Brooklyn Band "Eskimeaux" Changes Name After Tanya Tagaq Calls Them Out On Twitter

so sad that Brooklyn is become synonymous with hipster fools like these. Reply

Thread

Link

i know, right? meanwhile, the POC who would see through such foolishness rarely get to tour nationally..let alone internationally. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can we stop giving nobodies a platform on ONTD? Who gives a fuck about this shitty band and their shitty name?



I'm sure they were gonna be playing to a crowd of 20, Carly Rae Jepsen can't even get people to show up to meet her @ David's Tea in Canada.



Edited at 2017-04-17 10:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

that's a canadian thing, not a nobody thing. canadian people don't support anything lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so fucking true and awful. I hate how apathetic Canadians are - especially to Canadian artists. If Drake had never become famous in the US, he would have never been a successful rapper. Canadians wouldn't have given a single fuck about Jimmy from Degrassi and his music. But once a Canadian finds success abroad then it's all "ohhh he's Canadian!". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao I have all of carly rae's albums on vinyl, and 2 signed posters, and paid $75 to meet her haha don't you DARE tell me Canadians don't support artists in need! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

except hockey! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i take some offense to this. i just saw prozzak live and my first concert was jann arden. love me some bryan adams, philosopher kings, and jacksoul.



i also loved kung fu the legend continues, danger bay, little mosque on the prarie and street legal !!!!!!!



not all canadians. and i appreciate can content laws. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol I always assumed Canadian artists got some love at home. I remember people laughing when Metric was supporting Paramore in the US but the opener got changed to LIGHTS for the Canadian dates. At least you guys got to experience Girlicious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jeez. I love discovering new bands ("nobodies") on this site, and my favorite thing about this place is that the content is up to the people who make the effort to post. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ONTD, a place of status now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her on twitter tbh. I started following her a few months back. Reply

Thread

Link

I recently discovered Tanya's music. Very cool. Didn't expect her speaking voice to sound like that.



Good that the band changed their name. It was the least thing they could do. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad the band changed their name, but I also hope there was some education cause tbh if you're adopted and you only know the name of your mother's tribe, you most definitely aren't gonna learn shit about Native American/First Nation tribes in anything you're given at a US school.



In any case, claps to Tanya.



(Further thoughts: Also the band leader could've done some research and realised you just avoid any titles/tribe names known in popular culture. I'm not a specialist on NA anthropology/language by any means but I am a linguist, and I know that if you're not a member of the group you want to work with, you DO NOT get involved with indigenous North American languages or people unless you are going to educate yourself up and down, be respectful humble and listen to everyone before making a contribution, and you're going to accept what you're wrong about. Granted that goes for ANY linguist/anthropologist, but North/South America and Pacific/Australian/NZ contexts require a lot more care from point 1 for obvious reasons. But like in general, just never use a quick google for PC or not info on indigenous groups because jfc, the info out there is pretty appalling and outdated unless it's done by the tribe/group in question themselves or a closely related specialist.) Reply

Thread

Link

Eskimeaux sounds fkn stupid and I'm glad Tanya called them out and educated them while doing so. Reply

Thread

Link

That just may be the most obnoxious band name I've ever seen come out of Brooklyn, which is saying something. Reply

Thread

Link



dont fuck with canadians Reply

Thread

Link

Canadian treasure! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love footage of hockey players being sweet to young fans. It's one of those things that just instantly brightens my day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Loll at this tanya bitch doing the most while the band is just like "girl we'll change it, tf"



She could have tried engaging them in the first instead of popping off on Twitter like a moron Reply

Thread

Link

Tagaq released a statement that Pitchfork picked up explaining her reason for doing it publicly:



The word Eskimo is a slur for many Inuit. The name being applied to a band by a non-Inuk person incensed me. I applied the same tactic that I have used a multitude of times with offending appropriators or groups (RIDM Festival, Ungava gin, Black Pussy), which was one of aggressive public scrutiny. This tactic is taken because often when I privately contact these groups they dismiss me completely until there is a public outcry.



Edited at 2017-04-17 11:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is Eskimo offensive? Has it always been? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

r u in this band, u seem invested in this tanya person's twitter exchanges Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's Inuit. She's entitled. And they deserved to be shamed for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can we all collectively move on from hipster culture? im so tired of these ugly white weirdos and their quirky bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

ia. it's played out at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reminds me of that band formerly known as Viet Cong. Mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It sucks because they're actually a great band. I'm glad they changed their name to Preoccupations, but it's so stupid that they chose that name in the first place and were legit defending the decision for a little while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

those fools are assholes..it took them forever to change their name despite repeated attempts. plus they're super unprofessional..some friends of mine here in NYC played a festival with them and said they were disrespectful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as someone who lives in portland



PLEASE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well..at least they changed it. it looked super tryhard anyways. Reply

Thread

Link

More thing need to be like this.



"This is offensive because _____"



"Ok, we're changing it."



easy Reply

Thread

Link

If only! People get way too invested in defending something like a name or a brand. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they should change their name to homeaux! Reply

Thread

Link

I know a (brooklyn, lol) band that could rock that name tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if she's half tlingit, why didn't she just call the band tlingit? Reply

Thread

Link

tbh i thought it was weird that they had eskimeaux as a name in the first place, seeing as it's ... bad? i can relate tbh, i have a father whose culture i'm not aligned with like at all and have used some embarrassing names online for myself as a result. Ó is also a bad name i hate liking this kind of music all the bands have awful names jfc Reply

Thread

Link

The age of good band names is dead and gone. I can't think of a recent band with a decent name that's come out in the last 10 years. So long to names like Sonic Youth, The Rolling Stones, and Nirvana. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link