April 17th, 2017, 10:41 pm just444 Hans Zimmer @ Coachella 2017 source
But i love the Inception soundtrack so much that when they played 'Mombasa' live i lost my shit.
Oh and here's the POTC soundtrack:
Edited at 2017-04-17 08:53 pm (UTC)
would be a sick night to get high and take in these magical sounds
Interstellar was fantastic, i love how unique it sounds
but i also have made a pact that I will only go back to coachella if its as an artist or I dont have to pay
so like ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
any amazing scores, ONTD???
The soundtrack for 'The Fountain' has to be one of the best. EVER.
...and obviously anything Murray Gold touches is gold, no pun intended.
It's a shame the movie is so dumb because this is KILLER