Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Jessica Chastain talks equal pay


  • Is annoyed because the big agencies know how much the male stars are getting offered so they should negotiate equal deals for their female clients

  • Instead of negotiating based on what they offer her, she now asks how much they are paying the male actors and negotiates on that salary

  • In the past says producers would offer her a role, but then not negotiate salary until they had found male actors and negotiated with them so she would end up getting the scraps of whatever they had left in their budget. Now will only sign on if they include a clause that male actors can't get paid more than her.

  • Recently turned down a big studio movie because the male lead was getting a lot more. At first had doubts about what she did but realized that it's better in the long run because people will know not to offer her less money than the actor is getting

source

Tagged: