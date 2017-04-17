IRS Drains $707k From Tori Spelling's Account

...and I shit myself the other week when the Canada Revenue Agency mistakenly sent me out a letter saying I owed $63,000 in taxes. When I called and the man on the phone apologized I was like "I can't imagine owing that much in taxes" and he was like "that's nothing compared to what we see sometimes." Like, that doesn't surprise me but at the same time it does.



Edited at 2017-04-17 10:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I owe so much this year, but I'd never be able to sleep if I owed 63k in back taxes jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i'd have a heart attack if i got a letter like that! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It came with the envelope to pay in full and an online account #. I was like ??????????? and shaking. Like lemme just pay $63k in full real quick. I almost had my mom call lmao cause I was shaking so much. Stupid ass disorganized Canadian government. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OMG. Glad you cleared that up!



I keep getting some dumbass calls from these people claiming to be the CRA demanding that I give them money that's so obviously a scam. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh damn and I freaked if the CRA ever did that to me.



At least you had it cleared out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Id be like "well, I'm leaving the country and changing my name" if I got a letter like that.



Edited at 2017-04-18 01:43 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Two years ago I got a bill like that, but for $20,000. It came with a return envelope for payment and a due date. Of course it was a mistake, but one they made, determining an amount as income (which it wasn't), and taxing that amount.



It took ten months of letters and copies of documents going back and forth before they reduced the bill to $1,000. I honestly didn't feel like I owed any of it, but it would have taken an attorney and even more preparation of financial documents to continue arguing with them, and after almost a year of this they had worn me down and I just paid it. I'm pretty sure they know an attorney will cost more than simply paying a thousand dollars, so this is just another way for them to collect money that isn't even owed to them.



Edited at 2017-04-18 01:47 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

$63k!!! JESUS. I'd have a stroke if I saw that. I'm glad you got it fixed.



My friend owes $2k this year and I'm so mad for him. They've been living in fucking TX to save money and it isn't helping. His employer from 2016 totally fucked up. He desperately wants to come back to CO so bad, his gf is dragging her feet a little, and this $2k he owes is going to screw them over for monthsssss. I miss my friends. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my bff just got one of those (for $200k) because he didn't fill in the paperwork properly in regards to his children. big dude full on bawled his eyes out only to find out there was a clerical error and it's only 200$. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hookers and blow Reply

Thread

Link

Shopping spree! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hookers and blow shopping spree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

take some hookers on a shopping spree and do some blow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The best combo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

build me a new body like a fucking sim, ngl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

vacation around the world until the money ran out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get some hot, straight, tested male hookers, and have them blow me

(well, not blow me technically, but still)



Edited at 2017-04-18 12:48 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Travel the world. Get a personal trainer. Pay someone to cook for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mine sounds boring I would travel for a little bit but in the long run, I'd want to be smart and save a majority of it and limit the amount to a reasonable resources although splurge once in a while on good food, activities and killer handbags.



People seem to burn money quickly so I think it's smart to build on what you have and watch the pot of gold accumulate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

travel, hire someone to cook for me, buy shit for me and my mom Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fix up my house, or buy some real estate somewhere exotic....





buy lots of tennis shoes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Pay off my stupid $7k in credit card debt (most of that is from a down payment on a new car) and my stupid $9k-ish in student loans. Then I'd buy a bigger place. Then I'd go on a shopping spree, get all my planned tattoos... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

😳 @ dis thread



Shopping, getting cute shit for my new house and unmmmm more nice gifts to give away, and more video games. Actually no, I'd spend $$$$ for everything cyberpunk. And thick ass strong asf potent weed to fuvk u up. Aww Yeaaah Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me? Porcelain veneers, buy my parents and grandparents new homes, take a vacation somewhere out of the country, and if there's anything left... travel to a couple of different states to see GaGa and some of my favorite RPDR Queens on tour w my bff. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Buy a condo or some kind of real estate, invest then travel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i worked part time for a few months last year and made ~2000 and they took away ~300 should i bother with filing? i know i dont have to. is there any free way to easily file taxes? i'm just a single student, no loans, still dependent so nothing complicated



Edited at 2017-04-17 10:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I used Turbo Tax, totally free. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. So easy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Next year I'm doing this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

unless you have 1099s. then use credit karma and you won't have to pay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. You'll probably get most of it back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just use TurboTax or some similar online tax prep site. As long as you're not a business owner or whatever, it should be free or cheap to file. It costs me a bit to file. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just fill out a 1040EZ and mail it in. It takes maybe 10 minutes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used credit karma because it's free for federal + state. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if you make less than 30,000 a year then turbotax is free. i got over a 1000 refund because i used it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Use Turbotax or Taxhawk! I've used Turbotax the past two years and it's really easy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used Credit Karma this year. Totally free, got our federal refund back in a week (today actually.) Still waiting on state. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How do wealthy people fuck this kind of shit up so badly??



I didn't owe any taxes but made bank on my return.



Edited at 2017-04-17 10:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Most of them have accountants so it really has never made sense to me. Like how do you just....not file taxes when you're that crazy rich? It just slipped their accountants mind? What? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But even if they have accountants, the person has to file something. My mom and step-dad don't do their own taxes, but they still have to sign forms. I mean, unless the person is just expecting the accountant to forge a signature. Also, even if you have an accountant, surely there are things you have to turn into them for your taxes, such as charity donations, and such.



Shit, I'm not rich, but I have someone do my taxes, but I still have to put all my stuff together to send to her. I have to get my stock stuff I got from work and my personal stock. My renters credit. My regular tax forms. Gah! So much stuff! Do the ultra ultra rich just have every single financial thing go straight to an accountant? Surely, they'd get some things that have to go through them that they then get to the accountant come tax time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha.gif 😂 Celebs who don't pay taxes are idiots and deserve to be slammed by the IRS. Reply

Thread

Link

i cant even imagine having that much money in my bank account to lose tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How do you fuck up your taxes that badly? Good christ.



We got a $2k refund back in February and it is sitting in our savings account. I know that it's bad to get a refund that big - it means you could have had less taken out of every paycheck - but I don't mind giving the government a loan when I am getting it back in one lump sum. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I don't mind doing that because it forces me to save/spend less. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm the same way, I'm terrible at saving money and have no kids so I just list 0 dependents. I figure it's a way for the government to save money for me and then I can either save a lump sum or treat myself/have extra $$ for traveling that I'd never be able to save on my own. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm the same way tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm the same way too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girl I got one for 4k and I was mortified. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm the same way. It's the bomb because I pay for my vacations using that money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA, I'm getting $6k back I think. It's nice to save a ton all at once. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm getting over $1,000 back this year and I'm happy about that, instead of having less taken out of my check, because I'm taking that, combined with a Christmas check, and opening an account with Fidelity. I've got to start spreading out money in different places so I can retire before I'm too old to enjoy it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only reason i got any money back was because i went back to school. otherwise i would have gotten back 2 dollars. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i got $1,300 back for three months of work and was like... wtf, why am i letting them take so much? but yeah, a lump sum does wonders. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My husband and I deliberately set up our taxes so we take the fewest exemptions(?) and get a decent return. We got like $1150 back from federal and like $350 back on state. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Better they take too much and you potentially have a bigger refund than they take too little and you owe in the end! What you are doing is the smart and sensible move, and I have no idea why you think that's "bad"?!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, it's not "bad", per se, it's just not financially ideal. There are ways that you can figure out exactly how much to withhold to cover your taxes without over or under paying. Because I am not going to those lengths, and just have my exemptions at 0, I am giving the government a zero interest loan of my money for the year. If I kept that extra money throughout the year and invested it, I could be making more money for myself.



Like I said, I don't mind doing this because I get the lump sum back, but I could be doing the extra work to figure out exactly how much to withhold, and I am not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's really hard to have sympathy for her at this point. Granted no one taught her about money management but at a certain age she should have looked into it herself. Plus Randy was dealt the same hand and as far as we know he's making it work. I do feel bad for her kids though. They truly had no say in the mess they've been born into. Reply

Thread

Link

omg its past the 15th now isnt it? Reply

Thread

Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

taxes were due on the 18th this yr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Since the 15th was Saturday today is the deadline. ETA: Oops, tomorrow, my bad!



Edited at 2017-04-17 10:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The deadline this year is April 18th! you're not late yet! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm never gonna get em done by today tho :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yep but taxes aren't due until today because the 15th was a saturday Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have they confirmed it? Because direct garnishment of $707k from bank accounts would take a hell of a lot of legal wrangling that would have made the news before this. Reply

Thread

Link

how do you owe 80k on your credit card jesus christ Reply

Thread

Link

I have a total of $7k on ours (most of which is from a car down payment we put on a zero-interest card...all our cards are zero-interest for the next year at least) and it makes me so fucking anxious. I'd probably shoot myself if I owed $80k on credit cards. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I had an extra $700,000 I'd buy a condo in Hawaii.



And yes, my taxes are done. We're actually getting a refund because we didn't work for two months while we were moving/traveling/between jobs.



Edited at 2017-04-17 10:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

you can buy one for under $100K on Kauai Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

More money for mai tais! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

1. Yes, I paid my taxes, with next to nothing coming back.

2. With $707,000, I would a) finish paying my student loans off and then b) buy 1)a house on the lake in my neighborhood or 2) a sweet top floor condo either a) in my neighborhood or b) overlooking the capitol square



tl;dr: loans and a home Reply

Thread

Link

yeah i paid, i owed $500 which was nothing new lmao. i usually owe but i prefer it that way



i'd use 700K to put a down payment on a house, but that might not get me shit in the bay area cuz ppl are wildin out buying 1M 1 br apts with cash so Reply

Thread

Link

I'm boring so I'm buying a fucking house and paying that shit in damn near full



I got a ~3k refund and paid off 95% of my credit card debt. My credit score is about to be SICK



Edited at 2017-04-17 10:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

that's exactly what i'd do. i want my own house so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same on the house. Except I live in stupid D.C. so I'd need to finance some of it 😒 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link