AMC - BETTER CALL SAUL 3x03 "Sunk Costs"

[synopsis]Jimmy decides to represent a new client to Kim's dismay; Mike meets a formidable ally who gives a tempting offer.
[Spoiler (click to open)]So many more familiar faces than I expected! also [Spoiler (click to open)]"Give me a dollar"... Me rn :
Jimmy was way too obvious about his surveillance.
I'm actually hoping that once we get to the point where the timelines meet up, that maybe the show can continue post-BB and we can see what's going on in more detail with Gene's life. Maybe for a final season?
Once again, I just wanted to give poor Ernesto a hug. He's such a good guy, fuck Chuck for using him as a pawn.
I may have to rewatch this ep because I'm high on cold meds and couldn't focus. But it was good to see Gus again. Also, I really want fried chicken now.
Same, he doesn't deserve to be pulled into this mess.
This whole episode was a trip, I like Jimmy and Kim's new assistant (plus the cracker barrel jokes) and I forgot how scary Gus can be especially during the silent scenes, god I missed him so much.
GUS MY LOVE! he will forever be my fave.
how many seasons is this supposed to have?? since they're bringing in more and more BB characters, i feel like they're getting closer to the timeline.
And I'm not sure! It is exciting to see how things are lining up so close to BB, I actually wonder if the show will them flashforward to "Gene"'s timeline and go from there. I'd miss Mike of course, but I'm really interested to see Jimmy/Saul's post-BB life
I liked the parallel between Kim asking Jimmy for a dollar and Saul asking Walt and Jesse the same thing in BrBa in order to properly establish attorney-client privilege.
[Ep 2 spoilers with BB spoilers as well]
- I was jumping up & down in my seat when Gus appeared (out of focus) in the background during Jimmy's hilarious restaurant spying scene; the tease! 😄
- isn't Francesca Jimmy's/Saul's secretary in BB?
- did I also see (I think his name is) Victor from BB (the poor dude who got his throat slashed by a certain someone)?
- Kim becoming Jimmy's lawyer. <333
- Loved the Gus/Surveillance scene, with him in the background slowly coming to focus like some killer shark sneaking up on his prey. So tense, oh my god.
- Seeing Francesca was such a great surprise! I love how completely different her personality and demeanor is to what we knew of her in BB (a bit sad on one hand, but on the other she stuck by Jimmy/Saul through it all...) The folksy/cracker barrel stuff was fantastic haha
- YES! Even if it made sense we'd have to see him soon, I didn't expect this many familiar faces last night =D So damn good
- Love that we learned where Saul got that from, Kim so brilliant I just want good things for her
also howard like a fish outta water trying to jump a fence.
2) Oh Francesca you were once happy :'(
3) Oof, that dig at Chuck about Rebecca leaving him
4) Howard trying to scale the walls was grade A physical comedy
5) Gus always sees something in people, and I'm eager to see his and Mike's relationship grow. It's going to be devastating thinking about how a shitty person like Walt takes them down. So happy Francesca ends up getting $20,000 from him for the "broken glass door."
6) "It's a little crooked"
I work for a law firm. BCS is painfully realistic about the legal profession sometimes. More so than any other show I've watched. Prayer circle for Kim.