this is one of my favorite scores of all time Reply

Thread

Link

This is so random. i don't really see Hans Zimmer the Coachella performer type at all...



But i love the Inception soundtrack so much that when they played 'Mombasa' live i lost my shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently he also did The Lion King soundtrack, which I'd love to see.



Oh and here's the POTC soundtrack:







Edited at 2017-04-17 08:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Omg lol this is amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Say what you will about the POTC movies, they had a solid fucking score. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the inception score is one of my favorite hans zimmer works. i used to loove going to sleep with the inception app. it was so cool. i wonder if i can still download it. Reply

Thread

Link

I bought tickets to his tour and I'm so excited. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah need to get tickets to his show here

would be a sick night to get high and take in these magical sounds Reply

Thread

Link

I love Hans Zimmer. He's doing a gig here in May and since I know someone who works at the venue I'm hoping for free seats. If I had known about it earlier I would have bought tickets, but I only found out about it recently and the only tickets that were pretty bad seats for a high price. I should find out 5 days before the gig if I get tickets. Reply

Thread

Link

This was so amazing. He's doing a show here on Wednesday and I'm debating paying crazy fees on Stubhub to get a ticket. Reply

Thread

Link

But they didn't play Time?!?! Reply

Thread

Link

He closed his set with Time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hans Zimmer is fantastic live. I would happily watch him many times over, no doubt about it. Reply

Thread

Link

i love that everyone was getting turnt to hanz zimmer at cochella lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Lol comment cousins Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched the New Order and Justice sets today and then got a "sorry, this page has been taken down" error. Are they not re-streaming them anymore? Reply

Thread

Link

I cry. I had tickets to Hans Zimmer Revealed in LA last Saturday, but couldn't make it due to air traffic control strike. Reply

Thread

Link

That's kinda funny he was there but I'm a whore for soundtracks so lemme take a lil listen. Reply

Thread

Link

His score for Man of Steel is amazing. "What are you going to do when you are not saving the word" is my jam. Only good thing about that movie. Intestellar score was ridiculously good as well Reply

Thread

Link

Interstellar was fantastic, i love how unique it sounds Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally the only interest i had in coachella was for Hans Zimmer

but i also have made a pact that I will only go back to coachella if its as an artist or I dont have to pay

so like ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

Hans zimmer's scor for inception is amazing. Lately i've had Henry Jackman's 'Civil War' theme stuck on my head.







The soundtrack for 'The Fountain' has to be one of the best. EVER.







...and obviously anything Murray Gold touches is gold, no pun intended.







Reply

Thread

Link

i am the doctor is so cute. fits matt's doctor perfectly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The score for the RDJ Sherlock movie is AMAZING,







It's a shame the movie is so dumb because this is KILLER Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hans is just amazing. I always find at least one track I like on everything he has done. Reply

Thread

Link

this whole set was fucking MINDBLOWING, I immediately went and bought tickets for his tour after Reply

Thread

Link

King of Coachella tbh Reply

Thread

Link

He's so talented Reply

Thread

Link

this is SO COOL Reply

Thread

Link

I would never imagine Hans Zimmer showing up at Coachella, this actually makes me interested in the event. Reply

Thread

Link

i would go to coachella just to see this tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Set of the weekend Reply

Thread

Link

They played Gladiator. I was living. It was so freaking cool. You can tell how invested everyone in his team is to putting the best show. Reply

Thread

Link