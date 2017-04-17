Ice-T talks about "jungle sex" with wife Coco
Let Ice-T tell you about jungle sex https://t.co/xb3zDjZpvL pic.twitter.com/FTfCIXHlgl— Yahoo Celebrity (@YahooCelebrity) April 17, 2017
- Actor/rapper Ice-T (over?)shares about his sex life with his wife of fifteen years, Coco Austin: They go to a club, she gets buzzed and dances for him, Ice-T gets "a little horny," they get "more horny" in the car ride home, and finally, they have "jungle sex" at home.
- Ice-T: "Jungle sex is when you know what it is that gets you turned on and you build up to it.” He continues explaining: "You’re taking foreplay a step further. Your girl might want you to put on some motherf***ing oil and figure skates for her. ‘What the f***?’ Just put it on and I will f*** the s*** out of you.”
Do you have any idea what Ice-T is talking about? Is your sex life as exciting as theirs?
I have no fucking idea what he's talking about but I'm happy for them.
Friday night I went home with a guy who turned out to be an actual doctor actually from Alaska and I'm totally not so secretly trying to knock off home states of dudes I'm banging so no lie, I'm pretty amped. We watched the entirety of Jurassic Park before he ate me out and took me to his bedroom, where I got a nosebleed right after he put on a condom. When I came back after cleaning myself up in his bathroom (right as the light in there burned out), he was dead ass asleep. Score! Sex is super painful/usually impossible for me and he doesn't know yet so he wants to see me again!!
Why? If it's too personal then feel free to not answer, bb.
but also try to talk to him about it before you have sex D:
He's speaking gibberish and so am I.
but sis, college kids are fun! maybe theres a cute one that could use an anatomy lesson iykwim
tl;dr i just gave birth a few days ago, & my god the way those doctors jammed their fingers in i was cryyyying, like take it easy i'm practically a virgin! i ended up having to get a c section bc after 40hrs of labor & various methods used to get me to dilate, i only went from 1cm to 3cm; my vagina was like nope from start to finish.
Edited at 2017-04-18 03:23 am (UTC)
I feel like my hymen grew back. But also I don't feel like having sex anyway so I don't even know...
Edited at 2017-04-18 01:32 am (UTC)