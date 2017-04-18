WGN Underground's Aisha Hinds on Playing Harriet Tubman in a Remarkable ‘Underground’ Episode

Underground defies TV convention with a stunning hour-long Harriet Tubman monologue + Season 2 Episode 7 Promo



  • In “Underground", the WGN America drama about the Underground Railroad, Aisha Hinds stars as Harriet Tubman.

  • In the sixth episode of currently airing season two, Hinds delivers an hourlong speech about her character’s personal history and the future of the antislavery movement.

  • The episode takes place in a single set, relies on Hinds and the script and it is amazing.

  • The episode was 45 script pages, it took 7 days for Hinds to learn and three days to shoot. "There were breakdowns, there was blood, sweat and tears." she says.

