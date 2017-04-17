Feud 1x08 finale promo

i hate how behind i am on this show, i only got up to three episodes. Reply

Thread

Link

I found this episode to be sort of boring, mainly because it feels like the Oscar episode should have been the second to last episode and then had a finale after it because the stuff about Hush Hush Sweet CHarlotte just isn't playing out as interesting as it should've. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I really feel like they dragged it out a lot. I did cackle at the end when they were all posing with Coca-Cola. haha I am excited for the finale next week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I found myself nodding off during it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A shame that Kiernan Shipka still can't act Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's funny that she has to play a girl that can't act in the beginning lol. meta. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've always admired Jessica Lange but she has been next level on this show. I simply ADORE her now. Meryl who?



Edited at 2017-04-18 12:52 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Right? Like people in AHS posts were saying how she always plays the same character. Girl bye with that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

helen hunt directed the last ep <3 Reply

Thread

Link

This show is fun. I adore the title sequence. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish they'd showed Bob having to travel by taxi up the goat trail. I wanted to see that! Reply

Thread

Link

It's so good. I'll miss it! I want more "feuds" or maybe one about messy Hollywood couples like Ava g and frank Sinatra? Reply

Thread

Link

I'd kill for an Ava and Frank season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love these old Hollywood things. I'm not excited about Charles and Diana. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I would rather have more old Hollywood than Charles and Diana for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm here for anything that involves more Toby Huss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want a Liz Taylor one for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nooo, that whole relationship is too sad.

They were physically abusive to each other (her autobiography) and she terminated two of his children.

Like lets let them rest in peace! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's such a shame that Joan let Bette the best of her instead of killing it in the performance and getting them awards instead of helping her own career tank more. Reply

Thread

Link

I think she thought she did that in Baby Jane and wasn't about to risk Bette getting all the accolades again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show is so depressing and plodding now. They peaked at the Oscars episode Reply

Thread

Link

I've always liked Cathrine Zeta Jones but I am especially loving her on this show. Maybe it's because I hadn't seen her in anything in a while. Reply

Thread

Link

is this show worth watching? Reply

Thread

Link

If you're interested in Old Hollywood. Yeah. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved that moment with the two of them near the end "what was it like being the most talented girl in the world?". it was really powerful. Reply

Thread

Link

That scene was really well done imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm in love with this show.



Everytime I see it, it reminds me of mommy dearest! Haha. Reply

Thread

Link

i almost died with the "i don't do bitches, they make me so unhappy. you should call my sister" line lmao it was GOLD Reply

Thread

Link

I need to binge this show, especially since I'm on such a Joan kick lately. I just watched her in grand hotel and it's amazing how luminous she was in it. I'm now trying to find somewhere to watch Johnny guitar, I've never seen it Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly don't know how I feel about this show? Sometimes I love it and other times it bores me.



Reply

Thread

Link

I meant to say a few episodes back how frickin' inspired it was to cast John Waters as William Castle. Perfect. Reply

Thread

Link

I love it because of the mature cast (I'm old, lol). It's so well done. I LOVE Mamacita!



Anyone know why she's called Mamacita if she's German? Lol. Reply

Thread

Link

'When I hung up I wanted to call her to come quickly to take the dogs out but I realized that I hadn’t asked her name. I had just returned from Rio de Janeiro, where all I had heard was mamacita, papacita, cousincita, everythingcita, so without thinking I called out, "Mamacita!"

'Back she cried, "Ya! Ich coming!" 'The name has stuck ever since. In all the countries we have traveled to together, in all languages, everyone calls her Mamacita.'



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this show. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel so bad for both of them.

A lot of it is self-sabotage though. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, I was so pumped about this and I haven't seen a damb episode. Reply

Thread

Link

this show is comedy Reply

Thread

Link