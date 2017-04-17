Jessica Chastain talks equal pay
How Jessica Chastain Negotiates for Equal Pay https://t.co/aclFhorx1i pic.twitter.com/xqKoL13XiI— Variety_Film (@Variety_Film) April 17, 2017
- Is annoyed because the big agencies know how much the male stars are getting offered so they should negotiate equal deals for their female clients
- Instead of negotiating based on what they offer her, she now asks how much they are paying the male actors and negotiates on that salary
- In the past says producers would offer her a role, but then not negotiate salary until they had found male actors and negotiated with them so she would end up getting the scraps of whatever they had left in their budget. Now will only sign on if they include a clause that male actors can't get paid more than her.
- Recently turned down a big studio movie because the male lead was getting a lot more. At first had doubts about what she did but realized that it's better in the long run because people will know not to offer her less money than the actor is getting
i adore ha
My guess is All the Money in the World, the Getty kidnapping movie. She's around the right age for the part, it's a studio movie with Sony being directed by Ridley Scott and there are male co-leads (Spacey and Wahlberg).
tom cruise getting paid a lot more money than her for it would make sense seeing as its his franchise
mad props to her but what if she's in a supporting role and the male is in a lead?
I remember during the Sony leaks everyone was shocked because Hemsworth got more that Charlize Theron and even though she wasn't in the movie as much they used her so much in promo/were banking on her star power. When they returned for the sequel her agent renegotiated that deal so she got an equal amount.
And I love how she called out the agencies as being culpable as well. Usually, the entirety of the blame is placed on the studios, but the it's the job of the agencies to negotiate well on behalf of their clients. Clearly, they're firing on all cylinders for only half of their clientele. People on all fronts need to challenge the studios, not just blindly follow whatever bread crumbs get left behind and walk away thinking that's enough.
wonder when ontd and/or the general public will turn on her
When i mentioned this to a friend (male) he just casually said: maybe get another job
UGH as if it was so easy