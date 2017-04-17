Florence

Charlie Hunnam recalls "terrible, painful, expensive" three-year marriage to actress Katharine Towne



at 18 Charlie married Katharine Towne. The marriage lasted three years.

“First time I was ever in Vegas I got married, which didn’t turn out that well. I had known the girl for three weeks. We had fallen madly in love and it was the first time I had ever been in love.”

“We thought, ‘What if we never see each other again? Let’s get married and then we’ll have to see each other again even if it’s just to get divorced. So we came to Vegas, but I couldn’t even get a drink so I actually didn’t think I would be able to get married.”

“Three terrible years. Three terrible, painful, expensive years. I got the cats at the end of it, so that was good. There was a small victory.”
