‘Iron Chef Gauntlet’: What you need to know about the new series

I need a Gordon Ramsay vs Bobby Flay battle. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! I would tune in for that. Maybe he could do a Beat Bobby Flay episode. haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can bobby actually cook tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only 1 way to find out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gordon would wipe the floor with him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Team Bobby tbh.

Get me some mango chatni. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're both such shit talkers to each other, they need an outside party to just arrange it already Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Today's secret ingredient is... obesity. IMO America does not need another enabling food show. Reply

Thread

Link

Disagree. The USA needs to focus more on food. The problem is we don't think about it at all. Everything is fast and frozen and no one knows where their food comes from or what they are actually eating. We need to focus more on foods and cooking and some food network shows are helpful for that. Not ones like diners drive ins and dives of course, but shows that get people focusing on what they eat and how its made, actual ingredients they can pronounce. Food programming has the potential to be a good influence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed, not every show has to be drive ins and dives or sugar loaded shit, even though i loooove desserts, but i also wish i knew how to cook. i save loads of recipes and stuff (healthy ones that i might like/am willing to try) gordon ramsay even has a youtube channel where he posts stuff. it's interesting and oddly soothing for me lol. but i 100% agree with you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, you make a solid point about the actual content of food programming. I guess I have a problem with Food Network in that most of their shows promote an extremely unhealthy diet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree, and people should learn more about how industrialised farming has become. also, i'm of the mind if you can't watch something die you shouldn't eat it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the dude with the long hair/beard, those glasses don't help anything. vom tbh Reply

Thread

Link

He's a complete asshole too. He's from my town and I know so many stories/people he's fucked over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

orlyyyyyy? do tell. he's like, one of two contestants that i recognize on the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

men who look like that are my biggest enemies tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I just had some poor reading comprehension and was reading the "food" from the logo as part of the sentence, so the gif was "today's secret ingredient is food" and I was like... I know Mark Dacascos loved to be campy, but that's next level Reply

Thread

Link

LOL mte I was trying to think what episode 'food' was the secret ingredient. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bring back Iron Chef Japan! Reply

Thread

Link

I used to ironically stan bobby flay, he seems like such an asshole Reply

Thread

Link

I am excited for this but I am hoping that they are going to be bringing back Iron Chef too. Reply

Thread

Link

Is that one of the Chicago goblins from top chef Texas season. Reply

Thread

Link

Ur right! Holy shit. They were SO racist and nasty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hoping Stephanie wins because I loved her on top chef. Why they had to choose Bobby Flay to be a judge instead of Alex Guarnescheilli or literally anyone else is beyond me. That man has like five shows between food network and cooking channel. Reply

Thread

Link

Morimoto is still my fave Reply

Thread

Link

I spent like all day yesterday watching the Iron Chef marathon they had. Reply

Thread

Link

lol why is bobby flay standing that way in the pic.. it's killing me for some reason Reply

Thread

Link

i can't wait to get back to a TV so i can watch this shit Reply

Thread

Link

Alton Brown said on his FB Live after the showed aired that if enough people tuned in to Iron Chef Gauntlet, that it would be more of an incentive for Food Network to bring back Iron Chef America.



He also said he would love to do a commentary track to the original Iron Chef Japan episodes. XD Reply

Thread

Link

I would definitely watch Iron Chef with an Altin Brown commentary! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bobby Flay is my sworn enemy Reply

Thread

Link

i've hated the guy ever since he showed up on iron chef japan and jumped on the cutting board. so disrespectful.



doesn't help he also has fucked giada de laurentiis, someone i also equally hate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he did? not surprised tho. i heard he was a hoe that cheated on his wife Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg source? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's so disgusting & unsanitary wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Morimoto and his love for fish. Reply

Thread

Link

i can't watch cooking competition shows, they're too stressful. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm mad Stephanie won the first challenge. She didn't even focus on what the challenge actually was and just made whatever she wanted. Also it's definitely a top chef given that if there is a limited amount of time there will be either a) tartare or b) ceviche. Reply

Thread

Link

No Alex Guarnaschelli, no care. Reply

Thread

Link

I love morimoto

Stephanie was one of my faves on top chef!

I remember having to stay up until like 1 or 3am to watch iron chef Japan? Am I making that up? I think it was only on ridiculously late, right? Reply

Thread

Link

I remember it always being on really late. I always watched it when my insomnia was keeping me awake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't we just have reruns of the original/real/superior Iron Chef?



Meanwhile, I hate that Sara(h?) is on this show. She was an ass on Top Chef* once she started getting praise but lol I guess that accounts for a lot of contestants.



Bobby Flay gets so much hate but I love him and want brunch with him every Sunday.



Edited at 2017-04-18 04:05 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD confessions: Bobby Flay is hot? (And his cat is adorable)



Still mad at him hurting ADA Cabot Reply

Thread

Link

omg nacho flay gives me life sry not sry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm obsessed with nacho flay lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Morimoto got thin. Reply

Thread

Link