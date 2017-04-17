Exactly Reply

Perfect first comment. Reply

Yup Reply

Pretty much. Like, bitch, i still have Don't Cha in my 'New Music' playlist. Reply

Yup...although I didn't know a couple. Oops. Reply

Anytime I see these videos, I'm so thankful the internet was so basic when I was a kid. Also this made me want to listen to The White Stripes. Reply

I was actually really happy that pretty much all of them knew Seven Nation Army, even if they couldn't name the White Stripes. Reply

Props to them I guess, because I didn't know the name of the artist or song. Reply

the song is used in a lot of sporting events so a lot of ppl can identify it even if no one knows who it's by Reply

How did only 2/10 identify FOB?? They're not even that old!!

The only one i got wrong was Creed. Also I didn't know Yeah was that old?? Reply

No @ this disrespect to Missy!!



Lol at that one girl confusing Usher and Chris Brown 😩 Reply

In their defense, Missy hasn't really done much since like 2007. A guest feature and a random single here and there.

I know she was ill for a time, but she needs to actually put an album out! Reply

these videos infuriate me omg Reply

same Reply

they actually cheer me up and I'm elderly lol Reply

i hate these fuckin kids Reply

lmao....when songs you grew up with are being called Classics. When do i go to a retirement home? Reply

i won't be able to watch this i'll get too mad. i can't stand it. Reply

These children never know anything.





Also, offensive thinking Creed is Bon Jovi. Reply

I don't even like Bon Jovi and I'm offended on their behalf. Reply

Creed had some jams and anyone who denies that probably secretly bought one of their albums in the 2000s on the DL bc they were getting diamond albums even as ppl would talk about how terrible they were. Y'all ain't fooling nobody Reply

Heh, I can't say I had their album (Nickelback, yep obviously, I'm Canadian) but obviously, I'm going to sing along with WITH ARMMMMMMMMS WIDE OPEEEEEEEN when it comes on. Reply

creed did have some jams but that was their worst song lol Reply

I like Bon Jovi Reply

these dumbass kids. not watching, i know this is just gonna make me mad Reply

lmao these comments



ontd: get off my lawn edition Reply

It happens in all of these posts. Reply

lol Reply

mte lmap Reply

But like... I knew music 30 years my senior when I was their age. You can be young and still know shit. Reply

Maybe they just dont feel the need to dig up shifty pop songs from 15 years ago



There's more music being made than ever right now and with the internet people can choose to listen to what they want instead of the radio Reply

They knew most of the songs Reply

I mean a lot of them know like MJ, Beatles etc songs even as little kids so they do know songs way before their time but some of the songs aren't exactly timeless classics so I don't expect them to know. I mean Fall Out Boy song? Come on Reply

They did so much better than I expected, honestly. I actually thought that Creed song was Nickleback, so... Reply

I had no idea what song that was, I thought it was nickleback too Reply

Lol, they are the same shit anyway Reply

lmao at them getting fob/panic/mcr confused



it's like the holy trinity of emo tho I don't blame them Reply

I was so confidant that fall out boy song was all american rejects. I obviously did not listen to that type of music even back then. Reply

I was obsessed with it lol. "I Was a Teenage Emo" story of my lifetime movie tbqh



you shouldve seen my lj from back then lmao Reply

I love that Nickelback, Creed, and Hinder share a tag. Truly interchangeable trash.



And the answer is always no. Teenagers never know anything. IDK how these videos still surprise anyone. Reply

right? that tag kills me every time I see it Reply

say what you want but none of them performed at trump's inauguration Reply

