ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, April 16, 2017:
- Carrie Fisher will NOT be in Episode IX
- Kylie Jenner Reveals New Hair Colours
- Lady Gaga performs new song "The Cure" at Coachella
- Harry Styles Performs Sign of the Times and Ever Since New York on SNL
- Celebrities attending the first two days of Coachella
- Weekend Box Office: Fate of the Furious opens big
- Director James Gray can't afford a house, has a hard time paying his bills
- Girls Series Finale and "A Goodbye to Girls" Tribute
- Meghan Markle says au revoir to Reitmans
- Celebrities tweet about the Cleveland shooting that was livestreamed on Facebook Live
I'm going to go ahead and replace it while there is a sale on for the iPhone 6 (I had the 6+). It just sucks because I got a used phone so no insurance option for it and I've only had it a little over a month.
This should be the first line in a full-fledged thesis as to why ladies' clothes need pockets
health
this was my second ovarian cyst first one was when i was 14 and the cyst twisted around my ovary, with this one i had bunch of cysts out and an ovary taken out, is it common to happen twice? or more often? im doing ok but tired and still in pain. like i don't understand how this can happen again.
Re: health
Re: health
im amazed that i went to work and just dealt with the pain
Re: health
Re: health
*haven't graduated from med school yet
Re: health
i feel like it WOULD be common for it to happen again, and think (if you haven't already) you should have hormonal testing. im sure you had ultrasounds taken before, was there ever a diagnosis of PCOS? a reproductive endocrinologist (even if you aren't trying to get pregnant) would be most helpful!
Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
Breaks off the relationship by telling the love of his/her life to go back to his/her spouse.
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
You got: The Oliver/Barbara Rose breakup from "War of the Roses"
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
You got: The Joel/Clementine breakup from "Eternal Sunshine"
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
Re: Your Dessert Preferences Will Determine Which Movie Break-Up You'll Experience In Your Life
If you also like RPDR, there's also Fire WERK With Me.
365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
[Thoughts on 220-229]
220: 1:54 - This French Canadian LGBT drama is about a [Spoiler (click to open)]closeted gay teen whose best friend, also gay, kills himself after being bullied severely by a jock.. It's a bleak, distraught teen pic with ideas and stories we've seen many, many times before. I wouldn't say it's a bad movie, but it is nothing new. At least it was well filmed and that it didn't look cheap like so many gay movies. If you tire of these types of LGBT films, skip it. I did like that the dad in this was supportive, and him saying [Spoiler (click to open)]"I'll always love you more, never less" to his gay son after he was forced to come out warmed my cold heart a bit.
221: Frankenstein - This low budget 2015 adaptation's saving grace was Xavier Samuel. He played the monster very well, displaying the character's agony almost perfectly. Now if only the movie had some style and some kind of budget. The director of Candyman directed this.
222: Ashby - Uneven dramedy where a teen unknowingly befriends an assassin. You'll forget it as soon as you turn it off.
223: Miss You Already - Emotionally manipulative, over-the-top cancer drama. Yeah, I cried.
224: Grandma - A charming buddy drama about a sharp, misanthropic grandmother helping her granddaughter reach her abortion appointment.
225: Tape - This dark ensemble, adapted from a play, with only three characters/actors took place entirely in one space/room. Very talkative, bitter, and engrossing.
226: Me, Earl & The Dying Girl - Underrated teen movie that should've gotten the attention that The Fault in Our Stars received. I loved the little movies Earl and his friend made, and the ending made me tear up.
227: The Diary of a Teenage Girl - I felt skeeved out watching this. I liked the aesthetics and some performances, but ugh. No thank you to the story.
228: Catfight - Hilarious, asinine movie from the director of Applesauce. If you wanna watch Anne Heche and Sandra Oh beat each other up a lot, watch this.
229: Always Shine - Uncomfortable, tense psycho-thriller about the dissolution of a shaky friendship between two young women actors, one more successful than the other. Mackenzie Davis was great.
More at my letterboxd
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
I really want to see Grandma. I love Lily Tomlin.
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
I want to see Diary of a Teenage Girl even if it seems weird.
Re: 365 Movies I Had Never Seen Before... But I Have Now
netflix
Re: netflix
Re: netflix
Re: netflix
Re: lmao
Re: lmao
Re: lmao
Re: lmao