New Music Post + Gorillaz Announce North American Tour!

I've seen Gorillaz in concert before, it was amazing so sad they are skipping my city this year :( Reply

What asshole chose that font color on that Gorillaz picture?



Hans Zimmers set was dope Reply

lol I know - it's blinding. I had to go to their website to properly have a look at the dates. Reply

The Gorillaz at Red Rocks? We are truly blessed! How do I tactfully tell my sister I'm going to Denver the day after her due date? Reply

DAMON 😍😍😍😍😍 Reply

Holy shit they're coming to St. Paul!? Reply

I'm going to see them on July 15th! So excited! Reply

Omg they're actually coming to FL?? Reply

I got excited for a sec. then I saw it's a festival, in Miami, during hurricane season. meh Reply

Uh that sucks that they're only coming to SF for Outside Lands, I wanna see them on their own! Reply

Ugh why do they have to be coming to a festival for nyc!! I wanna see them but don't wanna go to a festival. Reply

I'm in the same boat for Vegas :( I fucking hate music festivals Reply

Seriously!!! The Meadows is not cheap, not even for single day passes. Like, c'monnnnnnn. Reply

Their first stop and in Chicago!!! Like, this never happens for us... I'm spiritually ready but not financially ready. But I'm going to have some hope and see if I get some tickets. Let Me Out is so fucking good. Reply

Good luck to everyone who's going to try to get tickets! I bet they'll sell out lightning quick. The Gorillaz hype has been real lately. Reply

It really has. That album is going to be massive. Reply

Shiiiittt, there's on in atl!!! Fuck, I may have to go! Seeing them would be SO COOL Reply

already booked a room for the seattle date! YESYESYESYESYES Reply

prayer circle i can get KC tickets! doesn't look like their is a presale for that show. Reply

Please tell me there will be more dates. No Texas. ☹️☹️☹️ Reply

Need them UK dates Reply

