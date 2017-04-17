all mine

Carmelo and La La Anthony 's relationship gets a technical foul




Melo can't seem to catch a break on and off the court. Anthony apparently split from his wife tv personality Great Value Version Kim Kardashian LaLa. They have been married for seven years and share a son together. No word if rapper Future had anything to do with it.

source= https://twitter.com/people/status/854076030465789952
