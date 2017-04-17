Sweet Dee

IRS Drains $707k From Tori Spelling's Account


Famous for living beyond their means, Tori Spelling and her husband dead-beatDean McDermott have hit another financial snag
-Last year the pair was hit with a tax lien of $707,487.30 for failing to pay taxes in 2014
-IRS did not take any chances with the the couple and drained Tori's bank account of the $707k

This is just one financial misfortune that plague the couple. Last month - Dean's ex-wife claimed he was behind on his child support payments and threatened him with jail time if he didn't pay.
Last November - American Express sued the couple for a second time for not paying their credit card balance to the tune of $87k (the first time was for $38k)

what would you do with $707k, Ontd?besides paying back your student loans Did you pay your taxes this year?
