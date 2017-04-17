Rihanna celebrates her BFF's birthday in Mexico

She looks poppin no matter what. Straight men act like they wouldnt stick their dusty dicks into any woman with a pulse, much less rihanna lmao. Mind ya business



This makes me feel better bc ive gained weight and am so insecure rn, but she looks great Reply

Thread

Link

Me too, if Rih can have fun and be happy with haself at any weight then so can I. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Granted $$$ helps lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not to give empty praise, but I would have no idea you gained weight if you hadn't mentioned it. You look amazing every time I see you on social media.



And mte. Sometimes I feel bad about my stomach flab but then I realize that who the fuck cares, I'm still cuter than most guys in my life could aspire to, and this is Rihanna... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. I don't like running and I haven't been able to afford bikram yoga for the past 3 weeks. So I do a home workout here and there, but overall I've gained a few. I'm also short so It feels noticeable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks fine Reply

Thread

Link

I love her bob, it's cute. Is Melissa her friend that always pretends to take a pic of Rih, but it's a video and Rih gets mad??? That shit is so funny to me. Reply

Thread

Link

No, that's Leandra! She truly loves trolling Rih lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, I would like straight men to cease talking forever and forever. Reply

Thread

Link

Iawtcsfm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why the holy fuck would Rihanna care what he thinks? He's nobody to her. Like she's gonna hit the gym just to please this loser.



I don't get how some men think women are so desperate to please their cocks that we'd pay any mind to some random guy on twitter (or irl) and what he thinks about our body? Your opinion doesn't matter. Keep it to yourself. No one gives a fuck about you. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg at that guy telling Rihanna she needs to go for a run with him. Too bad running can't fix that ugly mug he's been cursed with. Reply

Thread

Link

He better pray on everything holy she doesn't see that tweet, and if she does, that she doesn't clap back because she will make him cry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

glad she's having a good time w her gal pal melissa 👀 Reply

Thread

Link

God, the truth about it always being the ugly guys who have something to say...take a fucking seat, ya ogres! Reply

Thread

Link

Ugghhh I have a girl's trip next weekend and we have a rental house with a pool and I am just so ready. Rih looks like she and her friends always have so much fun together. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh those men policing women's bodies are the worst. Reply

Thread

Link

So she gained some weight, so the fuck what?



Still looks too good for 99% of these dust dicks. Reply

Thread

Link

That man would be lucky to get any women.



Edited at 2017-04-17 08:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Mte

Men annoy me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She always looks amazing, I'm sure she had a great time



I'm about to get tickets to go to Cancún in Sept. I'm Mexican and from the pacific coast, I love my beach town so much so I'm never into going to beaches but a few of my friends are going and they made a great itinerary so I'm convinced Reply

Thread

Link

Que cool vivir cerca del mar, yo solo tengo el Golfo de México a 3.5 hrs y na mejor no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh I wanna go to Cancun and Playa del Carmen so bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Come celebrate with me, Rih Reply

Thread

Link

Semi-related: I remember a tweet she made like 5 years ago(?), when the pics of her filming WFL came out - someone had said she was looking heavier, and she responded that she noticed that too and needed to stop eating donuts or something. Does anyone else remember this tweet, because I cannot find it lol. But it definitely happened! Anyway I say this to say that she doesn't use twitter as much now so it's unlikely she'd see the tweets in this post, but it has happened in the past. Reply

Thread

Link





I peeped that too *puts down donut* RT @LimmitedEdition: @rihanna looks fat in the we found love pics =[ — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 27, 2011

this one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this sounds more like she was mocking the person who said it than being srs

I hope the comments dont get to her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link