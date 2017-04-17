TV - Sharna

Who went home on DWTS? 24x05




Erika and Gleb


Nick and Peta


Normani and Val


I'm not sure how I feel about people finding out they're in jeopardy before they dance. Why didn't they let 4 people dance, then announce the results for that group? Seems like that has the potential to get in people's heads and screw them up.
