Was it Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County that aired on UPN? Little preteen me thought that shit was real and it scared the crap out of me! Reply

Intriguing Reply

yesss creepy post please, i am so bored at work lol Reply

is something scary happening in the gif, I'm just not seeing anything. Reply

If you look at the curtains in the children's room after the lights turn out, there's a man's figure that shouldn't be there. That's the ghost that's haunting them. As the movie continues, you learn who that ghost is.

you learn who that ghost is. Reply

I dunno...maybe it's my 20/20 vision, but I see the figure before they turn the light off. Also it looks like a light is turned on outside the window as soon as they turn the light off, deliberately illuminating the window, and it's surrounding area.



If that's the most compelling evidence they could give the gif treatment, I'm lost. Looks like it could be anything from a man, to a mannequin, to a hat rack, lol Reply

Reminds me of that scene from "Until Dawn" with Hayden Panetierre's character. Reply

A friend of mine had never seen the [REC] series so we've been watching that (loved her reaction to the ending of the first movie) =) we're on the third movie now. I actually haven't seen [REC] 4 yet so I'm looking forward to finally seeing that, even if I had heard so-so things about it. Reply

I think I've only seen the first one. Which is weird because I know I've seen Quarantine 2. Maybe I'll finally watch the other RECs for my Halloweenothon this fall. Reply

Ah hehe yeah, out of curiosity I watched the US versions, at least the sequel took an original route from the Spanish versions =) Hope you enjoy them! REC 2 was a pretty decent follow-up, though sadly, the last two movies seem to get mixed reactions even from fans. Reply

the trailer for REC 4 seemed like such a clusterfuck... Reply

I read the summary for REC 4 and I was disappointed. REC 3 was my favorite out of the series. Reply

I loved REC. But the spanish version >> US version Reply

don´t watch the wedding one ( I think it´s the 4th one) Reply

REC4 is BAD, SO BAD.



i loved the other 3, the third one is fucking hilarious but also scary Reply

Is this a creepy post? Reply

So many times on UK tv they've tried and replicate this. Remember the SARS "documentary" in 2003? Reply

omg is this available in canada too? if so i might need to get a preview Reply

