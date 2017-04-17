Carmelo and La La Anthony 's relationship gets a technical foul
Carmelo and La La Anthony split: Report https://t.co/8ie5i3MxZn pic.twitter.com/2doKpgUdNh— People Magazine (@people) April 17, 2017
Melo can't seem to catch a break on and off the court. Anthony apparently split from his wife tv personality
I feel like they were married for longer than 7 years
i dunno, they always seemed very low key as much as she has tried to break into entertainment etc - cannot say their business is out there imo. :( hope they keep it amicable for their son.
And Ciara is actually a fashion darling tho with a sort of relevant career. LaLa is on the tv show Power and she's bff's with mad celebrities (im assuming connects from her TRL days)
I do too. Especially Lala tbh. She's only been on Power for like 3 years? She used to host all those Flavor of Love/I Love NY reunions until she hustled herself into having her own reality show. OP wasn't far off tho by calling her a Great Value Kim K.
All I remember of LaLa was constantly screaming at me thru the TV whilst presenting TRL, it was stressful and annoying
Speaking of basketball... the playoffs are not off to a great start for Clips fans. :'(
Also, calling her a great value Kardashian is foul OP, especially considering how they LOVE to be great value black women.
Carmelo taking too many L's
Lala is gorgeous and worked her way up in the industry on her own, not by making a sex tape and relying on an already established last name to get her by.
Well now its almost a certain he outta NY