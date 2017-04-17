Prince Harry reveals he sought counseling four years ago to deal with mother's death
Prince Harry reveals he sought counseling four years ago to deal with the grief of losing his mother, Princess Diana https://t.co/obd4hcsHlr pic.twitter.com/rbYwxbJhDC— CNN International (@cnni) April 17, 2017
WATCH: Prince Harry reveals personal struggles; admits losing his mother, Princess Diana, left him in "total chaos." https://t.co/10VOCpWzTr pic.twitter.com/6QcyYeKnL7— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 17, 2017
- Says he dealt with aggression and anxiety throughout his teens and twenties
- Says his brother urged him to get help
- The interview with The Telegraph was to promote his charity "Heads Together," which is aimed at breaking the stigma of mental health issues.
I was reading Wild not too long ago and I completely burst into tears at the part where she talks about her mother dying.
when i was kid i used to have constant anxiety about her dying like if she was 10 minutes late from shopping i'd be at home crying bc i thought she'd like, gotten hit by a car
even though we bicker plenty, i still love them a lot & can't imagine my life w/o them....i used to have really scary nightmares as a kid about them passing & i got so freaked out
I'll never forget the card he put on top of her coffin addressed simply to "Mummy". 😞
It's weird to me that people my age still have their great-grandparents around. All of mine were gone before I was born. My parents were both the youngest in their families and they had me at 33 so it makes sense that others have family generations closer together, just strange to think about bc I never had that.
And then my Nana (Mom's mom) had a minor stroke two weekends ago. I'm still having severe anxiety.
I hope my brothers seek professional help someday. One treated my mom like absolute garbage, he was in town up until 2 days before she died and didn't even visit her. I had to pay for his train ticket back home. Got into a fight with him at the funeral and we have barely spoken since.
My other brother, last thing i told my mom was that I'd look out for him, well, he's in jail now after the worst drug relapse I've ever seen.
Go. Your friend wouldn't want you stuck in the hardest stages of grief.
i also have such a hard time telling people. like i don't really bring it up, but sometimes, i'll meet someone in passing who will be like "oh, what did you do with your parents for your birthday?" and i'll be like "well, my mom and i went to dinner..." because i feel like it's lying to say "they took me to dinner" because there is no "they" (this is a poor example because i could say 'we' but i'm already this far into this example so here we are). i don't know when to bring it up, then people feel so bad for not knowing. i dunno.
i ended up developing situational depression and anxiety after moving to the west coast (i'm from new england) and moved back home for 2 months to sort myself out. ended up getting a job in manhattan and was worried i'd struggle with the same kind of anxiety and i haven't! things have been a lot better for me and i have a lot to be grateful for, including the support i have around me.
i'm glad he's speaking out and found help.
now, i'm feeling great. i still get anxious sometimes, but i know my family is a train ride away.
having a great therapist has made my life better too though, it calms me down a lot