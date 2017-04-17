Jessica Chastain talks equal pay

I know better than to hold celebs on a pedestal but god I love Jessica Chastain. Reply

i ghostwrote this comment lmao



i adore ha Reply

God fucking damn, carry on, ma'am 😍👌 Reply

lmao, that perfect gif. I wonder if the big studio movie was Mission Impossible 5 (if that counts as "recently")...? I remember she turned down the role of Ilsa Faust (utterly breaking my heart in the process) and the official word was that she didn't want to spend all those months training for it, but maybe there was more to it. I trust ha to make good choices no matter what tho ♥



Edited at 2017-04-17 07:59 pm (UTC)

Yeah I was trying to figure that out myself.



My guess is All the Money in the World, the Getty kidnapping movie. She's around the right age for the part, it's a studio movie with Sony being directed by Ridley Scott and there are male co-leads (Spacey and Wahlberg). Reply

Oh, interesting. Well, good; I wouldn't want her to work with Marky-Mark anyway tbqh Reply

kevin spacey fits that movie perfectly tbh Reply

i dont think its mi5



tom cruise getting paid a lot more money than her for it would make sense seeing as its his franchise Reply

Now will only sign on if they include a clause that male actors can't get paid more than her.



mad props to her but what if she's in a supporting role and the male is in a lead? Reply

IDK, I think it depends. Sometimes even when the woman is more supporting she still has more star power/is a bigger name so she should get more.



I remember during the Sony leaks everyone was shocked because Hemsworth got more that Charlize Theron and even though she wasn't in the movie as much they used her so much in promo/were banking on her star power. When they returned for the sequel her agent renegotiated that deal so she got an equal amount. Reply

The way that reads is that clause is for when she gets cast before the male lead. I imagine she isn't getting cast first if it's for a supporting role. She just wants to make sure that she doesn't get a bad deal after she's signed her contract. Very smart. Reply

sucks she even has to negotiate but slay tbh! Reply

God, I fucking love her.



And I love how she called out the agencies as being culpable as well. Usually, the entirety of the blame is placed on the studios, but the it's the job of the agencies to negotiate well on behalf of their clients. Clearly, they're firing on all cylinders for only half of their clientele. People on all fronts need to challenge the studios, not just blindly follow whatever bread crumbs get left behind and walk away thinking that's enough. Reply

mte I'm glad women are starting to shift the focus of responsibility on people who hold as many or more cards than they do. Reply

Go Jessica! Reply

kween Reply

Slay them all, Queen Jess! Reply

Lol where is this from Reply

Miss Julie! Truly fucked up, but Jessica and Colin Farrell were both hot af in it, so. Reply

I kinda want to see this for Jessica slaying, but I know I'll end up being disappointed as someone who saw a phenomenal production of it at the Geffen Theater a few years back. Reply

mi5?

wonder when ontd and/or the general public will turn on her Reply

That doesn't seem recent enough. Those casting rumors came about in 2014. Reply

She'll say something that will be viewed as an insult to Chris Evans/Something Reel Murrican and you can watch it burn. Reply

I'm too lazy to check, but I imagine there was a post here about Chris Evans being chill with Tom Brady's 45-loving ass, right? I can guess how it went, lol. Reply

this reminds me of how i actually earn like 20 dollars less than this guy that does the same and he isnt even the whole 10 hrs at the office.

When i mentioned this to a friend (male) he just casually said: maybe get another job



UGH as if it was so easy Reply

yas Reply

slay a bit, queen. Reply

