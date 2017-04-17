ONTD Roundup





I tucked my phone into my bra and for the first time in years I fell on the ground & the phone hit the pavement. The bottom half of my screen in covered in cracks.I'm going to go ahead and replace it while there is a sale on for the iPhone 6 (I had the 6+). It just sucks because I got a used phone so no insurance option for it and I've only had it a little over a month.

rip :( Reply

I tucked my phone into my bra



This should be the first line in a full-fledged thesis as to why ladies' clothes need pockets



Edited at 2017-04-17 05:36 pm (UTC)

and regular sized pockets. none of this mini pocket nonsense Reply

bras work great tho tbh, i've never had anything fall out of there. maybe bc i'm flat chested so there's lotsa room lol Reply

Would it not be worth it to get the screen replaced? Reply

Is your boob okay though Reply

rip :/ my iphone six has been shattered for about six months now? i just really couldn't afford to a) get it fixed, or b) get a new phone. i should be able to afford in next month, but its such a pain. Reply

Where is the iphone 6 sale? I don't want a 7 because it doesn't have a headphone jack Reply

I used to do this but I legitimately read there are slight cancer concerns about carrying your phone by your breasts Reply

I hope everyone had a great weekend! Anyone do anything cool?



Edited at 2017-04-17 05:25 pm (UTC)

I DIDN'T HAVE TO GO TO JURY TODAY!! Reply

Lol I never mind jury duty because it's means I'm not at work. Reply

I'm unemployed so jury duty would be a real inconvenience lol. Reply

same, i have jury duty tomorrow and im hopin im picked lol Reply

Omg I hope that's how it works out for me next month lol. Reply

lol the dad is cute Reply

it's crazy how so many kids will have all this footage of them when they get older. my dad used to take me to shows when i was really little and i wish i had this kind of stuff. Reply

buzz kill I'm old

not cute to me, for so many reason. Reply

lmao I love this Reply

for the ontd woman on here,



this was my second ovarian cyst first one was when i was 14 and the cyst twisted around my ovary, with this one i had bunch of cysts out and an ovary taken out, is it common to happen twice? or more often? im doing ok but tired and still in pain. like i don't understand how this can happen again. Reply

Totally clueless about medical stuff, but I watch a lot of those Doctor Pimple Popper videos and it sounds like it isn't uncommon for cysts to come back. If a little bit of the cyst's lining or walls isn't removed, it can come back. Reply

i had one cyst size of a 16 inch softball ,

im amazed that i went to work and just dealt with the pain Reply

omg I love dr. pimple popper lmao. I love how many views those videos have. The internet has truly brought the weirdness in all of us to the forefront. Reply

i think* some people are more predisposed to them (polycystic ovarian syndrome for example) and they can recur. it's hormonal



*haven't graduated from med school yet



Edited at 2017-04-17 05:59 pm (UTC)

i feel like it WOULD be common for it to happen again, and think (if you haven't already) you should have hormonal testing. im sure you had ultrasounds taken before, was there ever a diagnosis of PCOS? a reproductive endocrinologist (even if you aren't trying to get pregnant) would be most helpful! Reply

Parent

This baby giraffe is literally taller than me but when I watch it on the feed, he looks so tiny Reply

I wuv it. Reply

Aww, he's so cute. Reply

HERE HE IS!!! omg Reply

He's the cutest little guy! I love when he runs around the pen. I don't want them to take the cam away :( Reply

He keeps hiding! I'm like...we only have a week! Stop going to that corner! Reply

omg so cute Reply

look @ dem stems Reply

An Easter miracle. Reply

I fucking want one. Reply

i love this bb. i want to steal it and keep it for myself.



it's also 7in taller than i'll ever be. :( Reply

OMG Reply

awww Reply

he's a celeb.

glad he's doing fine Reply

Emily Browning is in NYC and I am at work. I just want to meet this tiny person. Reply

I would be so happy to meet her lol Reply

Me too. I just think she's a great woman. Reply

She must be so pretty irl Reply

You got: The Rick Blaine/Ilsa Lund breakup from "Casablanca"



Three is a crowd, especially if one of you happens to be married. So what does the other do?

Breaks off the relationship by telling the love of his/her life to go back to his/her spouse.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/isabellalo uise/your-dessert-preferences-will-deter mine-which-movi-mnu9?utm_term=.veVlGpz9n# .geWBWNewk

Three is a crowd, especially if one of you happens to be married. So what does the other do?Breaks off the relationship by telling the love of his/her life to go back to his/her spouse.

Those desserts all look so amazing omg. Reply

Ikr Reply

You got: The Joel/Clementine breakup from "Eternal Sunshine"



While having your memories erased by some company isn't quite possible in reality, it doesn't mean you don't wish it's possible. Especially since you want to literally forget that horrible relationship Reply

You got: The Ted/Joanna Kramer breakup from "Kramer vs Kramer"



Seven years, ten years, 15 years? Sometimes, the length of time can't guarantee a lasting relationship. It may even lead to the ugliest of breakups. Reply

Accurate



These quizzes are getting more and more bizarre haha



You got: The Max Singer/Annie Hall breakup from "Annie Hall"

me: You got: The Rhett Butler/Scarlett O'Hara breakup from "Gone with the Wind"

It sounds horrible and I don't get the reference lol

I've finally gotten into Twin Peaks and I'm surprised I never got into it sooner. It's... strange but cool. I love Audrey lol. Reply

YAAAAAAAS!! Twin Peaks is love, Twin Peaks is life. Reply

If you like shitty memes, the Fire Walk With Memes FB is my favorite.

If you also like RPDR, there's also Fire WERK With Me. Reply

[ Thoughts on 220-229 ]

220: 1:54 - This French Canadian LGBT drama is about a [ Spoiler (click to open) ] closeted gay teen whose best friend, also gay, kills himself after being bullied severely by a jock. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] "I'll always love you more, never less" to his gay son after he was forced to come out

221: Frankenstein - This low budget 2015 adaptation's saving grace was Xavier Samuel. He played the monster very well, displaying the character's agony almost perfectly. Now if only the movie had some style and some kind of budget. The director of Candyman directed this.

222: Ashby - Uneven dramedy where a teen unknowingly befriends an assassin. You'll forget it as soon as you turn it off.

223: Miss You Already - Emotionally manipulative, over-the-top cancer drama. Yeah, I cried.

224: Grandma - A charming buddy drama about a sharp, misanthropic grandmother helping her granddaughter reach her abortion appointment.

225: Tape - This dark ensemble, adapted from a play, with only three characters/actors took place entirely in one space/room. Very talkative, bitter, and engrossing.

226: Me, Earl & The Dying Girl - Underrated teen movie that should've gotten the attention that The Fault in Our Stars received. I loved the little movies Earl and his friend made, and the ending made me tear up.

227: The Diary of a Teenage Girl - I felt skeeved out watching this. I liked the aesthetics and some performances, but ugh. No thank you to the story.

228: Catfight - Hilarious, asinine movie from the director of Applesauce. If you wanna watch Anne Heche and Sandra Oh beat each other up a lot, watch this.

229: Always Shine - Uncomfortable, tense psycho-thriller about the dissolution of a shaky friendship between two young women actors, one more successful than the other. Mackenzie Davis was great. 220:- This French Canadian LGBT drama is about a. It's a bleak, distraught teen pic with ideas and stories we've seen many, many times before. I wouldn't say it's a bad movie, but it is nothing new. At least it was well filmed and that it didn't look cheap like so many gay movies. If you tire of these types of LGBT films, skip it. I did like that the dad in this was supportive, and him sayingwarmed my cold heart a bit.221:- This low budget 2015 adaptation's saving grace was Xavier Samuel. He played the monster very well, displaying the character's agony almost perfectly. Now if only the movie had some style and some kind of budget. The director of Candyman directed this.222:- Uneven dramedy where a teen unknowingly befriends an assassin. You'll forget it as soon as you turn it off.223:- Emotionally manipulative, over-the-top cancer drama. Yeah, I cried.224:- A charming buddy drama about a sharp, misanthropic grandmother helping her granddaughter reach her abortion appointment.225:- This dark ensemble, adapted from a play, with only three characters/actors took place entirely in one space/room. Very talkative, bitter, and engrossing.226:- Underrated teen movie that should've gotten the attention that The Fault in Our Stars received. I loved the little movies Earl and his friend made, and the ending made me tear up.227:- I felt skeeved out watching this. I liked the aesthetics and some performances, but ugh. No thank you to the story.228:- Hilarious, asinine movie from the director of Applesauce. If you wanna watch Anne Heche and Sandra Oh beat each other up a lot, watch this.229:- Uncomfortable, tense psycho-thriller about the dissolution of a shaky friendship between two young women actors, one more successful than the other. Mackenzie Davis was great.



More at my letterboxd

I love Xavier Samuel but I don't know if I can handle that movie lol Reply

Watch anything else of his. It's a pretty gross movie. Reply

I loved Grandma. I have high hopes for Julia Garner's future since Martha Marcy. Reply

I cried like a little bitch during Miss You Already. Like legit sobbing.



I really want to see Grandma. I love Lily Tomlin. Reply

Is Diary of a Teenage Girl on Netflix? Reply

That's a terrible picture of Sandra Oh. Why they have to do her dirty like that?



I want to see Diary of a Teenage Girl even if it seems weird. Reply

1:54 is so good, I wish it got more attention. Me and Earl I haven't watched in a couple of years, but I really enjoyed. Reply

Oh my gosh. Everything hurts. I walked over 15k steps today, during a photography walk then shopping. Hope to god my photos come out good, they better be worth it. Reply

Damn that's my minimum M-F (but I also work at a hospital so I think my steps should be higher 😕) Reply

I'm basically a sloth lol 😂 trying to move a bit more and not be such a hermit though! Reply

im off for the next two weeks due to recovery from surgery, i need some good tv shows to watch? is 13 reasons good? Reply

it's good but emotionally heavy, so I would take breaks and watch light hearted stuff too. Reply

Schitts creek, the get down, shameless, one day at a time, wynonna earp Reply

big little lies, if you haven't watched that already Reply

I went to go see Anastasia on broadway yesterday and I really liked it! this might be considered blasphemy but I never really cared much about Rasputin so I didn't mind the changes for the more "realistic" approach. All I know for sure is that my Ramin Karimloo crush is back and I need the soundtrack asap 😭 Reply

I watched the preview and I was VERY happy they got rid of Rasputin. I loved the realistic approach of it and everyone here is all mad because they love "In the Dark of the Night". Reply

I mean, that is a good song, but having Rasputin as the villain is dumb. I can see how the show would work better with a more realistic story. (well, as realistic as an "Anastasia survived" story could ever be, lol). Reply

"In the Dark of the Night" is the best thing about Rasputin and I was sad to see the song though but the motif of the song did survive with "Stay, I Pray You" which is one of there best songs out of the new ones so I was happy with that. Reply

oh man, I really want to see that! how much were your tickets? Reply

No Rasputin means no Bartok though, and Bartok is the best part of the movie :(



I still kind of want to see it though Reply

That is on my lottery list for my NYC trip this summer. Glad that it's good!! Reply

Wait- Ramin is in this?! oh man where have I been lol Reply

she is so cute its unreal Reply

The strategic use of the fork to drag the plate over lmao. Reply

If you can't reach, find a better option. My kinda kid. Reply

Aww, cute bb! Is that Luna? Reply

