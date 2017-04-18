WGN Underground's Aisha Hinds on Playing Harriet Tubman in a Remarkable ‘Underground’ Episode
Underground defies TV convention with a stunning hour-long Harriet Tubman monologue + Season 2 Episode 7 Promo
Amazing and underrated show.
- In “Underground", the WGN America drama about the Underground Railroad, Aisha Hinds stars as Harriet Tubman.
- In the sixth episode of currently airing season two, Hinds delivers an hourlong speech about her character’s personal history and the future of the antislavery movement.
- The episode takes place in a single set, relies on Hinds and the script and it is amazing.
- The episode was 45 script pages, it took 7 days for Hinds to learn and three days to shoot. "There were breakdowns, there was blood, sweat and tears." she says.
I was away for just over a week, so 2 eps behind, but need to get a bottle of wine in and sit down for this because I can feel it's going to be heavy and necessary af.
this episode was so good.