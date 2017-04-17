Hollywood Is Losing the Battle Against Online Trolls

wow @ trolls supporting genocide



White supremacy is a helluva drug. Reply

Why are people assuming it's white supremacists? Why would they be into Armenian genocide denial? Reply

That's not what this is about.



The campaign against this movie originated on Turkish sites, which is hardly surprising given the history of Armenian genocide denial in Turkey. Reply

I'd agree if this wasn't the case here. :/ Reply

not everything in the world is about white americans jfc Reply

rme Reply

Fuck these bigots so hard, I hope they all get syphilis. Reply

I think you can die from syphilis tho. Reply

at a minimum, painful flareups of shingles at regular intervals Reply

These fucking virgins would need to have sex in order to accomplish that. Reply

🙄 what a dumb comment Reply

DAMN Lol Reply

you can wish ocular syph on them Reply

Your life must be so miserable and worthless that you actually devote time to shit like this. Reminds me of that This American Life episode with Lindy West and meeting her troll. And sadly it's crept into things like politics now too which clearly influenced the election. Social media has done a lot of great things but then so much of it has been a hellscape. The horrific Cleveland video comes to mind. Reply

I feel like lindy west's troll is an anomaly at this point. if a holocaust survivor talked to one of the genocide-supporting trolls they'd probably just double down. Reply

Given how much the Trump campaign/presidency enabled them, most of them seem to just be out in the open with their bullshit and bigotry now. Look at all those ugly ass white men in Berkeley. Reply

that episode of this american life blew my mind, and made me fall in love with her Reply

That segment made me SO MAD. The girl trying to justify all the bullshit with a "lol we do it because no one else does! It's just for a reaction!". Like get a fucking life, you don't sound cool or smart. You sound like a fucking idiot. Reply

How pathetic and meaningless does your life have to be to participate in these reddit/4chan downvote brigades Reply

MTE Reply

Its not just that. Anyone can down vote something, it takes like five seconds. To down vote something and think you're a pasty, cargo shorts wearing ideologically opposed Rosa Parks type fighting 'a war' is just so sad. Reply

To down vote something and think you're a pasty, cargo shorts wearing ideologically opposed Rosa Parks type fighting 'a war' is just so sad.



lmao

MTE Reply

lmao ikr Reply

omg Reply

You'd be surprised. I just wish othet sites took stuff like this more seriously. Reply

it's such slacktivism honestly. domestic violence is an area i've done a lot of research in and it's a topic i see brigaded a lot on reddit. none of these sad motherfuckers do anything about it in real life. they will never get a social work degree and go work in the field in a low paid job to help the male victims they claim to advocate for.



i just have to roll my eyes now over downvote brigades. zero real world impact. Reply

ita Reply

the internet was a mistake Reply

I consider the internet a mixed bag - it allowed people to connect and learn more but it does also bring out the worst in humanity.



Edited at 2017-04-17 10:30 pm (UTC)

people were a mistake tbh Reply

yup Reply

yup Reply

Add "bigotry" after "anxiety" and yep. Add "bigotry" after "anxiety" and yep. Reply

More like it was misused. All that information at the fingertips yet people chose to be ignorant. Reply

the internet is a neutral technological advancement. people are sentient beings capable of evil and of making horrible things out of a vast number of shit from technological advancements to harm other people since the beginning of time Reply

nah. humans are idiots Reply

I thought it was really smart to have this as a plot line on Homeland this season. Reply

the so-called Armenian genocide



Fuck off. Reply

mte

Sic the city of Glendale, CA on their asses Reply

Glendale, CA would go OFF on these aholes.



i'm not Armenian but people thought i was when i used to work at Glendale Memorial. lol.



and again in Vegas, our limo driver wanted to fist bump me and called me brother. i was like...oh i'm flattered but i'm not Armenian. but fist bump anyways? *bump* lmao. /csb Reply

well when you pander to something for so long and don't really separate yourselves from them of course you'll get overtaken



sucks Reply

honestly, this. hollywood has been doing the most for these fucking dudebros for years, dont act like you havent made your own bed Reply

"we need to do something urgently."



you're hitting a button you asshole.



I'm not saying go out and deny the genocide OFC but ...... look at your life look at your choices



Edited at 2017-04-17 10:32 pm (UTC)

It's hilarious these children think this has any real world impact beyond articles like this drawing attention to the fact deniers are very much still a thing. They're shooting themselves in the foot. Reply

Netflix recently changed its voting system after alt-right trolls gave Amy Schumer's new comedy special hundreds of 1 star reviews.



I just cracked up at this and I don't really know why Reply

She spent so long buddying up to their misogynist pals? Reply

I'm mad at this bc I hate the thumbs up thumbs down system tbh. Reply

i'm so mad if her shitty comedy special is REALLY the reason they changed their perfect 5 star system to a fucked up and useless thumbs up/thumbs down system





THERE NEEDS TO BE AN IN-BETWEEN GOD DAMNIT!!



NOT EVERYTHING IS GREAT OR TERRIBLE SOMETIMES SHIT IS JUST ALRIGHT Reply

white supremacists deny the armenian genocide?? smh ofc they do. Reply

They probably do but this originated with trolls from Turkey. Reply

that makes sense thats where i thought theyd be from. someone commenting about white supremacists above confused me Reply

this originated with trolls from turkey, this article is weird although alt-right trolls ahve targeted holocaust films and "feminist" projects Reply

whos in ur icon sis? she is gorgeous Reply

White men ruin fucking everything. Reply

Mte Reply

No lies detected Reply

mte Reply

imdb users are the fucking worst. Now that the imdb boards are closed, these asshats are migrating to letterboxd. The imdb users poorly rate any movie with female leads. I hope letterboxd does a better job controlling these troll asses. Reply

It's already happening on Letterboxed. A lot of GITS reviews mentioned the "so called backlash" & defended the movie with the "anime characters don't look Japanese" excuse. Reply

Ugh i hate that they ruined the imdb message boards. It sucks for the rest of us who have great discussions on there Reply

My friends and I regularly disagree on what movies to watch as a group, and so I'll tend to use RT/Metacritic (not as the ultimate decider, but a vague guide) to help, and on more than one occasion I've had to remind one of them that IMDB ratings are probably the least trustworthy online and not worth it.



As well as the absolute disgrace that this post is about, movies starring POC and women are disproportionately given lower user ratings. The people who troll IMDB love any site where they feel their bigoted voices can 'influence' people. Reply

reddit at least has some good subs, i stick to those ones lol.

i'll never even attempt to use 4chan Reply

tbh i think reddit is worse than 4chan (now that CP is banned) bc 4chan at least has some self-awareness that they're huge losers that no one likes u kno? reddit seems to think that everyone else ~secretly~ thinks exactly like them and has the same experiences. but like i was on 4chan when i was younger so i think mb i'm more forgiving on chan culture and outside of /b/ and /pol/ it's not rly that bad for bitter internet geeks. Reply

Yep.



My favorite thing is to go on r/movies and go "You circlejerk fucks don't want 'quotas' or people being PC and complain about movies being stale what do you losers want?" Reply

One of the reasons why I never made an account there.



Tumblr could've been good but the tag system is what kills it. Reply

mte, even though i also browse reddit subs sometimes. they're far worse than tumblr has ever been and imo most of those ~tumblr SJW types~ they love to mock for being "triggered" or for being "special snowflakes" are probably troll accounts anyway made to make people discredit anyone on tumblr. and rme at how reddit always goes "did you just assume its gender??!??!?!?!" thinking they're being clever and i'm like "this wasn't even funny the first time and it's definitely not funny the 9,000,000th time..." i'll take mildly dramatic tumblr types over the blatant misogyny and racism of reddit any day. and i'm sick of how many casual rape jokes there are on reddit. i like dark humour, but that shit's gross and upsetting. Reply

One of the worst things about reddit is all the "not like the other girls" comments from female posters. It's so annoying and pathetic. Reply

