17 (5) spin-off shows that never should have happened!
Girl Meets World
2014-2017
Spun off from: Boy Meets World
The Golden Palace
1992-1993
Spun off from: The Golden Girls
American Juniors
2003
Spun off from: American Idol
That '80s Show
2002
Spun off from: That '70s Show
Ravenswood
2013-2014
Spun off from: Pretty Little Liars
Other than Joey, what TV spin-offs do you wish never existed?
Lmfao look at Dennis over there in the corner.
And Brittany Daniel is basically a flop magnet.
Also absolutely nobody there looks like they're from the 80's.
I liked the Punk girl.
I was at westside pavilion one weekend and there were posters EVERYWHERE and all I could think was, "this show is going to fucking fail"
bless
HDU!!!
What's your favorite spin off?
Also I would maybe say Simpsons if that counts as a spinoff.
Sometimes I forget about half the spin offs that existed, there are also a lot of iconic sitcoms that were spinoffs and I always forget.
-Maude
-A Different World
Star Trek: TNG
love that show to death
Might be too soon to really say since we don't know if it'll end satisfyingly, but I love Better Call Saul.
Like the fact that it seemed very Disney sitcom made me not want to watch though, I've watched those things with my nieces and nephew and god they are painful to watch.
It being announced so suddenly makes me think it was behind the scenes stuff that killed the show rather than the show itself.
Also, how did I not know this show lasted 7 seasons
Suzanne Sugarbaker as a congresswoman, y'all.