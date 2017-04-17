Jack Antonoff drops new Bleachers song "Hate That You Know Me"
Jack went on Beats 1 to drop the second song from his new Bleachers album "Gone Now" coming in June.
source and vid
hi. put on @zanelowe and @beats1 in 30min to hear 'hate that you know me'..... more after you hear it.— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) 17 April 2017
source and vid
not a fan of his music anywho
Carly did that tho
don't take the money is a bop tho
He seems like the type who can write hits for other people but not for himself. Ala Bonnie McKee.