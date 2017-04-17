Jeonghan

Kpop Post: IU,LABOUM,BerryGood

IU's "Palette" teaser



Laboum- "Hwi hwi"


BerryGood-"BibbidiBobbidiBoo" (i guess they spent all their money on their last mv)


Vivi from LOOΠΔ“Everyday I Love You"





Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/ekSkWeq4hP0
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/aehbDMIEmnM
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/dTdsfJj4YlA
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZNcBZM5SvbY
