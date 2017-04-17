More photos of celebrities attending Coachella

how is it vanessa is always seen but leo goes incognito and is only seen at night with bunch of layers? Reply

Thread

Link

Coachella is peak Vanessa. She would never try and hide from the cameras.



Is Leo still with Nina Agdal, anyone? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am pretty sure. They were seen together in nyc a couple of weeks ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everyone at coachella is there to be photographed. the fact that we see leo EVERY YEAR in the same fake ass non-disguise is his own version of marketing himself as low-key Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone like Vanessa actually walks the grounds of Coachella and stays at the festival for most of the day, so there's ample opportunities for photographs.



Someone like Leo, however, sticks to the backstage areas and only goes to the festival at night, avoiding many of the cameras. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I seriously hate what everyone is wearing, it's so fucking try-hard, even you Rih. Except you Lana, stay simple boo. Reply

Thread

Link

This Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, everyone being all extra and Lana just wearing jeans and a simple tshirt Reply

Thread

Link

Right? I love that, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah someone in the last Coachella post was saying it's funny that all these people model their festival outfits after Lana's style and then she just shows up in jeans and a t-shirt and I totally agree lol. She looks so cute and chill. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lizzy teaching them how it's done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

makes me love her more lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ilh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously, I never cared that much for her, but this makes me love her somehow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww@Lana dressing in her usual normie outfits

*puts on Fatman x Robyn conspiracy goggles on to find a way to connect the Rihanna and Leo pictures* Reply

Thread

Link

WOAH at Leona Lewis' hair, LOL maybe it was windy



Kendall's hat is interesting Reply

Thread

Link

Her hat should of said "Done with myself" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh. shouldn't Louis be at home with Harry & the baby?



I mostly love these pictures for the body goals. And so I can see the disastrous outfits. Reply

Thread

Link

Crissle and I have the same idea about Coachella. I'm too old, it's too hot, and this is too many drunk/fucked up white people.



Edited at 2017-04-17 05:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I've been to Coachella, Glastonbury and Osheaga through the years and I found Coachella to be the most exhausting. It had little to do with the heat. I think I enjoyed Osheaga the most. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't do heat. I can stand in the cold all day if I have on a coat, but no to heat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are pp at Coachella pretentious as they look in these photos? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just dont like large crowds of people rubbing their sweaty bodies against mine. Its just something that never appealed to me. And being hot and drunk is not fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly, it live streams on youtube all weekend FOR FREE so why subject myself to anything but the comforts of home? LOL



My friend went this year and essentially said that while she had a good time she won't go again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How do we even tell Halsey, Katy Perry, and Kristen Stewart apart anymore?? Reply

Thread

Link

Cara about to be added to this list. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I know, I literally mistaked Katy Perry for more of Hasley being extra Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

halsey added some pink in, we're going to be ok Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you can't, you just have to accept they're the same person now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I can tell Lana del Rey apart from all the other beige basics at this festival so can u smh no excuse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol my thoughts exactly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, even though Halsey's pictures were RIGHT BEFORE Katy's, I still thought Katy was Halsey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

remember when leo & orlando were hot men in hollywood? they look so gross



Reply

Thread

Link

I know! It's wild how people age. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey! did you have your bb yet?? i hope everything went well <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lana, emily look gorgeous. katy looks ok



that's about all i can say Reply

Thread

Link

Having said that, the male Instagram thots were out in droves. Reply

Thread

Link

I need some male thots on my insta



any recs? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kyle Krieger

Ben Pugh

RJ Portals

thedavecoast (can't remember his name)

Diego Sans

Maxisms (his boyfriend is hotter)

Levi Jackman Foster



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love how Lana is dress so normal. No f**** given. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. queen of casual! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm exhausted looking at these pictures; I can't imagine actually being there.



We have a family friend who lives right in that area and her community got free tickets to that "Old-Chella" festival they did last fall with people like Bob Dylan and the Stones- it was like a thank you/sorry to the residents of that area who have to put up with Coachella lol Reply

Thread

Link

my parents went to old-chella and loved it

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't even know what to say about this fashion. The 90s rise again. Reply

Thread

Link