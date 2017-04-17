More photos of celebrities attending Coachella
#JoannaTheScammer x #Solange scammin' at #Coachella. 🙌🏾 https://t.co/IOe0WXm7fy pic.twitter.com/FgMPgUgFix— YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) April 16, 2017
Lana Del Rey at Coachella today pic.twitter.com/w0Fe6PK8LO— Lana Del Rey Crew (@LanaDReyCrew) April 17, 2017
Lana Del Rey at Coachella (she's wearing a candy necklace) pic.twitter.com/jexYWow5er— Lana Del Rey Crew (@LanaDReyCrew) April 16, 2017
Rita Ora At Moschino Candy Crush Party At Coachella Festival In Indio - April 15, 2017 https://t.co/9Mrtmobs5x #RitaOra pic.twitter.com/pHaFga9R92— Stalk Celebs (@stalkcelebs_) April 16, 2017
Halsey with some friends at Coachella! pic.twitter.com/qQIWyFLVS8— HALSEY UPDATES (@dailyfrangipane) April 17, 2017
Halsey at Coachella day 2 part 2 pic.twitter.com/9j8Bjy27gc— HALSEY UPDATES (@HalseyInfoWW) April 16, 2017
Nuevas Fotos de Kristen en Coachella ayer! ❤️; via @suzykzr & delanabennett en instagram. #KristenStewart pic.twitter.com/UL5vn98q3c— Kristen Stewart Fans (@KrisbianDiary) April 16, 2017
#PHOTO | @katyperry arriving at the Moschino Candy Crush Party – Coachella day 2 https://t.co/9GkoKuFVRh pic.twitter.com/oWTO6Z4Oi9— Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) April 16, 2017
#PHOTO | @katyperry and @JohnnyWujek at Katy's Easter Day Recovery Brunch (Coachella day 3) photographed by @ronyalwin pic.twitter.com/g3jSA1KBWX— Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) April 17, 2017
Nick Jonas bij Coachella pic.twitter.com/elFfkoZoD8— Jonas News Belgium (@JonasNewsBE) April 17, 2017
DNCE en Nick Jonas bij coachella pic.twitter.com/PYcfgurHNK— Jonas News Belgium (@JonasNewsBE) April 17, 2017
Update 📷 | Louis, Luke and Eleanor at #Coachella2017 •April 16th, 2017. -R#VideoLove One Direction pic.twitter.com/eYRaORgw5O— 1D AND ZAYN UPDATES (@LouisTommo1DUK) April 17, 2017
Frank Ocean has been spotted at #Coachella! pic.twitter.com/bvhOckmDNe— FRANK OCEAN (@FRANKOCEANinfo) April 17, 2017
.@VanessaHudgens - 2017 #Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3- April 16 | #Coachella2017 +++ https://t.co/tf88TAZ44l pic.twitter.com/gsAPmFLAVx— Vanessa Hudgens News (@VAHNews) April 17, 2017
Rihanna ✨ Coachella day 3 pic.twitter.com/YHPbH9DveK— COACHELLA 2017🤘🏽 (@COACHELLAFILES) April 17, 2017
[04/16/17]— DICAPRIO PH_News (@LeoDiCaprio_PH) April 16, 2017
Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom at Coachella Festival 2017. ☺❤ #LeonardoDiCaprio #OrlandoBloom #Coachella2017 pic.twitter.com/8i5LAFldqB
Sofia Richie ✨Coachella day 3 pic.twitter.com/NVss4DnKKE— COACHELLA 2017🤘🏽 (@COACHELLAFILES) April 17, 2017
Sofia Richie 💃🏼Day 2 pic.twitter.com/0OJmqG7V1Y— COACHELLA 2017🤘🏽 (@COACHELLAFILES) April 17, 2017
Kendall Jenner ✨ Coachella day 3 pic.twitter.com/fqvyWlPGx3— COACHELLA 2017🤘🏽 (@COACHELLAFILES) April 17, 2017
Leona Lewis ✨ Coachella day 3 pic.twitter.com/JF9F4P6GrA— COACHELLA 2017🤘🏽 (@COACHELLAFILES) April 17, 2017
cole sprouse #coachella pic.twitter.com/FnKLl5Cj06— Coachella Fashion 17 (@WEARCOACHELLA) April 17, 2017
olivia culpo #coachella pic.twitter.com/k5iDwTd0mG— Coachella Fashion 17 (@WEARCOACHELLA) April 17, 2017
paris hilton #coachella pic.twitter.com/sWmsns6mZE— Coachella Fashion 17 (@WEARCOACHELLA) April 17, 2017
lauren jauregui #coachella pic.twitter.com/irwB3hwBOS— Coachella Fashion 17 (@WEARCOACHELLA) April 17, 2017
Pia Mia ✨ Coachella day 3 pic.twitter.com/JN7W7J2g3Y— COACHELLA 2017🤘🏽 (@COACHELLAFILES) April 17, 2017
emily ratajkowski #coachella pic.twitter.com/kbRw8rmLha— Coachella Fashion 17 (@WEARCOACHELLA) April 17, 2017
fifth harmony #coachella pic.twitter.com/UIoMYxFQqW— Coachella Fashion 17 (@WEARCOACHELLA) April 17, 2017
Kehlani ✨ Day 2 Coachella pic.twitter.com/NTcBs6oAsh— COACHELLA 2017🤘🏽 (@COACHELLAFILES) April 17, 2017
my favorite coachella look so far is joe simpson's pic.twitter.com/QjmH1wyGJE— popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) April 15, 2017
Is Leo still with Nina Agdal, anyone?
Someone like Leo, however, sticks to the backstage areas and only goes to the festival at night, avoiding many of the cameras.
*puts on Fatman x Robyn conspiracy goggles on to find a way to connect the Rihanna and Leo pictures*
Kendall's hat is interesting
I mostly love these pictures for the body goals. And so I can see the disastrous outfits.
My friend went this year and essentially said that while she had a good time she won't go again.
I know! It's wild how people age.
We have a family friend who lives right in that area and her community got free tickets to that "Old-Chella" festival they did last fall with people like Bob Dylan and the Stones- it was like a thank you/sorry to the residents of that area who have to put up with Coachella lol