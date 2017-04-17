17 (5) spin-off shows that never should have happened!





Lmfao look at Dennis over there in the corner. Lmfao look at Dennis over there in the corner. Reply

Thread

Link

Cackling at bb Dennis Reynolds! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my first thought too, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always forget he was on this, it was probably better for him in the long run that it got cancelled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Golden God before his prime, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chyler Leigh had a few flops before she finally got steady work on Grey's and Supergirl.



And Brittany Daniel is basically a flop magnet. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao i thought that was him! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HOLY SHIT.



Also absolutely nobody there looks like they're from the 80's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO I came in this post just to say holy shit, Dennis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked that 80's show.........but probably cuz I was in my 20's during the air time, and went through an 80's phase.



I liked the Punk girl.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember hating this show sfm because it came out at the same time as the live action tv show version of The Tick and Fox paid dust to The Tick and promoted this shitshow all over the place



I was at westside pavilion one weekend and there were posters EVERYWHERE and all I could think was, "this show is going to fucking fail" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had to do a double and a triple take. DENNIS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually saw more than one episode of this, the pilot sucks and was overdone with the forced 80s references, but the other episode wasn't bad, it could've done a bit better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally forgot this show even existed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sociopath in training



bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my double take when I was scrolling the list was p epic XDDDD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't care. I liked this show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, Girl Meets World is horrible and I can't get over how shitty Corey Matthews' classroom management is. WTF. And why is Farkle a thing? How did they ever think that was a good idea? Reply

Thread

Link

the writing was so ridiculously bad on that show plus them ret-conning Shawn and Angela was a NOPE for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. I remember the writers being like "But it's not realistic to put Shawn and Angela together after all these years". But Minkus' kid in the exact same city, same school and same class as Cory and Topanga's kid is realistic? Please... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Carrie Diaries



HDU!!! Reply

Thread

Link

LITERALLY MTE. AND ITS NOT A SPINOFF ITS A PREQUEL HO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was such a cute show, I still miss it </3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

seriously i loved that show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss it so much :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, it deserved so much more than it got (by that I mean more seasons and more viewers!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was seriously such a cute show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was cute and the girl was a great carrie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mine is probably Frasier, I never even really liked Cheers but I loved Frasier.



Also I would maybe say Simpsons if that counts as a spinoff.



Sometimes I forget about half the spin offs that existed, there are also a lot of iconic sitcoms that were spinoffs and I always forget. Reply

Thread

Link

Angel or Daria. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes to both of those. Daria is so interesting too since it's one of those cases of the spinoff being NOTHING like the original show it came from. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Both are amazing and have aged pretty well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

-The Lucy Desi Comedy Hour (which is considered a spin off even though it was just I Love Lucy in a different location lol)

-Maude

-A Different World Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

melrose place. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

spongebob square pants Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Carrie Diaries

Star Trek: TNG



Edited at 2017-04-17 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Xena comes to mind! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boston Legal and The Facts of Life are my favorites. A Different World was iconic, but it has that Cosby funk on it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Xena Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boston Legal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A recent one that I'm liking a lot is The Good Fight Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link











Yes @ Frasier. I tried to watch Cheers a couple of times and couldn't finish it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Daria or GTFO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

frasier for sure



love that show to death Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the hills Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yesss, I honestly love Frasier. I wish it got more love (currently I mean, I know it got a truckload of Emmys etc).



Might be too soon to really say since we don't know if it'll end satisfyingly, but I love Better Call Saul. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Carrie Diaries but it's not really a spin-off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

your icon reminds me I'm curious how The Farm could have been. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

umm excuse me but The Carrie Diaries was a great show!! Reply

Thread

Link

omg american juniors! i was obsessed with their cover of s club 8's "one step closer" lmao



Reply

Thread

Link

Lol S Club 8 was basically a spin off too so that's pretty meta. I had no idea that even existed! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was such a bad cover..the Kids in America one was mixed better lol and they should have just picked the kids internally and done a reality show of the journey (like they did for S Club Juniors).



Edited at 2017-04-17 09:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was such a flop show, lol. I think that Katelyn Tarver is getting steady acting gigs, but she wasn't even picked for the group. And then there was Lucy Hale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i looooved this show, no shame Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to like this show, I wanted to be on it as a kid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is an S Club 8? I don't know her... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

S Club 8 had some fun songs. It is where Frankie and Rochelle of The Saturdays got their start!







Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol i liked them, s club 8, and s club 7 back then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im kind of in shock at how quickly girl meets world flopped. it seems like it literally just premiered but somehow its been 3 seasons and its already dead. youd think they would have put a bit more effort into it after all the hype surrounding it and bringing back all those old cast members out of obscurity. like im just??????? Reply

Thread

Link

It lasted longer than I expected tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean i never expect disney shows to fold after 3 seasons. 4 at least used to be the bare minimum regardless of ratings (shake it up being an exception, my youth is showing) but idk anymore lol



Edited at 2017-04-17 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Don't most Disney shows last about that long nowadays? Idk, it seemed normal to me. I never watched it, but it seemed popular enough. Not Hannah Montana popular, but I don't think any Disney show has remotely reached those heights and that was 10 years ago. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I didn't ever watch it but from everything I heard they were trying to satisfy both a younger audience and an older one and that can be really difficult.



Like the fact that it seemed very Disney sitcom made me not want to watch though, I've watched those things with my nieces and nephew and god they are painful to watch. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think it honestly didn't stand out. I have nieces in that demographic, but they honestly watch stuff like The Fosters, and Pretty Little Liars. In some ways, I think they should have held off on all the musical shit and just based closer to the original. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm surprised it got past the first season young people don't remember nor care about boys meets world so its chances of survival were iffy from the beginning it should have never gotten the green light imo it looked like shit from its first adverts Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hated how it just ended. like with other disney shows they have some sort of announcement before hand but with girl meets world it was just a heads up three weeks before and then gone Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was watching some show with my little sister stuck in the middle or something. The little girl and all the actors in the show are fun to watch. Reminds of that thing Miley Cyrus has which was nonexistent with Girl meets World. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It didn't flop though. It was one of Disney Channel's highest viewed show at the time of it getting canceled.



It being announced so suddenly makes me think it was behind the scenes stuff that killed the show rather than the show itself. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Blame Disney tbh. GMW had potentials that could've somehow impacT the same way BMW had. I can see it could work somewhere along the way if anyone could pick the show up and start smth original~ from there. But like, we actually grew up with the original show and it was so iconic. I kind of feel like not much has patience nowadays :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Disney Channel has been a sinking ship for the past decade. They just have a revolving door of average/below average shows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Young American's omg ... Every few years of so I go back and watch the Jake/Hamiliton scenes on Youtube because i am STILL BITTER af ! But the show as a whole was not good. Reply

Thread

Link

The best parts were definitely the Ham/Jake (Jam?) scenes. The concept of their story alone seemed ahead of its time for a WB show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh man, I actually loved that show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kate Moennig was so hot in that show. I'll never be over it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh I loved that show so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class Reply

Thread

Link









Also, how did I not know this show lasted 7 seasons I'll give you the college years but I kinda loved those new class shows.Also, how did I not know this show lasted 7 seasons Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought Christian Oliver was so cute back then, but he wasn't on the show for long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm the opposite, I loved The College Years, hated The New Class. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the thing that sucks the most about this is the fact that Screech (one of the WORST tv characters in history, imo) is the only character who's in it, despite being hated by...everybody who has ever seen this show? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh my god, yes. Both are awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never heard of any of these Reply

Thread

Link

The Carrie Diaries was 1: good, and 2: not a spin off. It pretty much took place in a completely different universe than SatC. Reply

Thread

Link

Holy shit, Don Cheadle has not aged. Reply

Thread

Link

He and Keanu are definitely up to some kind of wicked sorcery. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought the same like that literally looks like a picture he took for House of Lies or something recent. I didn't realize he was immortal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The weird thing about Don Cheadle is that his face looks frozen at like "late 30s-early 40s" but he has looked that way even in his mid-20s. It sucked back then but its great for him now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did you see him in Civil War tho... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew no why would i ever that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i don't remember any of these Reply

Thread

Link

lol me either really. I had no idea Golden Girls had a spin off. I remember That 80s Show and I remember Saved By The Bell's horrible college years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched the Golden Girls spinoff and it wasn't that bad. It was clear that they still tried to make money with the same cast but it was still watchable. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Most bad spin offs tend to last a season at most so they're easy to forget. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That American Juniors picture is so early 2000's that it's burning my retinas. Reply

Thread

Link

Jenny from the block chic! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Especially the girl on the far right, yuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's lucy hale from pretty little liars too LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what were we thinking in the early 00s Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm surprised Women of the House isn't on there.



Suzanne Sugarbaker as a congresswoman, y'all. Reply

Thread

Link