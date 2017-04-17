Prince Harry reveals he sought counseling four years ago to deal with mother's death

i'm terrified of the day it happpens (mother dying), it's probably my biggest fear in life. i can't even think about it Reply

Me too - my mom's my rock. Reply

Me too! it keeps me up at night especially now with her increasing health issues. Reply

the thought of not being able to see my parents.... is just numb inducing and painful. i have a great relationship with them my mom even asks me why didn't you spam me with britney or kardashian gifs today. i think cameron diaz & whoopi goldberg wrote a book about losing a parent, that i want to read. just enjoy with your time with them while you can.



Edited at 2017-04-17 07:31 pm (UTC)

My parents are planning to leave the country in 10 years. That's already too much for me. I wouldn't be able to cope without them. Reply

Same.



I was reading Wild not too long ago and I completely burst into tears at the part where she talks about her mother dying. Reply

I was raised by a single mom, yeah, I can't even imagine the day that happens. Reply

ia. my mum is the single most important person in my life and i love her so much. Reply

It was mine, too. I lost my mom in September. When it happens, you'll find a way to get through it. You don't really have a choice; you just keep moving forward and time keeps slipping further and further away. But you make it - you do, even when it seems impossible. Reply

my mom currently has cancer and every time she goes to see her doctor i have horrible anxiety she'll come back and tell me it's now terminal. Reply

I've started thinking about my parents dying a lot lately because my dad just turned 69 and it hit me that many people don't love though their 70s. I often wonder how scared they are to know they don't have much time left. Reply

Yeah same i can't imagine what i'd do without her lol :(



when i was kid i used to have constant anxiety about her dying like if she was 10 minutes late from shopping i'd be at home crying bc i thought she'd like, gotten hit by a car Reply

Same, especially when I see things about people dying in their 60s (both my parents are 60). My mom especially stays really active and stuff but we have a lot of bad family history re: illnesses, though my grandparents and great aunts/uncles have all lived into their 90s so that's good at least. Guess we're a bunch of fighters lol. But yeah idk what I'd do w/out her (or my dad, really). Reply

Same 😞 Reply

It's not my biggest fear, tbh. But when it happens it's gonna shake me to the core. I'll never be ready. Reply

same. my mom is older too (had me at 41) so i'm terrified. luckily she's healthy but still. it's gonna ruin me



Edited at 2017-04-17 08:43 pm (UTC)

I feel the same way about my grandma. I don't know what I would do, but even thinking about not having her around makes me tear up. She's having surgery next week on her shoulder and I'm beyond paranoid she won't make it through the surgery. Reply

for me its my dad, and it's coming sooner rather than later. Reply

this is the third time my mother's been diagnosed with cancer. it's so scary Reply

I'm pretty paranoid about a loved one of mine who was diagnosed HIV, in 1986 (!) and has somehow lived the fullest life all this time - praise be to his retroviral cocktails, which didn't exist until like ten years after his diagnosis. He's a fucking living breathing miracle. But like...how long is he gonna be that miraculous? Ugh. Reply

Same. My mother and I have our issues but she is the most important person in my life. Reply

same. absolutely same. ive been saying since I was a teenager than if I lose my mom tomorrow or when im 60, I'll need to be in a padded room for a month to work out the stages of grief in a safe space. the denial will be so strong :( Reply

same. we message each other every single day on facebook, she's the first person that i tell anything. i can't imagine not having that anymore, ugh. Reply

omg i don't even want to think about that honestly. Nope. I'll go first. Reply

same here, my parents (especially my mom) are the reasons i have some stability in my life in certain ways



even though we bicker plenty, i still love them a lot & can't imagine my life w/o them....i used to have really scary nightmares as a kid about them passing & i got so freaked out



Edited at 2017-04-18 03:24 am (UTC)

I didn't think the royal family was allowed to open up like this, but good on Harry for his willingness to talk about this. Reply

They don't usually, which is why the press is calling his statements "unprecedented" and "groundbreaking." It's a huge deal for him to open up like this, apparently! Reply

Well after seeing The Crown (in which I imagine they took liberties in how emotional the characters were allowed to be), I got the impression that the royal family is the dictionary definition of emotional repression. Kinda shocking that Harry allowed himself to be vulnerable. Reply

As pointless as the royal family is, I can appreciate that Charles (really Diana) started an era of change after a billion years of gross bullshit. Reply

Yeah, I'm shocked this happened. Calculated move or not, this is still very unexpected. If his gf is a good influence on him then good for them.



I'll never forget the card he put on top of her coffin addressed simply to "Mummy". 😞 Reply

The U.K. Royal family have become a collective and very public supporter of mental health services and removing the stigma. I was pleasantly surprised when I first noticed it and now I wonder if this was the catalyst. The queen does love her Wills and Harry. Reply

Also not royalty but thought of as such in America, one of the Kennedys was on 60 minutes a year ir so ago talking very openly about his manic depression and I thought the same thing, surprising but also good for him because it will take really well known people in the public eye to help transition peoples mindsets about mental illness. He was even saying that some of his family sure they loved him and privately supported him but absolutely didn't want him to speak publicly about his issues. Reply

i'm very lucky at 25 to still have my parents and grandparents Reply

You are, although I began losing my grandparents at age 25. Reply

don't you fucking jinx me i swear to god Reply

I started losing mine at 16 :\ Reply

I only have one grandparent left and I'm in my 30s. Reply

Lost my first at 9 and my last at 25 :( Reply

I lost my first at 12 and I'm 27 and only have one left. She's 90 this year and isn't in the best shape so it's only a matter of time...



It's weird to me that people my age still have their great-grandparents around. All of mine were gone before I was born. My parents were both the youngest in their families and they had me at 33 so it makes sense that others have family generations closer together, just strange to think about bc I never had that. Reply

oh man, you are. i'd lost all my grandparents by the time i was 17 so when i meet people my age now (26) who still have them it's a little shocking to me and i'm like "oh right, those are things adults have sometimes" Reply

i lost my paternal gradpa when i was one year old and my maternal grandma when i was ten years old. to this day (i'm 26) i only have one grandparent - my father's mum.



Edited at 2017-04-17 07:41 pm (UTC)

One of my grandfathers passed before I was born, but I made it to 22 with three (and a step grandma) and then my Papa and my Granny Dot (Mom's Dad and Father's mom) passed on February 14th and March 14th of 2012. I was a wreck.



And then my Nana (Mom's mom) had a minor stroke two weekends ago. I'm still having severe anxiety. Reply

I never met any of my grandparents before they died. Reply

I'm 26 and still have one living grandma, but she's a terrible racist who I'm not in contact with, so she doesn't count. I wish my good grandma was still here and not that awful lady. Reply

you're blessed. my dziadek was gone before i was born and my grandpa and babcia died within a couple of months of each other when i was 13, probably one of the hardest periods of my life. i cherish my grandma because she's been my only grandparent for most of my life Reply

I lost my last "real" grandparent last year. My mom's parents are both still alive but they've never had any interest in me so w/e. It's weird to basically not have any grandparents anymore. Reply

Both sets of my grandparents died before I was born. I feel like I missed out a little. My mum feels really guilty about it, even though it's not her fault. Reply

All my grandparents died by the time I turned 19 :( Reply

If there's one thing I've always felt I missed out on, it would be the feeling of having grandparents. My grandma passed away when I was almost 3 and all the rest of my grandparents passed away before I was born. Reply

I'm 34 and we have my Nana and Papa. My grandpa passed 10 years ago and my grandpa 2 years ago. They're both on my dad's side. Unfortunately my papa is very sick (stage 4 cancer - cancer in his colon, liver, and lungs, and major heart problems) and his doctors gave him months. Reply

My mum had a grandparent until she was 50 - I am so jealous. I lost my great-grandfather when I was 7, my paternal grandfather when I was 9 and my great-grandmother when I was 16. I'm 22 now and my other three grandparents are still alive. Reply

I still had all my grandparents plus a 104-year-old great grandma when I was 16. It's weird that at 24 all my grandmas are gone - but I predict my grandfather, the son of the one who lived to 104, will outlive us all. Reply

I only have one grandparent since I was born and I'm so afraid of the day when she dies Reply

luckily i have both my parents, but i have both my paternal grandparents but only my maternal grandmother alive....my paternal grandmother passed away when I was 10, i didn't know her much Reply

with all these royal posts, i don't know much about the royal family but why are they strick on eveything? for example meghan can't be a wedding guest to pippas ceremony but can go to the reception ? Reply

It's just tradition, and the royal family is nothing without its traditions and protocol--without all formality and ceremony, they'd just be famous rich folks. I think the wedding thing is more about Pippa's preferences and doesn't really have anything to do with the royal family.



Edited at 2017-04-17 07:32 pm (UTC)

Pippa probably doesn't want to be upstaged by pictures of Harry and Meghan attending the wedding together Reply

Honestly, I wouldn't invite Meghan. She is the new girlfriend or a brother-in-law. Has Pippa even met her before? Reply

My mom unexpectedly died almost 3 years ago and I am still so broken over it. I am on depression meds and went to therapy for a few months. I didn't expect it to be so hard. Reply

I'm so sorry bb. Reply

Thank You <3. Reply

<3 I know how hard it is; you're strong and you're part of her, don't forget that. Reply

sending my love to you <3 its still hard after three years. sending an imaginary hug Reply

I'm sorry Reply

Good for him, and i really appreciate him speaking about it. I'm thinking about seeing someone, I've had a really hard time processing my mom's death, it's not nearly as bad as when my sister died (ten years ago this year) but I was my mom's caretaker for almost 10 years and now that she's gone there's such a huge hole in my life. I miss her so fucking much, both her and my sister were my only female family and it's so lonely without them.



I hope my brothers seek professional help someday. One treated my mom like absolute garbage, he was in town up until 2 days before she died and didn't even visit her. I had to pay for his train ticket back home. Got into a fight with him at the funeral and we have barely spoken since.



My other brother, last thing i told my mom was that I'd look out for him, well, he's in jail now after the worst drug relapse I've ever seen. Reply

You sounds like an amazing and incredibly strong person, bb <3 Reply

Aww sorry to hear that. I sometimes draw comfort from the thought that the people you love, especially your parents live through you. While you're alive, a part of your mother and sister lives on. If you feel the need to talk to someone, go for it! Time is your friend. Stay positive and hope for the best <3 Reply

<3 im so sorry to hear <3 Reply

i'm sorry to hear that, i hope you can get through it all.....you're a fighter <3 Reply

I'm glad he's spoken up about this, losing a parent is a terrible thing, especially so young. Reply

hopefully his therapist helped him with stop doing and saying racist things too ! Reply

Or wear Nazi costumes. Reply

but that was such a long time ago, he's totally changed, especially cause he's dating a biracial woman, it's not fair to hold that against him! Reply

Nnnnn @ someone legitimately and seriously saying something almost word for word like this to me when I posted a photo of him in that Nazi uniform a week or so ago. Reply

Lol and you know ppl think like this too ! Reply

poeple can't change, and we're here to remind them of this FACT even 20 years later!! always ready with our laptops Reply

hnnnnngg you had be there for sec girl Reply

good for him. i went through a period of time where my mother was not well and she thought she was going to die so she was saying goodbyes and stuff, and it absolutely shook me to my core having to imagine my world without her in it. i literally feel like i wasn't a person for a year. i'm very lucky because she's still around and doing well but even being so close to the idea of losing her definitely changed me. Reply

losing your mom that young and that publicly must be horrible Reply

I still get emotional over the letter he wrote and had placed on her coffin. Like it physically pains me to think about children that young losing a parent. Reply

He's taking MM to Pippa's wedding reception, so how soon until we get an engagement announcement? My money is on the summer or early fall. Reply

I think the smart money is on fall. The 20th anniversary of Diana's death is this summer and Harry and William are dedicating a statue to her and stuff and I think they'd want to wait until all that is over so as to not distract and take attention away from remembering Diana. Reply

This post is literally about his mother's death but I totally spaced on it being the 20th anniversary. I remember being like 11 (I think?) and not being able to sleep so I stayed up late watching CNN (LoL, a totes normal thing for an 11 year old to watch!) and then the news broke that she had died at like 3am, it was crazy. Reply

man, now that's he's dropping bombs like this left and right, the announcement could come before august. he's been gunning to get married for a long time now but they all turned him down because who needs that life (meghan and kate, obv). it would be huger for them to be engaged by the anniversary. like a happy life news to pick up from the sad death news. Reply

I think I should do something similar as I am still not over the death of my best friend. She's been gone for three years now and I still struggle each day with it. Reply

:(



Go. Your friend wouldn't want you stuck in the hardest stages of grief. Reply

Thank you. Reply

Please do. One of my best friends committed suicide the day after the election, and honestly having someone unbiased to talk to about it (it was a very complicated situation and I have/had a lot of complicated feelings about it) has been honestly so invaluable. I have major issues with being emotional in front of other people, so just knowing that I had that outlet to pour my feelings into and help me sort them through it has been such a relief. Reply

My best friend passed away 2 years ago and I had a mental breakdown when it happened, and got admitted to the psych ward. I'm doing a lot better now, but it is such a struggle. I am so sorry for your loss Reply

i totally need to do this but it's easier to keep putting it off. uugh. Reply

my dad passed when i was 8 and on a day-to-day basis, it doesn't noticeably affect me. i mean, i've never been able to text my dad or whatever. so i don't feel a daily sense of missing a father figure. but as i've gotten older, gotten closer to marriage, gotten more interested in having kids...it has started to really bother me more, in a larger sense. or, maybe it's that i'm processing it from a different maturity level or mindset.



i also have such a hard time telling people. like i don't really bring it up, but sometimes, i'll meet someone in passing who will be like "oh, what did you do with your parents for your birthday?" and i'll be like "well, my mom and i went to dinner..." because i feel like it's lying to say "they took me to dinner" because there is no "they" (this is a poor example because i could say 'we' but i'm already this far into this example so here we are). i don't know when to bring it up, then people feel so bad for not knowing. i dunno. Reply

i went to therapy for my anxiety recently and it was the best. i loved my therapist and she was fantastic. she helped me with a lot of great self-talk tactics that i hadn't used previously. i was feeling just the slightest bit anxious a few weeks ago and was able to talk myself out of it, which was so good.



i ended up developing situational depression and anxiety after moving to the west coast (i'm from new england) and moved back home for 2 months to sort myself out. ended up getting a job in manhattan and was worried i'd struggle with the same kind of anxiety and i haven't! things have been a lot better for me and i have a lot to be grateful for, including the support i have around me.



i'm glad he's speaking out and found help. Reply

Sis I understand that situational depression too well. I grew up in Maine and moved to CA in my 20s after law school in the Midwest. Holy shit did it end up being a transition. It's been 10 years now so I don't miss home much anymore, but I DO miss the east coast generally. We may move back in a few years if we can - actually maybe to NY, where I was born. Both my husband and I would be so much more at home. Sounds like it was that way for you? Reply

it was weird. i've always been a bit of a wanderess and i worked in southern california for two summers. after college in new england, i moved down to DC for a year and had a blast during my time there and after my fellowship, accepted a job in SF. moved out there and hated the job. didn't like the area. was not used to being able to take a bus or a train home. i assumed since i like CA previously, i'd love it. it just didn't happen. i'm used to things coming naturally to me, but SF never stuck. it was actually just after the election that my anxiety and depression ended up getting really bad and i made the decision to go home. no job is worth your mental health!



now, i'm feeling great. i still get anxious sometimes, but i know my family is a train ride away. Reply

Ugh this is similar to my issue where I've had to move to somewhere I frankly can't live in. But I'm not seeing any paths to get out yet so I'm just f'ked every day. 😞 Glad you got to move to Manhattan. Reply

