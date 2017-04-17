Lorde Covers NYT Magazine
-Says she has a huge respect for pop music, and feels just as moved by "Teenage Dream" by Katy Perry as she does a David Bowie or Fleetwood Mac song
-Rented a house on a remote island to write songs for her new album so she could escape distractions
-The album is mainly inspired by her breakup with photographer James Lowe in 2015, and the good and bad parts of being alone
-Wrote the lyrics to the entire album out on paper, and then color coded each line by theme to make sure the album was balanced
-Worked with Jack Antonoff on the entire album, and says they know each other so well now they can basically communicate telepathically
All pop girls need to take notes from Gaga, Rihanna and Katy. When you're first starting out, invest in yourself and pump out more hits as fast as you can after you first blow up because the general public loves to forget about yall real quick.
"Green Light" is actually about Hiddleswift
Lorde and Jack Antonoff are having an affair.
I know people are just having a bit of fun, but I GUESS I'M OLD NOW LOL it's not funny 2 me
its sorta amazing
i'm glad because i genuinely fucking love her music. i'm glad she never fell into the trap of being undermined because she was a teen in the music industry. she seems to have a lot of ownership over her work.
The next day things had righted themselves, and Lorde invited me over. The studio sat 10 stories above a block crammed with art galleries. I asked what had happened. “It got grim,” she said. “Jack and I know each other so well by this point, we can communicate almost telepathically. But some days one of us will say something, and the other’s like, What do you mean by that?!” When it came to making pop music, she said, “it’s a mess until the moment it’s clean.”
this is super weird tbh
Over the past couple years I found it really weird that male producers like Jack, Blood Orange etc. almost exclusively and vocally work with women that have serious vision or control over their music. There's always a bust up about ownership or credit later. I can't articulate it more - just vibes and that's what I get from this. It's cool and collaborative till something is said.
"-Wrote the lyrics to the entire album out on paper, and then color coded each line by theme to make sure the album was balanced" is a huge control freak. Can you imagine the drama if she walked in and caught you listening to it on random shuffle?
tbh, anyone who becomes a successful solo pop star probably has to be a bit of a control freak. I'm thinking Taylor, Katy, Madonna, etc. You don't get to the top and stay there by goofing off.
idt I've ever listened to any of her songs (besides Royals), tho. Not out of hate or anything like that, it just hasn't happened haha
I really liked her set last night. The box house party thing was cool and her new songs are catchy as fuck. The new instrumental on Buzzcut Season was another level.
lmao mte. I can't believe there are breakup songs for that turtle man
I love that tbh. I'm really excited for her new album and more pop-y direction. I'm obsessed with Green Light.
Yesssss at her name-dropping Katy Perry's magnum opus