Kevin Keller #4

Controversial BBC horror mockumentary Ghostwatch available for first time in U.S.

On Halloween night in 1992, the BBC1 first aired a special called Ghostwatch. Its narrative was presented as live and real television, causing a bit of a panic among viewers. An estimated 30,000 calls were made to the BBC within an hour during the broadcast, and one suicide was associated with the film. [Source]. The movie was not aired again on UK television, but there have been a few international airings in countries such as Canada and Belgium. Ghostwatch can be found on DVD in the UK.

Ghostwatch entailed the live, on-air investigation of a poltergeist occurring inside of a family's house in Northolt, Greater London.

Until recently, Ghostwatch still had yet to be officially released overseas in the United States, digitally or on home video. The horror centric streaming service backed by AMC, Shudder, has acquired the movie for its members. It's available now to stream.

Source
GIF

What are your favorite found footage horror movies or mockumentaries?

Tagged: , , ,