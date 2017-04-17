Who went home on DWTS? 24x05

Simone and Normani were ROBBED of their perfect scores omg.



Maks really fucked up Heather's dance this week, if he choreographed the whole thing. That was ridic and Heather deserved better.



I can't believe Nick got such high scores, but damn camp really sells on Disney night I guess. He annoyed me this week in his package w/ his emasculation complaints. Reply

My thoughts exactly. On all accounts. Reply

There was like no dancing in Heather's. Maks needs to retire from the show because he's got no creativity Reply

I was seriously appalled. I haven't agreed w/ Carrie Ann much this season but I screamed YES! at her critique. It was ridic, so much spinning and twirling. Maks got super lazy...should've let Alan keep his job tbh. Reply

I didn't watch, but I agree with any comment trashing Maks' lack of creativity. I've been saying that ever since that post saying that he was paired with Heather. I don't see her winning because Maks is boring. Reply

I'm so glad the judges called out Maks'choreo because it was weak. I'm not hopeful it will improve. :/ Reply

Nick's scores were ridiculous. He didn't really dance, more flopping around than anything. haha Reply

Mte on everything. I'm not looking forward to Maks coming back tbh. He should've stopped at Meryl and leave on a high, his choreo is embarrassing. He could've at least let Heather contribute with the choreography in jazz, like Corbin and Zendaya have done before in jazz and hip hop, but he has too much ego to ask her and I don't think she had it in her to ask for it.



Edited at 2017-04-18 07:48 am (UTC) Reply

Simone was fantastic tonight. As was Normani. Final two, or there is no justice in this world. Reply

Normani was fantastic! Reply

How the eff did Simone and Sasha not get a perfect score?!



Also Erika totally knew she was going home before the show started. You could just tell looking at her.



IA about how they do the results. Emma and Rashard got to dance and then find out, do it for the others like that Reply

That's how I thought they were going to do it when they did it for Rashad! But I guess that would take away the ~suspenseful moments under the red lights lol. It'd be weird for Erin to be like "k by the way you're in jeopardy tonight" bc it requires more fanfare than just saying they're safe. Reply

Poor Erika, Nick should've gone before her.





Seems pretty stupid to tell people they're safe/in jeopardy, that would completely mess with me. Reply

Tbh David should've gone before both of them. He can't dance at all. Reply

David probably had the most votes last week. They showed his dance and had the voting number up during the Cubs rain delay, so the whole stadium probably voted for him. Reply

He definitely can't, but I think he's more likable than Erika. Reply

Hdu! He's the reason I'm watching this season!













I do agree he's not great, but he's so likable, I don't care & I will use all of my votes on him every week. I think Cubs Nation can carry him a couple more weeks. Reply

omg Normani did THAT! Of course Len's hating ass gave her a 9 smh. Reply

I was pissed but not surprised. I like that Len pushes for more content most of the time, but I feel like when it's Disney Night, he needs to relax a little and embrace the fun. Reply

The camera work and the choreography of Heather's dance killed her chance at giving a spectacular performance. Heather doing jazz should have been a no-brainer and Maks fucked it up. Reply

something in the numbers arent right tbh erika was set to win. i will #investigate and expose ABC for the frauds they are Reply

I'm pouring one out for you and your fave sis <3 I would have preferred to see Nick's stupid ass go home instead. Reply

ty for ur thots and prayers.

america just wasnt ready 😭 Reply

i'm sad she got the boot too... i never watched like i said i was going to lmao Reply

THis is some bullshit Reply

I'm so excited for Boy Bands and Girl Groups next week!



Normani should've gotten a perfect score this week. She's so good!



I wish Alan was Heather's permanant partner, or even a pro.



Alan really should be. I can see Heather making a early exit without him Reply

They really should bring the in jeopardy thing back to the end of the show. It's not fair for the contestants.



Len doesn't like giving 10s til near the end of the show. I don't get why Carrie Ann didn't give Simone that 10 though.



Alan should be Heather's permanent partner. They've danced more together and have better chemistry. Maks is a mess for that choreo. Heather could do way better since she's trained in jazz and hip hop.



Edited at 2017-04-18 02:18 am (UTC) Reply

Normani was amazing ❤️ Reply

i love heather and watching her dance, but she's getting fucked every which way lol. i knew she'd never win and she had an obvious advantage going in, so i can't really begrudge the balancing it out but



thought normani would be winning this for sure just because of the way fifth harmony fans vote (i don't buy she was legitimately in the bottom three for votes this week), but i definitely get the feeling the show is hoping for rashad to win Reply

The votes for 5H were bc of Camila. Now that she's out of the group so is 80% of their fan base. Reply

Parent

apparently, they randomly put people in jeopardy to "shock" the viewers. it's rarely the real bottom 2, 3 (some dwts fans on twitter told me). but even with the fans vote, Normani's in danger. white america is watching and voting. I wouldn't be surprised if David and Bonner got the most votes and Mani's high scores are what helps her stay. white America loves their basic white men. they won't vote for the black girl who's part of a girl group they probably don't know. Erika has been voted off because the grannies on facebook thought she was too "raunchy" and from what I've heard she has a big following. but most people call Normani "the new Nicole Schersinger" of the show.

apparently, they randomly put people in jeopardy to "shock" the viewers. it's rarely the real bottom 2, 3 (some dwts fans on twitter told me). but even with the fans vote, Normani's in danger. white america is watching and voting. I wouldn't be surprised if David and Bonner got the most votes and Mani's high scores are what helps her stay. white America loves their basic white men. they won't vote for the black girl who's part of a girl group they probably don't know. Erika has been voted off because the grannies on facebook thought she was too "raunchy" and from what I've heard she has a big following. but most people call Normani "the new Nicole Schersinger" of the show.

from what I saw, the DWTS fans predict Rashad, Normani and Simone at the finale. I would love it lmao, yall wish. ever since #her departure, the group twitter account only gained more followers and they still won every fan awards show they've been nominated this year. 9/9

Now I have How Far I'll Go stuck in my head and I really want to watch Moana. But I don't have time before I need to go sleep :(



Also is anyone else glad they had Hei Hei and Pua around for a minute? I thought the animations throughout the show were goofy but as soon as they came on I was so happy. Reply

normani did that™ Reply

Dorit is pleased.



Reply

as am I. Erika is garbage Reply

i have turned around so much from hating dorit to absolutely loving her. what a sweetheart. erika can eat it tbh she sucks Reply

