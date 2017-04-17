Bella Thorne has never dated a girl but she would like to, says Kristen Stewart is her top choice

not gonna lie, after hating KStew for years, I started finding her attractive after her recent SNL appearance. she still can't act for shit though. Reply

Thread

Link

how awkward for kstew lol Reply

Thread

Link

The appeal of Kristen Stewart is completely lost on me. Reply

Thread

Link

Same, every time I'm just looking me, "HER?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She still looks like that Jonalle girl from Teen Moms Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is pretty but has the charisma of a fish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you. I'm like... /Miss Jay confused hand waving.gif when people gush over Kristen's timeless sex appeal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a simple person who goes weak for women with short hair and less "femenine" styling. And Kristen is also very pretty. She's insufferable, but you don't have to talk while you hook up I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her face is gorgeous but I can't get into how she styles herself (plus she's a terrible person). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

blonde, blue eyes.

nothing shocking there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

actually she has green eyes and is naturally dark haired, she just has it colored rn. but anyway idt a buzzcut is considered conventional beauty on a woman



Edited at 2017-04-17 09:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Yeah, I'm always like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I just.......... she does nothing for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same like I don't hate her but idg the thirst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like I sort of theoretically get it, but on the other hand I really don't get it, haha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's the definition of basic, every girl in my city looks like her and they are not considered attractive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The newfound thirst and stanning for her is kinda annoying. Like okay, if you find her hot, I get it, she's a poor man's Riley Keough, but people now seem to legitimately like her. I guess SNL was enough to convince everyone she's not a horrible idiot. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

srsly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe people can actually rationalize her statements about pap pics and rape, TBH. She's honestly bland af but has an excellent make-up artist/stylist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find her hot but don't fully understand why Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like she smells bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like when I'm lurking Tumblr or Autostraddle the Kristen Stewart obsession is all around me. I can see why women love her but she does nothing for me. I think it's more to do with her personality and shit she says during interviews. Reply

Thread

Link

Of course she would, look at her and tell me she doesn't scream faux bisexual. Reply

Thread

Link

"faux bisexual"



can we not today Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did, at 4:47pm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

would KStew go for a teen though Reply

Thread

Link

Amen to the nobody tag. There should be a "thirsty" tag too for these people out here doing the most.



I wouldn't mind dating Chris Hemsworth. He's hot and he has the same Australian accent as this guy I used to have a thing with (yea gurl). Reply

Thread

Link

I think his character will drive me up the wall, but I'm okay with riding him for a few nights. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES



Those Thor thighs save lives Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would love to date patrick wilson but he's married so i can't Reply

Thread

Link

Kristen has a gorgeous face, I'll give her that. Too bad she's a shitty person. Reply

Thread

Link

We, as a wlw community, need to stop normalizing Kristen Stewart Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't lurked the tumblr tag in a while but last time I did it was your average thin white girl + bonus points when they wear a snapback. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My friend excuses all the awful shit Kristen says/does, just because she has a crush on her. These social issues she claims to care about either no longer exist, or she just says "who cares?". But she'll sure as hell constantly remind me when a celeb I like said something vaguely side-eye worthy once lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your friend sounds like half of ONTD lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's sad that's kstew is like the face of queer women Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+1



But honestly I think she has more straight girl fans than actual lesbian fans. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I dont get the appeal



I would date odell, hes bae af 😍😍 Reply

Thread

Link

Dating sucks. I always get anxious and paranoid. Reply

Thread

Link

what is it about kristen stewart Reply

Thread

Link

Good god I don't wanna imagine what that couple would be like.... Reply

Thread

Link

the mutual cheating drama would be fun for us as spectators Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lbr they'd probably forget they were in a relationship in the first place Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte.



please don't deny me this, dating gods Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it would be beautiful tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

especially with how messy bella is on twitter/instagram lol. i think she went back and changed the caption of a photo of her and tyler posey when they broke up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol they would def bring the drama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hey at least Bella is legitimately bisexual and doesn't just wish to be like Kelly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link