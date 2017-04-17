Hollywood Is Losing the Battle Against Online Trolls
- The latest movie to get the Ghostbuster treatment from online trolls is Oscar Isaac's Armenian genocide film The Promise
- Trolls flooded IMDB with 100,000 1 star reviews for the film despite only premiering to a 900 seat theater for critics. Giving the film a 1.8 rating
- One message board user is quoted as saying "Guys, Hollywood is filming a big movie about the so-called Armenian genocide and the trailer has already been watched 700k times. We need to do something urgently."
- There have been many online campaigns to manipulate IMDB's ratings against projects such as Rogue One, holocaust denier film Denial and netflix's Dear White People.
- Netflix recently changed its voting system after alt-right trolls gave Amy Schumer's new comedy special hundreds of 1 star reviews.
- "So what's the best way to fight off an army of trolls? The only way may be to raise an army of your own.." 35,000 supporters of The Promise have helped upvote the movie using 10 star reviews to counter the bad reviews. The movie currently has a 5.0 average.
The campaign against this movie originated on Turkish sites, which is hardly surprising given the history of Armenian genocide denial in Turkey.
As well as the absolute disgrace that this post is about, movies starring POC and women are disproportionately given lower user ratings. The people who troll IMDB love any site where they feel their bigoted voices can 'influence' people.
