Jack Antonoff drops new Bleachers song "Hate That You Know Me"

Wasn't he in a band called Fun.? Reply

yeah, and he was in steel train before that Reply

Why doesn't he just go solo if jumping ships is his thing Reply

This is his solo project Reply

bleachers is just him Reply

What a stupid fucking name. Reply

lmfao Reply

lol ia, but i guess it fits with his 80s john hughes movie soundtrack image. Reply

featuring Carly Rae! bop Reply

OP should emphasize this in the post/title tbh. Who cares about Lena Dunham's boyfriend? Reply

i refuse to Reply

i was wondering who that was Reply

Now I'm going to click play. Reply

I can't listen to his music w/o thinking of Lena. wtf



not a fan of his music anywho Reply

don't take the money has really grown on me Reply

it's so good to dance around to. Reply

it's one of my favorite songs rn Reply

how do you go from 'i wanna get better' and 'rollercoaster' to this garbage Reply

i don't like this as much as don't take the money. the vocal effects are kinda weird/annoying? Reply

everything about this is soooooo brooklyn hipster Reply

don't take the money is better imo but it's not bad, maybe it'll grow on me. Reply

trash, just like his girlfriend



Carly did that tho Reply

Can't wait to hear it. Don't Take The Money is a favorite of mine for the summer. Reply

I don't like this. Don't Take the Money was catchy for like a day and then I got over it. Reply

this sucks but i'm hf carly



don't take the money is a bop tho Reply

No Reply

He seems like the type who can write hits for other people but not for himself. Ala Bonnie McKee. Reply

Does anyone think he is having an affair with Lorde? They both seem obsessed with each other, and in her NYT profile they gave off weird vibes (all me guessing tbh). Reply

maybe lol he also seems so uninterested in lena Reply

This would be interesting drama. @ 2017 deliver. Reply

The birthday Instagram post she did for him was suspiciously extra. I would be here for the drama ngl Reply

Here for this drama! Reply

Let these comments be the seed that grows the rumor tree! Reply

creepy. he's known her since she was underage, right? Reply

i wouldn't be surprised if they end up touring together when their new albums drop and something happens (if it hasn't already) Reply

talk about a power couple! Reply

he's an ugly old man, just her type! Reply

I can't decide if I Wanna Get Better is a genuinely good song or if my taste is shit, but I love it so much and haven't gotten sick of it yet Reply

its a bop Reply

i love don't take the money so much. it's such a fun song. i'm not a huge fan of this one. Reply

i can't believe the format had to die for fun. to live only to die again for bleachers to live. i loved the format and fun.'s first album SFM. aim and ignite felt like an extension of dog problems. Reply

ia. on your porch and the first single are great. Reply

its time for the format to come back. Reply

This dude has so much damn talent and I really respect his hustle. Reply

Now this is REAL music. Reply

