Kpop Post: IU,LABOUM,BerryGood

the still for that upload of Berry Good is LOADS better than the cheap one on their own channel, a mess! And where'd the ice skating go???I really like Vivi's song - I was going to add it if it wasn't here - but wish they'd saved it for later or put it out last week since Minzy is kind've winning the day as it were.I feel ok enough about Laboum's title but they will have to work hard to get me to like any song of theirs more than Ding Dong - THAT WAS SO TITLE WORTHY, WTF?! -IU is IU so she'll be fine, especially with the title having GD - and how random is that! - but I definitely anticipate it NGL