well he is jewish right? Reply

Thread

Link

snipped as in vasectomy, not circumcision lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh whoops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol omg...too cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bless your heart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, don't worry, that was my first thought too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

vasectomies aren't 100%



oop! Reply

Thread

Link

wait for real!?



truly curious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know sometimes they don't work 100%, yeah. I don't know anyone personally who has had a vasectomy that didn't work (although one guy I know got an infection and then had to go in for more surgery) but I've heard story of friends of friends who have gotten pregnant after a vasectomy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mom had a friend at work get pregnant and her husband had had it done. She was totally faithful and cried for weeks bc they had so many fights but it was 100% the guy's baby, he's like 20 now lol so maybe technique has improved over time? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, lots of men don't go back for their 3 month post-vasectomy jizz test after passing the one month one. The vas can repair, and then woo, patent spunk tube. It's rare but always go to your three month check! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh boooooy Reply

Thread

Link

please be true



i need this new drake phase Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I love drama like this! I don't believe her though tbh. Her little rant comes off as just way too bizarre. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's how you know it's real tho! she didn't come ready with a script 🙏🏽 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me too I'm sf hft Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please be true please be true please be true Reply

Thread

Link

Y'all are fucking weird lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol sure Reply

Thread

Link

Doubt it.



I'm sure whoever does get pregnant by him would go straight to selling the story to TMZ.



Edited at 2017-04-18 01:56 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

omg at her putting the doctors test result online bye Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe people are legit attracted to this dude but oh well, guess beauty really is in the eye of the beholder Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





The only reason I have the slightest interest in him (and it's VERY slight) is bc I loved Jimmy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he's not at all cute.



Edited at 2017-04-18 02:38 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real. homeboy looks like his mom hit the bottle during gestation. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao this tbqh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like he's smart enough to not knock up randoms Reply

Thread

Link

He's a man tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no man is that smart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've read that he won't use condoms Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, he doesn't use condoms. he did get a vasectomy, which is smart, but not foolproof (and does nothing for STDs so yuck) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not here to defend drake but why do people take the condom thing as fact lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis are you his urologist? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmfaoooo cackling CACKLING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggg

please be trueee!! Reply

Thread

Link

LMAOO that Mary picture. Reply

Thread

Link





Some people just wanna watch the world burn.....



I hope it's true because drama.Some people just wanna watch the world burn..... Reply

Thread

Link

I am Marceline tbh. Yes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same.



This is me during any and all baby drama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The OVO cronies are about to go after her



Idk if he's had a vasectomy, but it'd make sense because doesn't he not wear condoms?



Edited at 2017-04-18 01:58 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It still doesn't make sense to not wear condoms if you're sleeping with as many randoms as Drake is. He has to have a ton of STDs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He does not wear condoms?? yeeesh there are things that vasectomies don't solve :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would never even go near a guy who doesnt use condoms. no way, never had an std and i'd like to keep on saying that forever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link