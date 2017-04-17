IRS Drains $707k From Tori Spelling's Account
IRS Drains $707K From Tori Spelling's Bank Account, Expect More Lifetime Movies https://t.co/i1dfXKPbSR pic.twitter.com/rKMt7SjiRT— TheWrap (@TheWrap) April 17, 2017
Famous for living beyond their means, Tori Spelling and her husband
-Last year the pair was hit with a tax lien of $707,487.30 for failing to pay taxes in 2014
-IRS did not take any chances with the the couple and drained Tori's bank account of the $707k
This is just one financial misfortune that plague the couple. Last month - Dean's ex-wife claimed he was behind on his child support payments and threatened him with jail time if he didn't pay.
Last November - American Express sued the couple for a second time for not paying their credit card balance to the tune of $87k (the first time was for $38k)
what would you do with $707k, Ontd?
Source
I keep getting some dumbass calls from these people claiming to be the CRA demanding that I give them money that's so obviously a scam.
At least you had it cleared out.
It took ten months of letters and copies of documents going back and forth before they reduced the bill to $1,000. I honestly didn't feel like I owed any of it, but it would have taken an attorney and even more preparation of financial documents to continue arguing with them, and after almost a year of this they had worn me down and I just paid it. I'm pretty sure they know an attorney will cost more than simply paying a thousand dollars, so this is just another way for them to collect money that isn't even owed to them.
My friend owes $2k this year and I'm so mad for him. They've been living in fucking TX to save money and it isn't helping. His employer from 2016 totally fucked up. He desperately wants to come back to CO so bad, his gf is dragging her feet a little, and this $2k he owes is going to screw them over for monthsssss. I miss my friends. :(
(well, not blow me technically, but still)
People seem to burn money quickly so I think it's smart to build on what you have and watch the pot of gold accumulate.
buy lots of tennis shoes
Shopping, getting cute shit for my new house and unmmmm more nice gifts to give away, and more video games. Actually no, I'd spend $$$$ for everything cyberpunk. And thick ass strong asf potent weed to fuvk u up. Aww Yeaaah
I used Turbo Tax, totally free.
I didn't owe any taxes but made bank on my return.
Shit, I'm not rich, but I have someone do my taxes, but I still have to put all my stuff together to send to her. I have to get my stock stuff I got from work and my personal stock. My renters credit. My regular tax forms. Gah! So much stuff! Do the ultra ultra rich just have every single financial thing go straight to an accountant? Surely, they'd get some things that have to go through them that they then get to the accountant come tax time.
Same
We got a $2k refund back in February and it is sitting in our savings account. I know that it's bad to get a refund that big - it means you could have had less taken out of every paycheck - but I don't mind giving the government a loan when I am getting it back in one lump sum.
Like I said, I don't mind doing this because I get the lump sum back, but I could be doing the extra work to figure out exactly how much to withhold, and I am not.
It's really hard to have sympathy for her at this point. Granted no one taught her about money management but at a certain age she should have looked into it herself. Plus Randy was dealt the same hand and as far as we know he's making it work. I do feel bad for her kids though. They truly had no say in the mess they've been born into.
And yes, my taxes are done. We're actually getting a refund because we didn't work for two months while we were moving/traveling/between jobs.
2. With $707,000, I would a) finish paying my student loans off and then b) buy 1)a house on the lake in my neighborhood or 2) a sweet top floor condo either a) in my neighborhood or b) overlooking the capitol square
tl;dr: loans and a home
i'd use 700K to put a down payment on a house, but that might not get me shit in the bay area cuz ppl are wildin out buying 1M 1 br apts with cash so
what would you do with $707k?
I got a ~3k refund and paid off 95% of my credit card debt. My credit score is about to be SICK
I'd also get a house and pay it off tbh. Our mortgage is $950 a month and I'd much rather have that money in hand than be paying a mortgage.