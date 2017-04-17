April 17th, 2017, 06:22 pm piratesswoop REACT: DO TEENS KNOW 2000's MUSIC????? sourceontd, do you frequently confuse nickelback, creed and bon jovi? Tagged: 2000s, missy elliot, music / musician, nickelback / hinder / creed, nicole scherzinger / pussycat dolls, usher Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 140140 comments Add comment
The only one i got wrong was Creed. Also I didn't know Yeah was that old??
Lol at that one girl confusing Usher and Chris Brown 😩
I know she was ill for a time, but she needs to actually put an album out!
Also, offensive thinking Creed is Bon Jovi.
ontd: get off my lawn edition
It happens in all of these posts.
There's more music being made than ever right now and with the internet people can choose to listen to what they want instead of the radio
it's like the holy trinity of emo tho I don't blame them
you shouldve seen my lj from back then lmao
And the answer is always no. Teenagers never know anything. IDK how these videos still surprise anyone.