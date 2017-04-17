Brooklyn Band "Eskimeaux" Changes Name After Tanya Tagaq Calls Them Out On Twitter
.@eskimeaux666 you are not an Eskimo. I see you are playing Toronto. Maybe I should bring some Eskimos?— tanya tagaq (@tagaq) April 14, 2017
.@eskimeaux666 plays Toronto on April 17th. Canadians should show them how much they appreciate hipster bands using slurs to sell music.— tanya tagaq (@tagaq) April 14, 2017
If you want to use the word Eskimo you had better be an Eskimo or I'll eat you for lunch.— tanya tagaq (@tagaq) April 13, 2017
I'm tired of being reduced, diminished, dismissed. Our matriarchs are better than this.— tanya tagaq (@tagaq) April 13, 2017
Eskimeaux to reportedly change band name following Ccash with Tanya Tagaq: https://t.co/6DPsUsUrlx— Exclaim! (@exclaimdotca) April 17, 2017
Eskimeaux frontwoman, Gabrielle Smith, responded:
"The only information I have about my birth parents is that my birth father is Tlingit and everywhere I looked for more information the word 'eskimo' was commonplace."
I guess @eskimeaux666 is claiming Inuit heritage. @Laakkuluk @Alethea_Aggiuq curiouser and curiouser.— tanya tagaq (@tagaq) April 13, 2017
Tlingit are not Inuit— tanya tagaq (@tagaq) April 15, 2017
I'm 1/4 Polish. Doesn't mean I can lay claim to a culture I have not been raised in. I would not name my band The Polaks.— tanya tagaq (@tagaq) April 13, 2017
The band have reportedly decided to change their name to Ó . Tagaq responded positively to the news of the name change:
I want to publicly state that @eskimeaux666 and I have been communicating. They are changing their band name. This is respect. This is ❤️!— tanya tagaq (@tagaq) April 17, 2017
In other news, Tanya did an incredible improvised performance at Massey Hall back in 2015 with a 50-person choir and it was uploaded to YouTube earlier this month:
Good that the band changed their name. It was the least thing they could do.
In any case, claps to Tanya.
(Further thoughts: Also the band leader could've done some research and realised you just avoid any titles/tribe names known in popular culture. I'm not a specialist on NA anthropology/language by any means but I am a linguist, and I know that if you're not a member of the group you want to work with, you DO NOT get involved with indigenous North American languages or people unless you are going to educate yourself up and down, be respectful humble and listen to everyone before making a contribution, and you're going to accept what you're wrong about. Granted that goes for ANY linguist/anthropologist, but North/South America and Pacific/Australian/NZ contexts require a lot more care from point 1 for obvious reasons. But like in general, just never use a quick google for PC or not info on indigenous groups because jfc, the info out there is pretty appalling and outdated unless it's done by the tribe/group in question themselves or a closely related specialist.)
She could have tried engaging them in the first instead of popping off on Twitter like a moron
The word Eskimo is a slur for many Inuit. The name being applied to a band by a non-Inuk person incensed me. I applied the same tactic that I have used a multitude of times with offending appropriators or groups (RIDM Festival, Ungava gin, Black Pussy), which was one of aggressive public scrutiny. This tactic is taken because often when I privately contact these groups they dismiss me completely until there is a public outcry.
