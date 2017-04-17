green light

Lorde Covers NYT Magazine




-Says she has a huge respect for pop music, and feels just as moved by "Teenage Dream" by Katy Perry as she does a David Bowie or Fleetwood Mac song
-Rented a house on a remote island to write songs for her new album so she could escape distractions
-The album is mainly inspired by her breakup with photographer James Lowe in 2015, and the good and bad parts of being alone
-Wrote the lyrics to the entire album out on paper, and then color coded each line by theme to make sure the album was balanced
-Worked with Jack Antonoff on the entire album, and says they know each other so well now they can basically communicate telepathically

