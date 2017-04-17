Lotsa Heart Elephant

Ice-T talks about "jungle sex" with wife Coco


  • Actor/rapper Ice-T (over?)shares about his sex life with his wife of fifteen years, Coco Austin: They go to a club, she gets buzzed and dances for him, Ice-T gets "a little horny," they get "more horny" in the car ride home, and finally, they have "jungle sex" at home.

  • Ice-T: "Jungle sex is when you know what it is that gets you turned on and you build up to it.” He continues explaining: "You’re taking foreplay a step further. Your girl might want you to put on some motherf***ing oil and figure skates for her. ‘What the f***?’ Just put it on and I will f*** the s*** out of you.”

Do you have any idea what Ice-T is talking about? Is your sex life as exciting as theirs?
