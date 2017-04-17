Ice-T talks about "jungle sex" with wife Coco

I sadly do not have the true and solid relationship these two do and never will. they are truly #goals when it comes to true love imo Reply

idk, I always side-eye the 20 year age difference and the fact she was so young when they married Reply

oh well I didn't know she was super young but they just seem so cute and in love in their own way that fits them both Reply

I have no fucking idea what he's talking about but I'm happy for them. Reply

lmao Reply

I'm picturing ice-t figure skating and for some reason lmao Reply

that shit sounds kinky af tho like Ice tell me your secrets Reply

LOL Reply

Lmfao bless Reply

"You’re taking foreplay a step further. Your girl might want you to put on some motherf***ing oil and figure skates for her. ‘What the f***?’ Just put it on and I will f*** the s*** out of you.”



I sing that in my head daily lol Reply

mte but whatever it is I wanna try it haha Reply

right then Reply

"fucking the shit out of" is such an unfortunate turn of phrase Reply

hdu judge ppl with scat fetish smh Reply

Stop the kink shaming 😓 Reply

scat fetishists, grab your shit Reply

lol ice-t fucking in figure skates in a hell of a sight Reply

Oh good a sex post - I'm at work for 2 more hours with fuck-all to do so pls entertain me ONTD



Friday night I went home with a guy who turned out to be an actual doctor actually from Alaska and I'm totally not so secretly trying to knock off home states of dudes I'm banging so no lie, I'm pretty amped. We watched the entirety of Jurassic Park before he ate me out and took me to his bedroom, where I got a nosebleed right after he put on a condom. When I came back after cleaning myself up in his bathroom (right as the light in there burned out), he was dead ass asleep. Score! Sex is super painful/usually impossible for me and he doesn't know yet so he wants to see me again!! Reply

woopwoop bb! Reply

a wild ride from start to finish Reply

Yo there's a whole other component to the story I'm leaving out - (idc if you're being sarcastic lol) - my friend and I were meeting up at the bar with a friend of ours that both of us have hooked up with, only she doesn't know I did, and when I went off with the doctor she ended up going with him despite vowing never to do it again. I got the text from her the next morning and literally went "HA!" and told the doctor the whole story and he's like "oh yeah I was wondering why that guy was looking at you like he'd seen you naked" Reply

what a twist! Reply

Sex is super painful/usually impossible for me



Why? If it's too personal then feel free to not answer, bb. Reply

dr. ian malcolm will do that to ya Reply

everything about this story is great Reply

Watched Jurassic Park and ate you out? #goals ☄️ Reply

lol get it gurl



but also try to talk to him about it before you have sex D: Reply

Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like? Reply

r u having a stroke sis? Reply

lmao i read this in Hades' voice and it's making it extra funny lol Reply

Jaden is dat u? Reply

the fact that people don't know this meme...i gotta retire from the internet i feel old Reply

this throwback Reply

I think this has something to do with the Jungle Room at Graceland. Reply

Didn't she cheat on him, though? Reply

i'vent had sex in so long i dont even remember how it feels like. Reply

Since the end of February and i'm mad at it. Only thing I miss about being in a relationship. And there is no change for fuck buddies where I moved to, I just moved from the city to a rural area and all i got around are hicks and college students. Reply

honestly i miss more the cute cuddly part of being in a relationship. i miss my ex as i miss having my best friend. of course its nice to come home and share a beer/glass of wine and have sex, but i miss more the part of telling each other how our day went.





but sis, college kids are fun! maybe theres a cute one that could use an anatomy lesson iykwim Reply

are you me? last time i had sex, it really only lasted two minutes & was lackluster & happened in june.



tl;dr i just gave birth a few days ago, & my god the way those doctors jammed their fingers in i was cryyyying, like take it easy i'm practically a virgin! i ended up having to get a c section bc after 40hrs of labor & various methods used to get me to dilate, i only went from 1cm to 3cm; my vagina was like nope from start to finish. Reply

I need to get fucking laid so hard. it's been a couple of months since i broke up with my ex and my standards won't allow me to fuck anyone. but at this point, i just might. sobs into my hands.



Edited at 2017-04-18 03:23 am (UTC) Reply

Mte. I want to put my PrEP to use tho tbh but like I'm sort of seeing someone at the moment so I haven't gotten any D since I met him. He's......hyper-masc top, tall asf and is so srs~, has an attractive angry face with thick eyebrows and dat hairy chest and is a bit OTT. But he's intelligent and he likes some deep shit I dunno. He 24 going on 25 soon. Idk how to feel. :-/ he aight tho Reply

Same.

I feel like my hymen grew back. But also I don't feel like having sex anyway so I don't even know... Reply

I'd pay money to watch Ice T figure skate. Reply

No one needed to know this. Reply

idk sis, i kinda feel like i need to know more now... i feel like i've been missing out on the whole figure skate experience? :D Reply

*sings Coco's iconic Shoes bop* Reply

