15 ‘90s Cult Classics That Would Make Excellent TV Shows

14. BUT I’M A CHEERLEADER (1999)

Megan is an all-American girl. She's a cheerleader and has a boyfriend, but she doesn't like kissing him very much, and she's pretty tactile with her cheerleader friends, and she only has pictures of girls up in her locker. Her parents and friends conclude that she *must* be gay and send her off to "sexual redirection" school, full of admittedly homosexual misfits, where she can learn how to be straight. Will Megan be turned around to successful heterosexuality, or will she succumb to her love for the beautiful Graham?





11. LOVE JONES (1997)

Darius Lovehall is a young black poet in Chicago who starts dating Nina Moseley, a beautiful and talented photographer. While trying to figure out if they've got a "love thing" or are just "kicking it," they hang out with their friend, talking about love and sex. Then Nina tests the strength of Darius' feelings and sets a chain of romantic complications into motion.





8. GAS, FOOD, LODGING (1992)

In the boring desert of New Mexico, a single mother raises her two teenage daughters, Shade and Trudi, whose deepest desire is to leave the dead calm town. Shade is the type to escape in her extravagant fantasies while Trudi is so rebelious it could drive her away.





6. TO WONG FOO, THANKS FOR EVERYTHING, JULIE NEWMAR (1995)

Noxeema Jackson, Vida Boheme, and Chi Chi Rodriguez are gonna show America a thing or two about being fabulous. Dressed to kill, with their Dynel tresses tossing in the breeze behind them, these three stars of New York's drag-queen beauty pageant circuit have hit the open road in a 1967 Cadillac convertible. Destination: Hollywood. But the trio is in for a detour when the car breaks down in the tiny midwestern town of Snydersville, where drag queens are about as common as August snowstorms. Up to now Snydersville has been a lot more like a graveyard than a town. That's all about to change. The local citizenry is going to get an infusion of flash and glamour the likes of which it's never seen. During the course of one incredible weekend, eyes will be opened, broken hearts healed, and hair teased within an inch of its life.





2. HACKERS (1995)