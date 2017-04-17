ELLIOTT1

Bella Thorne has never dated a girl but she would like to, says Kristen Stewart is her top choice



Bella Thorne revealed that although she's never dated a girl before, she'd really like to.

She says that she has messed around with girls, but it's difficult to tell when a girl is interested in her.

She is confused by the mixed signals she sends and receives, and doesn't want to make things weird.

Bella says that she would like to date Kristen Stewart since she is really hot and rad.




Source: Twitter

Who would you like to date?
Tagged: , ,