"I Want It All" Leaks + Lana gets political
Lana del Rey might be readying the release of her new studio album Lust for Life but the good sis has such an extensive back catalogue that every other week something leaks. This week we were treated to I Want It All a suave, Bond-esque alternate version of National Anthem. Enjoy!
Lana has said that her new material will reflect the tense socio-political times we're currently living in and today she posted a video of her singing in the woods with this caption:
"I'm not gonna lie- I had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount.
I find It's a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God's good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated.
On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song.
I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run.
Hope everyone has a nice day,
with love from California"
"I'm not gonna lie- I had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount.
I find It's a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God's good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated.
On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song.
I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run.
Hope everyone has a nice day,
with love from California"
Source 1: https://soundcloud.com/user-186251524/l
Source 2: https://www.instagram.com/p/BTAU9Bb
Fave Lana demo/unreleased track?
"Kill Kill" is a masterpiece. "Queen of Disaster" is a bop. "You Can Be the Boss" is dirrty fun.
Edited at 2017-04-18 12:18 am (UTC)
everybody knows that, it's a fact, kiss kiss
is such an iconic line, bless.
these leakers need to hack into carly's laptop 🤐
As for her best unreleased track, that's got to be "Never Let Me Go", still waiting for its official release. Or Kinda Outta Luck, what a bop.
Edited at 2017-04-18 12:13 am (UTC)
Fave Lana demo/unreleased track?
Lizzy Grant.
And ia, Lizzy Grant slays.
i almost cried when i saw her sing it live lol
Meet Me in the Pale Moonlight is one of my favorites of her unreleased stuff
~ladies and gentleman, for the very first time!
Ugh ifk although theres some video where someone asked her about it and she was like lol that was just for the trailer~!
Same, Lana