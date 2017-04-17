Carmelo and La La Anthony 's relationship gets a technical foul

oh well Reply

I don't why but I thought they were already split. Reply

Her and Ciara's ability to remain relevant is so fascinating to me.

I feel like they were married for longer than 7 years Reply

their son is 10- so they've been together at least 10 years, but just married 7 (maybe it just felt like they've always been married) OMG - they got engaged in 2004 and married in 2010 - that is a long time.



ok because i remember being in high school when they were engaged and I'm 30 now. LOL That's a crazy long time tho Reply

omg i am 30 in june. so they have been together since we were 17?! :O



i dunno, they always seemed very low key as much as she has tried to break into entertainment etc - cannot say their business is out there imo. :( hope they keep it amicable for their son. Reply

They've been together for like 15 years.



And Ciara is actually a fashion darling tho with a sort of relevant career. LaLa is on the tv show Power and she's bff's with mad celebrities (im assuming connects from her TRL days)



Edited at 2017-04-17 10:32 pm (UTC)

I'm not hating. I just find it admirable that they've been able to keep celebrity connections I didn't realize LaLA even had a career Reply

dw i didn't read it that way!



I do too. Especially Lala tbh. She's only been on Power for like 3 years? She used to host all those Flavor of Love/I Love NY reunions until she hustled herself into having her own reality show. OP wasn't far off tho by calling her a Great Value Kim K. Reply

I mean...at least Ciara contributed some true bops and slick moves to pop culture.

All I remember of LaLa was constantly screaming at me thru the TV whilst presenting TRL, it was stressful and annoying Reply

Curious about the reason but lbr basketball players seems to be th skeeziest out of all the major professional sports. Homeboy probably cheated. Reply

I've heard she cheats as well. She prob got tired of his shit. Reply

football (soccer) players tho..... Reply

I was really only considering American football/baseball/basketball/hockey. But you right lol Reply

There were rumors that they had an open relationship/fucked around on each other Reply

I've read the same. I remember someone calling her out on instagram about it. Reply

You must not follow soccer. There's no one sluttier on earth than soccer players (they also always have kids at a super young age, don't waste no time) Reply

them having kids young is also more of a class thing Reply

Hmmm I think I agree with this but idky lol Reply

It's probably because they travel so much. They have a game in a different city every couple days. Like football players only have eight away games. They also make way more money and get more attention because there are fewer of them on each team. Reply

There's always been rumors surrounding their marriage so I'm not surprised at all Reply

What is Melo gonna do professionally next year? The Knicks don't want him.



Speaking of basketball... the playoffs are not off to a great start for Clips fans. :'( Reply

these playoffs are boring. i will die if its cavs and warriors AGAIN Reply

he has a no trade clause. phil jackson can bitch all he wants and melo is gonna continue laughing to the bank. they're both assholes imo. Reply

He needs to come get with me tbh. I loved him so much when he was on the Nuggets and rocked them zig zag braids Reply

I'm amazed at how long they stayed together, TBH. Reply

Carmelo Anthony & LaLa just announced they're separated bt no one filed for divorce. Looks like he has a no trade clause on his marriage too — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) April 17, 2017

This actually makes me a bit sad. I remember their wedding special and everything



Also, calling her a great value Kardashian is foul OP, especially considering how they LOVE to be great value black women. Reply

Yeah I side eyed that great value comment, not cute. Reply

Yeah i side eyed that comment so much wtf Reply

What does Lala even do tbh



Carmelo taking too many L's Reply

She's actually on the amazing show Power. You should watch Reply

host shit on vh1 Reply

I know you heffas ain't using Kim K to trash Lala.



Lala is gorgeous and worked her way up in the industry on her own, not by making a sex tape and relying on an already established last name to get her by. Reply

He has like a lifetime pass from me for bringing us the National Championship at Syracuse. I'm surprised they lasted this long but hopefully its amicable for their son's sake. If they had an open thing it probably is. Reply

lol mte with Syracuse. Cuse better get it together next year. I was so disappointed with them this year 😪 Reply

why does future keep fucking around with basketball wives... first larsa, now lala? lol. Reply

What's the need to insult La La, though? What has she ever done to anybody? lol Reply

yeah :/ she been around before kim Reply

i didnt even realize they were still together because i figured they would've split by now Reply

divorced and traded in the same year wow Reply

Omg whaaaaaat Reply

11. THEY LITERALLY LEFT HIM LAYING THERE AND CONTINUED THE GAME IM CRYING 😭😭😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KubxMWM9z4 — rajah (@RawanHoops) April 13, 2016





Edited at 2017-04-18 01:09 am (UTC) whenver i hear melo's name i always think of this

How overdramatic of him Reply

this will never ever fail to make me laugh. not just Melo, everyone playing around him, the refs who don't care, the teammate who blames him for the foul. all of it is just hilarious. Reply

Aw. That's a shame, I liked them together Reply

Ah Shit :/



Well now its almost a certain he outta NY Reply

