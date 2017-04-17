‘Iron Chef Gauntlet’: What you need to know about the new series
Iron Chef is back after 3 years!
- Iron Chef Gauntlet is similiar to Next Iron Chef.
- Seven chefs compete against each other in the first portion and each episode will have a Secret Ingredient Challenge and a Chairman’s Challenge.
- The contestants are Nyesha Arrington, Stephanie Izard, Sarah Grueneberg, Jonathan Sawyer, Jason Dady, Michael Gulotta, and Shota Nakajima.
- The winner from this first round will then go on to face three Iron Chefs in a menacing “gauntlet” round.
- Alton Brown is the chairman
- Alton Is Shifting the Focus be all about the food!
- The finale may not end with a new iron chef. Since the winner of the first round will have to compete against Iron Chef's Masaharu Morimoto, Michael Symon, and Bobby Flay there is a chance they will not come out on top.
[Spoiler: Who was elimated in the first episode]Nyesha Arrington
Iron Chef Gauntlet airs Sundays 9|8c on Food Network
Get me some mango chatni.
He also said he would love to do a commentary track to the original Iron Chef Japan episodes. XD
I would definitely watch Iron Chef with an Altin Brown commentary!
doesn't help he also has fucked giada de laurentiis, someone i also equally hate.
Stephanie was one of my faves on top chef!
I remember having to stay up until like 1 or 3am to watch iron chef Japan? Am I making that up? I think it was only on ridiculously late, right?
Meanwhile, I hate that Sara(h?) is on this show. She was an ass on Top Chef* once she started getting praise but lol I guess that accounts for a lot of contestants.
Bobby Flay gets so much hate but I love him and want brunch with him every Sunday.
Still mad at him hurting ADA Cabot
i'm kinda tired of food related reality tv.