Lorde Covers NYT Magazine

Mte, she made the mistake of thinking people took her more seriously as an artist than they actually do.



All pop girls need to take notes from Gaga, Rihanna and Katy. When you're first starting out, invest in yourself and pump out more hits as fast as you can after you first blow up because the general public loves to forget about yall real quick. Reply

lol she's just an accidental mainstream pop girl with royals, idt she cares at all Reply

Happens to the best of them. Reply

I'm already sick of this era. Reply

I'm loving the conspiracy theories about Lorde being born out of ONTD. Personal favorites: "Green Light" is actually about Hiddleswift

Lorde and Jack Antonoff are having an affair.





Edited at 2017-04-17 08:19 pm (UTC)

me too.. I want the affair to be a real thing. Can you imagine how EXTRA Lena and Lorde would be while Jack just posts passive aggressive tweets?? it would be amazing. Reply

I just want to see how fast Taylor would dump Lena for her Producer and "cool" friend, LoL Reply

lorde and jack being together would be an upgrade for both of them. the drama from the fall out would be glorious. Reply

So Hiddleswift if only for the beach line. Reply

I kinda want the affair theory to be true if only for the drama, and to place bets on how quickly Taylor Swift would choose Lorde and Jack over Lena.



The Hiddleswift one was hilarious.



I find it hugely uncomfortable. Jack's known her since she was underaged, and he's way older than her ex-bf (who everyone hated for being too old for her). Plus with the album, their work life would tinge their relationship with weird power issues if it was anything but platonic.



I know people are just having a bit of fun, but I GUESS I'M OLD NOW LOL it's not funny 2 me

y'all are so quick to jump on one comment. jack is madly in love with lena. he gushes over her all the time. and he's far too paranoid and sensitive to cheat. lena might cheat on him, but he would never cheat on her. Reply

Liability is still my slow jam rn Reply

I think sometimes people underestimate how difficult it can be to write a good pop song or work spanning several genres and not just something that's radio friendly and recycled. Especially something that ages well in time. Like, there's stuff from acts like FM or Kate Bush that still sounds ahead of its time as far as production is concerned imo. I love a good bop. Nothing worse than someone stuck in some sort of ~too good to like pop music~ phase. Reply

MTE - there's a reason why good artists wait years in between releasing albums/singles. Reply

Kate is THE goddess. Reply

fm's everywhere sounded so good when it came on in the shop recently and its not even a classic fm song by any means



its sorta amazing

i remember being on ONTD when she first came about and she was kind of pretentious and she's sure grown a lot since then.



i'm glad because i genuinely fucking love her music. i'm glad she never fell into the trap of being undermined because she was a teen in the music industry. she seems to have a lot of ownership over her work. Reply

She really is pretty well adjusted for someone who has had smoke permanently blown up her ass for close to 5 years. She deserves the praise, don't get me wrong, but some people can be so fucking OTT. I would be a nightmare if David Bowie told me I was the future of music, LoL Reply

He told everyone variants of that lol Reply

lol this is making me stan her. For someone so young she has done remarkably well in the industry to not fall into anything Reply

ily sis but does she really deserve that praise tho lmao



I thought you were replying to a comment in a harry post and was wondering why you were calling him HER lololol. Reply

I heard nothing further until 5 that afternoon, when I was out trudging through the snow and she texted from the studio to disinvite me. “Today is totally not going to work i’m so sorry. Been really hectic over here and some tears lol.”



The next day things had righted themselves, and Lorde invited me over. The studio sat 10 stories above a block crammed with art galleries. I asked what had happened. “It got grim,” she said. “Jack and I know each other so well by this point, we can communicate almost telepathically. But some days one of us will say something, and the other’s like, What do you mean by that?!” When it came to making pop music, she said, “it’s a mess until the moment it’s clean.”



this is super weird tbh

Hmm lovers spat?! Interesting... 🤔 Reply

hm.



Over the past couple years I found it really weird that male producers like Jack, Blood Orange etc. almost exclusively and vocally work with women that have serious vision or control over their music. There's always a bust up about ownership or credit later. I can't articulate it more - just vibes and that's what I get from this. It's cool and collaborative till something is said. Reply

Eh, she just sounds like a drama queen and a total control freak. Anyone who does this:

"-Wrote the lyrics to the entire album out on paper, and then color coded each line by theme to make sure the album was balanced" is a huge control freak. Can you imagine the drama if she walked in and caught you listening to it on random shuffle?



tbh, anyone who becomes a successful solo pop star probably has to be a bit of a control freak. I'm thinking Taylor, Katy, Madonna, etc. You don't get to the top and stay there by goofing off. Reply

That sounds a little messy. Maybe they are involved with each other Reply

It's nice see someone that doesn't shit on pop music for the sake of sounding speshul~~



idt I've ever listened to any of her songs (besides Royals), tho. Not out of hate or anything like that, it just hasn't happened haha

royals was annoying... this remains the best tbh.. reminds me of a cold spring morning lol



buzzcut season is one of my all-time favorites. it's perfect. Reply

I really liked the songs she premiered at coachella last night. I was kinda worried it'd sound like bleachers ft lorde in every song but I think green light might be an anomaly Reply

i admire anyone who can write multiple albums. i feel like i've lost my spark over the last year or so. i just have nothing to write. i even stopped journalling Reply

I can't believe she wrote a whole album for that chinless dude. Like damn sis, I can say with 100% confidence that you can do better, lol.



I really liked her set last night. The box house party thing was cool and her new songs are catchy as fuck. The new instrumental on Buzzcut Season was another level. Reply

I can't believe she wrote a whole album for that chinless dude.



lmao mte. I can't believe there are breakup songs for that turtle man Reply

LMFAO Reply

i like her. i'm sooooo glad she isn't with the photographer anymore- maybe it was the age thing but he skeeved me out Reply

Says she has a huge respect for pop music, and feels just as moved by "Teenage Dream" by Katy Perry as she does a David Bowie or Fleetwood Mac song



I love that tbh. I'm really excited for her new album and more pop-y direction. I'm obsessed with Green Light. Reply

Green Light is so good. Definitely a grower. I love that HBO is using it for promos so that I get to bop to it while waiting for my shows to start. Reply

Says she has a huge respect for pop music, and feels just as moved by "Teenage Dream" by Katy Perry as she does a David Bowie or Fleetwood Mac song







Yesssss at her name-dropping Katy Perry's magnum opus

Teenage Dream is a great pop song but it'll always never be *iconic* to me because it's Katy singing it. Reply

LMFAO Reply

I like Green Light. I like Lorde. I want to like this era as I couldn't get into her debut. Reply

