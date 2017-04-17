Feud 1x08 finale promo

Sophia Petrillo

FEUD: Bette and Joan 1x08 "You Mean All This Time We Could Have Been Friends?" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo (Finale) - Joan accepts a leading role on a new film despite her deteriorating health. Faced with a new rival, Bette reflects on her misplaced feud with Joan. Written by Gina Welch; directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton.

