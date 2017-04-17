Who went home on DWTS? 24x05
Erika and Gleb
Nick and Peta
Normani and Val
Erika and Gleb
I'm not sure how I feel about people finding out they're in jeopardy before they dance. Why didn't they let 4 people dance, then announce the results for that group? Seems like that has the potential to get in people's heads and screw them up.
Maks really fucked up Heather's dance this week, if he choreographed the whole thing. That was ridic and Heather deserved better.
I can't believe Nick got such high scores, but damn camp really sells on Disney night I guess. He annoyed me this week in his package w/ his emasculation complaints.
Also Erika totally knew she was going home before the show started. You could just tell looking at her.
IA about how they do the results. Emma and Rashard got to dance and then find out, do it for the others like that
Seems pretty stupid to tell people they're safe/in jeopardy, that would completely mess with me.
I do agree he's not great, but he's so likable, I don't care & I will use all of my votes on him every week. I think Cubs Nation can carry him a couple more weeks.
america just wasnt ready 😭
Normani should've gotten a perfect score this week. She's so good!
I wish Alan was Heather's permanant partner, or even a pro.
Len doesn't like giving 10s til near the end of the show. I don't get why Carrie Ann didn't give Simone that 10 though.
Alan should be Heather's permanent partner. They've danced more together and have better chemistry. Maks is a mess for that choreo. Heather could do way better since she's trained in jazz and hip hop.
thought normani would be winning this for sure just because of the way fifth harmony fans vote (i don't buy she was legitimately in the bottom three for votes this week), but i definitely get the feeling the show is hoping for rashad to win
apparently, they randomly put people in jeopardy to "shock" the viewers. it's rarely the real bottom 2, 3 (some dwts fans on twitter told me). but even with the fans vote, Normani's in danger. white america is watching and voting. I wouldn't be surprised if David and Bonner got the most votes and Mani's high scores are what helps her stay. white America loves their basic white men. they won't vote for the black girl who's part of a girl group they probably don't know. Erika has been voted off because the grannies on facebook thought she was too "raunchy" and from what I've heard she has a big following. but most people call Normani "the new Nicole Schersinger" of the show.
from what I saw, the DWTS fans predict Rashad, Normani and Simone at the finale. I would love it
Also is anyone else glad they had Hei Hei and Pua around for a minute? I thought the animations throughout the show were goofy but as soon as they came on I was so happy.