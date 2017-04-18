WGN Underground's Aisha Hinds on Playing Harriet Tubman in a Remarkable ‘Underground’ Episode

One of the undisputed best shows on TV right now imho.



I was away for just over a week, so 2 eps behind, but need to get a bottle of wine in and sit down for this because I can feel it's going to be heavy and necessary af. Reply

Thread

Link

Amen! One of the best shows on television, in a very long time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haven't watched last weeks episode yet but I'll try to get to it tonight Reply

Thread

Link

does it make sense to say that i didn't like this episode but found it moving and profound? Reply

Thread

Link

I also feel this way about the last episode. I thought the monologue was too long and it became exhausting to me partly because of the heavy subject. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It didn't feel like an episode of a TV show imo, I mean, I find every ep of this show to be an experience but this was an EXPERIENCE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's basically a standalone episode tbh. Anyone who isn't watching the show could watch this episode. Makes it even more meaningful and an experience like you said. I absolutely loved it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, that's a good point. With the exception of Elizabeth's presence, it's not directly related to the rest of the episodes in a way that makes watching prior ones a necessity. It was such powerful storytelling and acting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that still makes her look like ll cool j smh



this episode was so good. Reply

Thread

Link

Just watched the ep from last week and arrrggghhhh CATO. And that promo. ARRGGHHH CATO X2. Everything fucking Patty Cannon does stresses me out so much. Reply

Thread

Link

i need that bitch to die. and i'm still angry with rosalie for going back south and not telling noah anything! she's gonna have that baby in the woods somewhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know! I really hope she dies a gruesome death sooner or later....cause she is doing the MOST! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aisha Hinds slayed in the last episode. It's amazing that she was able to pull that performance with only a week of preparation. Reply

Thread

Link

Show is so good Reply

Thread

Link

If this was a 'mainstream " show everyone would be talking about this and giving her all the awards. Reply

Thread

Link