Bella Thorne has never dated a girl but she would like to, says Kristen Stewart is her top choice
Bella Thorne revealed that although she's never dated a girl before, she'd really like to.
She says that she has messed around with girls, but it's difficult to tell when a girl is interested in her.
She is confused by the mixed signals she sends and receives, and doesn't want to make things weird.
Bella says that she would like to date Kristen Stewart since she is really hot and rad.
Bella Thorne Gushes About The Actress She’d Be Down To Get With (via @PopCrush) https://t.co/u4fwrQ59R2— TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2017
Source: Twitter
Who would you like to date?
nothing shocking there.
Edited at 2017-04-17 09:13 pm (UTC)
can we not today
I wouldn't mind dating Chris Hemsworth. He's hot and he has the same Australian accent as this guy I used to have a thing with (yea gurl).
Those Thor thighs save lives
But honestly I think she has more straight girl fans than actual lesbian fans.
I would date odell, hes bae af 😍😍
please don't deny me this, dating gods