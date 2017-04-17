Brooklyn Band "Eskimeaux" Changes Name After Tanya Tagaq Calls Them Out On Twitter

"Eskimeaux" is a musical group from Brooklyn. Canadian musician and activist Tanya Tagaq took issue with the band's offensive name and addressed them on twitter.


















Eskimeaux frontwoman, Gabrielle Smith, responded:

"The only information I have about my birth parents is that my birth father is Tlingit and everywhere I looked for more information the word 'eskimo' was commonplace."









The band have reportedly decided to change their name to Ó . Tagaq responded positively to the news of the name change:




In other news, Tanya did an incredible improvised performance at Massey Hall back in 2015 with a 50-person choir and it was uploaded to YouTube earlier this month:




Source 1 2 3 4
