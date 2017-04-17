Charlie Hunnam recalls "terrible, painful, expensive" three-year marriage to actress Katharine Towne
Charlie Hunnam recalls "terrible, painful, expensive" three-year marriage to actress Katharine Towne: https://t.co/YoaSk57Ol8 pic.twitter.com/MNDb6B8t6N— Us Weekly (@usweekly) 17. April 2017
at 18 Charlie married Katharine Towne. The marriage lasted three years.
“First time I was ever in Vegas I got married, which didn’t turn out that well. I had known the girl for three weeks. We had fallen madly in love and it was the first time I had ever been in love.”
“We thought, ‘What if we never see each other again? Let’s get married and then we’ll have to see each other again even if it’s just to get divorced. So we came to Vegas, but I couldn’t even get a drink so I actually didn’t think I would be able to get married.”
“Three terrible years. Three terrible, painful, expensive years. I got the cats at the end of it, so that was good. There was a small victory.”
Buuuuuut I can understand why some people might prefer his looks now. But sometimes I just watch Undeclared or old Queer as Folk and swoon *hearteyesemoji*
I think he's still hot though
*Shiver* He's my little brother's clone so this almost made me vomit in my mouth.
My favorite thing about Method actors is how they decide to do this without bothering to inform anyone. I mean, how hard would it be to say on the first day of filming, "I'm going Method, so I won't be talking to you, or having a meal with you, or acknowledging your existence for the next four months, but it's nothing personal." They just cut people off and act like a jerk and you never understand what's going on until the film is over? Cool story bro
lmaoooooo that logic tho
lmao such a dummy but if you're gonna do dumb shit then 18 is the right age for it
I'm like I can't be that mad at them, it sounds like they at least didn't bring kids into the picture
wtf man
But I guess when you're a teenager, getting married that quickly seems romantic.
I've been rewatching Sons of Anarchy first season. I hate the way female characters are treated but the show has some great moments.
from her IMdB bio
- Met her ex-husband, Charlie Hunnam, in 1999 while attending a Dawson's Creek (1998) audition.
She also played Sunday on BtVS. Sunday was the vampire was a the leader of pack of vampires on the campus in season 4 that beat up Buffy on their first fight and spraining her right arm.
Edited at 2017-04-17 09:48 pm (UTC)