Kpop Post: IU,LABOUM,BerryGood
IU's "Palette" teaser
Laboum- "Hwi hwi"
BerryGood-"BibbidiBobbidiBoo" (i guess they spent all their money on their last mv)
Vivi from LOOΠΔ“Everyday I Love You"
I've never been a 2ne1 fan but Minzy's solo album is giving me life.
I really like Vivi's song - I was going to add it if it wasn't here - but wish they'd saved it for later or put it out last week since Minzy is kind've winning the day as it were.
I feel ok enough about Laboum's title but they will have to work hard to get me to like any song of theirs more than Ding Dong - THAT WAS SO TITLE WORTHY, WTF?! -
IU is IU so she'll be fine, especially with the title having GD - and how random is that! - but I definitely anticipate it NGL
Was the LABOUM video crowdfunded? I noticed that "honorary producer" thing at the end. I remember they showed up in "The Sound of Your Heart" where they were moving into an apartment next door to Lee Kwang Soo's family's apartment and they said he looked like a cucumber.
haseul's song has been the best so far in my eyes but my heart aches when i think about how much better it could have been if they actually had a capable singer on it instead 💀💀💀