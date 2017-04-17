AMC - BETTER CALL SAUL 3x03 "Sunk Costs"

FUCK CHUCK!



Jimmy was way too obvious about his surveillance.

At this point, I just can't see a way for them to redeem Chuck. Seriously waiting for his death at the hands of Gus, Jimmy, or Duracell.

I will loathe his sanctimonious ass forever at this point. I won't be satisfied until he's dead.

the contrast between mike's surveillance and jimmy's was funny. mike is like half a mile away, uses binoculars, is stealth... jimmy's like, "OH THERE'S THE GUY, BETTER STARE HOLES INTO HIM." lmao

Better not eat any of my food and set off the soda machine.

lmao, mte, I was like "Jimmy at least pretend to eat the chicken"

i wanna eat at los pollos so bad

GUUUS, my chilean prince, I love Saul but I always thought a Gus spin-off would have been better, i'm glad he is back !!!

They were doing a promo thing were they set up los pollos restaurants in select cities I'm not sure if they are still around but I wish I could've gone too 😭

fuck chuck x 1,848,292,299,199

fuck off, Chuck

Oh damn it's getting good! Fuck Chuck's nutty ass tho.

Your icon ♥



I'm actually hoping that once we get to the point where the timelines meet up, that maybe the show can continue post-BB and we can see what's going on in more detail with Gene's life. Maybe for a final season? Reply

I would love an all-Gene episode or two!

It was so frustrating watching Jimmy fall into Chuck's trap yet again.



Once again, I just wanted to give poor Ernesto a hug. He's such a good guy, fuck Chuck for using him as a pawn.



I may have to rewatch this ep because I'm high on cold meds and couldn't focus. But it was good to see Gus again. Also, I really want fried chicken now. Reply

Yeha =\ but it goes to show just how much Chuck meant to Jimmy.



Same, he doesn't deserve to be pulled into this mess. Reply

I haven't seen it but I join the "fuck chuck" sentiment, so: Fuck you chuck, i hope you die horribly.

omg girl my chuck hate is at an all time high

Fuck Chuck times infinity, I'm ready for his paranoid ass to die.



This whole episode was a trip, I like Jimmy and Kim's new assistant (plus the cracker barrel jokes) and I forgot how scary Gus can be especially during the silent scenes, god I missed him so much. Reply

she was in breaking bad and i screamed when she came back tonight

Oh man I totally forgot about her! my memory is so bad lol, but after reading the breaking bad wiki I'm starting to remember her again.

i just remember her bc she yelled at walt and made him pay her money and she's one of the only people that got away with that haha

Yeah, seeing Francesca again was such a treat! And right? Loved how tense it was just seeing him in the background, out of focus, and yet still a damn presence. Really love how this show handles the cinematography =)

I was so excited, but then a little sad because at some point Francesca wasn't bitter :(

Been enjoying this season

It's been pretty solid so far, and it's exciting seeing how things are slowly converging to things we recognize from BB's timeline =)

Chuck can fuck the right off.



GUS MY LOVE! he will forever be my fave.



how many seasons is this supposed to have?? since they're bringing in more and more BB characters, i feel like they're getting closer to the timeline.



Just counting the days until he's out of Jimmy's life forever, in whatever manner =\



And I'm not sure! It is exciting to see how things are lining up so close to BB, I actually wonder if the show will them flashforward to "Gene"'s timeline and go from there. I'd miss Mike of course, but I'm really interested to see Jimmy/Saul's post-BB life Reply

I think they said five seasons.

Possible spoiler alert....?



I liked the parallel between Kim asking Jimmy for a dollar and Saul asking Walt and Jesse the same thing in BrBa in order to properly establish attorney-client privilege. Reply

I didn't see that as a parallel per se, but rather an ironclad way to have attorney client privilege/confidentiality

Yeah I think they've done it on Scandal (or something) too, but every detail like that is intentional at this point. They KNOW people are looking for these things! :)

I just finished season 2... And I'm glad that I'm seeing a lot of "FUCK CHUCK"s. Shit made me so mad.

It just gets worse in the new season, he truly doesn't deserve to have Jimmy as a brother =\

Great... I was already super pissed how season 2 ended. Can't wait to get even more pissed. :D

Just finished watching the episode, and just came here to add to everyone's comments, FUCK CHUCK!

LOL Adding my car to the FUCK CHUCK train.



[ Ep 2 spoilers with BB spoilers as well ]

- I was jumping up & down in my seat when Gus appeared (out of focus) in the background during Jimmy's hilarious restaurant spying scene; the tease! 😄

- isn't Francesca Jimmy's/Saul's secretary in BB?

- did I also see (I think his name is) Victor from BB (the poor dude who got his throat slashed by a certain someone)?

- Kim becoming Jimmy's lawyer. <333

Just finished ep 2 - adding a #FuckChuck as well. 😡 Reply

Yes, that was Victor (flicking his cigarette out the car window)! Soon to become Mike's "guy", I can't wait!

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

- Loved the Gus/Surveillance scene, with him in the background slowly coming to focus like some killer shark sneaking up on his prey. So tense, oh my god.

- Seeing Francesca was such a great surprise! I love how completely different her personality and demeanor is to what we knew of her in BB (a bit sad on one hand, but on the other she stuck by Jimmy/Saul through it all...) The folksy/cracker barrel stuff was fantastic haha

- YES! Even if it made sense we'd have to see him soon, I didn't expect this many familiar faces last night =D So damn good

- Love that we learned where Saul got that from, Kim so brilliant I just want good things for her









shit i still need to watch season 2.

i hate chuck so much, but i loved that scene with jimmy screaming at him. super sad.



also howard like a fish outta water trying to jump a fence. Reply

