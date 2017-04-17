I'm so terrified over the fate of the world rn. Seems like everything's going to shit.



Please, please, please don't let Le Pen win. Please. Reply

Thread

Link

this comment is very eurocentric though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Politics everywhere are dire rn, unless you're a far right stan Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well, this is a post about French elections, so... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not saying you're wrong but this is a post about french elections so Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The paragraph/line break denotes a change in thought and/or topic, at least for me. My initial comments were intended as disconnected thoughts. To clarify:



I am very worried about the state of the world regarding a number of global, non-European issues. Specifically: Trump, nuclear tensions in the korean peninsular and destabilisation in Asia more generally, China and Tawain's battle for democracy, global warming, Erdogan's newly-blatant dictatorship, as well as a bunch of other global bullshit that just makes me want to curl up in a ball and die when I think about them.



I am also worried about Europe because I live here and the decisions made here directly affect me. I don't think that's unreasonable. Especially in a post about European politics.



That amount of explaining was way too much effort for a post on ONTD. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao ontd is western centric af but really accusing someone of being eurocentric in a post about European politics? Come on now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is gonna win, the world is going to shit everywhere and we'll live in The Handmaid's Tale in a few years :// Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

france come through! don't fuck up like we did. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh we will Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're supposed to be classy france!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i get the feeling that melenchon is your bernie in terms of voter strategy



hrrrrmmmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You really think so? :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love traditional french dishes! i made beef bourguignon the other week and it turned out so good!



also, marine will win and france is doomed. Reply

Thread

Link

I made ratatouille last night for Easter! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not only France but very likely the EU.



Which is my worst fear. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was watching the show and OMG this part:



"that video is black and white but that is what freedom looks like. thats the red white and blue"





what is wrong with you people? the fuck is this. on a morning show.



(and Marine Le Pen is Ivanka in the future?) Reply

Thread

Link

jfc...and the fucking country music in the background Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy fuck. It's like a parody of America, but like a shit parody that you'd accuse of relying on lazy stereotypes. I can't believe this is real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Killing the bad guys? like how the hell does that guy think bombs work? he thinks the US has the technology to use bombs that only kill ~bad guys and spare the civilians? and country music? that's how freedom works??? FUCK, I'M SO MAD.



Gringos de mierda, hacen todas estas cosas, que son horribles, en todo el sentido de la palabra horrible, ponen un montaje con una canción de country mientras bombardean un país que solo ha sufrido por su causa, dicen un montón de pendejadas sin fundamento y luego se preguntan por qué todo el mundo los odia, putos, los detesto, con mi alma. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if lep*n wins ill potentially feel even worse than i did after the us elections and i already felt quite horrible so....



let's hope all my friends who got their citizenship just to vote against le front nazional will not have to burn their fresh passports Reply

Thread

Link

le front nazional





omg perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Youtube comments for this are a shitshow as usual.



No way I'm gonna vote for fucking Emmanuel Macron, I hate this double faced technocrat so much. He's sucking up to everyone and stands for nothing. Under his leftist revolutionary appearances, Melenchon is a modern day Robespierre. Let's not forget he loves Chavez, hates journalists and said that the press is the enemy of the people. Ring any bells?



I hate that Benoit Hamon is flying under the radar. He's the chosen candidate from the Parti Socialiste, has a good program and everyone is betraying him left and right.



Fillon and Le Pen are scum AND they stole from the country. I can't believe they're still candidates at this point. One was was charged with fraud and the other would have been if she didn't use her immunity to avoid going to the police.



This country is fucked. Reply

Thread

Link

who are you voting for bb? is there a strategic / tactical vote that most people are going for to keep Le Pen out of office besides Macron?



also wow @ him marrying his teacher. I had no idea about that until I watched this video. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh I'm dreading next Sunday so bad... I voted for senile Chirac in 2002 against Le Pen father and I'm scarred by the experience, but I'll do what I have to. I think I'm gonna go for Hamon for the first round because his program is the most sensible as far as I'm concerned. The polls, even if they're not trustworthy, give every big candidate in the running winner against Le Pen on the second round. I guess we'll see.



Also the US warned us that R*ssia is interfering with the election so everything is possible at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"I hate that Benoit Hamon is flying under the radar"



MTE, the guy has no scandal and yet, nobody talks about him and his program ! It's so frustating Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh I was so excited when I voted for Hamon during the primaries :( there's no way he'll even be close to pass though, it's so frustrating

I'll always find it funny how some people tried to come for him by saying his wife works at LV?? Like oh yeah, she's just as bad as the one who got payed thousands a month for nothing lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Guardian has done everything it can to push Macron. It's so nauseating to read how he's this supposed rebel outsider, I really hope he doesn't win. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

praying for france.



but I did laugh at how they like to throw flour. Reply

Thread

Link

In Belgium, we throw cream pies at them XD Also, once, someone threw chips with mayonnaise at the Prime Minister Charles Michel XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please tell me what part of the country they throw chocolates at people, because i'd like to go there and misbehave Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We throw yoghurt at them in Greece :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They egged Farage when he went to Nottingham once. Which is weird considering how racist many people are over there but w/e I'm not going to complain about that fucker having his day ruined. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG i saw it last night and I freaked out. the world is about to end. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll be in northern Spain next week and we might take a day trip to Biarritz--should be an interesting time to be there. Reply

Thread

Link

we have 2 rounds as well. the first time I vote for who I want (if it seems like we are safe to go to the second), in the second I suck it up and vote to avoid the worst. it works. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, are u me? in Colombia is also like that, so in the 1st round I vote for the candidate I truly like, the 2nd one is to vote for the least shitty one lmao, it's awfull. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, that's my strategy too? Though for the last three elections I haven't been able to vote on the second round so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



A culpa não é minha eu não votei. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bon courage, France Reply

Thread

Link

I can't be mad. I resort to the same prjudices and stereotypes for Trump's Great America...



Politics have become such a mess of lies and appropriation and financial con that the middle classes all around are PISSED and just can't take any of those crusty squicky clean yet sleazy as fuck white collars. The dissociation is real and unfortunately bad things come out of those human burnouts. Something's gotta give..



I feel like move back down from Normandy and go back to my family in the South East of France, just in case it all goes to shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao in case of WWIII do you think the south will be ~free again? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no, Marseille is like a ticking bomb next to us, I am sure we would be scavenged like Alexandria in Walking Dead... jokes aside but we all learnt our History in cosy school classes right?... It scares me that we could be contemporary to another war?

No amount of watching war films or apocalypse movies will teach me how to survive around bombings or if we were invaded and owned... *shudders*



It does feel like another 1789 Revolution, the people is fed up to be played and not heard. It would be ridiculous, between big nuclear powers like US on one side and Russia/N Korea on the other...



There wouldn't be much left of a place to be safe.... No one seems to care who to defend; Everybody might wathc each other crash and burn...



How boy am I gloomy...

even if I am like Tea Leoni in Deep Impact, I'll be holding my family when that metaphorical tsunami get to us...

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How bad is it in Normandy at the moment? I'm from the South East myself, but everytime I go visit relatives the speech around politics is getting more and more towards the right... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I shared the video on my Facebook and got an ex-colleague finding the video "weak" because John Olivier didn't get the full meaning of Marine about the "wallpaper".



It is really a case of voting for lesser of evils and we are f*cked either way. I don't see Hamon winning and I am just afraid to see Le P*en + Fillon/Melenchon going through in the 2nd turn. Seeing how everything is turning out, I see Le Pen winning or losing by a very, very close margin as each election she gains ground. Last time she didn't go through because people hoped for things to get better with the left, now they are pissed and will vote for her with no shame.



When I listen to family talking about the candidates I am truly depressed at the outcome. Reply

Thread

Link

What is the full meaning of the wallpaper? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you were to be pedantic (like the person who made the comment), she literally meant "change the wallpaper", not take/steal it.



The point she was going to is the same, although she tried to backtrack about this specific comment on CNN. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm so pissed that he didn't cover the biggest voting atrocity that was the turkish referendum. thanks john, your possible coverage was the only positive thing i expected from this day.



i'll see all americans in a few years when we become syria tbh. i'm sure they'll all go "oh why oh why did they turn into this?" and i'll answer: "because you supported this guy at the beginning, and kept your mouths shut when he was fucking burning everything to the ground."



Reply

Thread

Link

It's not live. They probably filmed it before the votes were fully in. They might cover it next week.



Also, do you think the vote was fixed? It seems crazy to me that people would vote away their democracy



Edited at 2017-04-17 05:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was expecting a mention last week actually, but that didn't happen as well. Hope they do next week, because otherwise it's gonna be disappointing. I mean this is a show that the Indian elections were covered. We literally had our regime changed overnight by a marginal majority that has huge question marks allover. It's at least mention-worthy.



// idk why i am bitching, but almost *nobody* in no media around the world talks about this so i'm bitter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and yeah i have my doubts about the fixed votes. they changed one of the main rules quite last minute, and i've worked at ballots before, that "unstamped ballot papers and envelopes" thing shouldn't even happen at ballots. there are 5-6 people around a ballot, they're there to ensure that.



osce called it questionable or something and erdogan roared saying "we have the most democratic elections ™" which is what trump says every time he fucks up, so i mean... hahahah.



edit: but still at least (in the bestest best scenario) 48% of the people voted in favour, so... we're screwed up nonetheless.



Edited at 2017-04-17 05:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Actually I got to go to this filming, it's filmed at like 6pm day of Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my condolences for that referendum result dude :( I have a friend living in istanbul and she's mad. even with all that vote rigging erd*gan couldn't get a higher percentage tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm really sad about what's happening to Turkey. I feel like people are really ignorant about the Turkish people when I know that there are many young / modern / secular people in places like Istanbul , Izmir and Ankara who are heartbroken about what Erdogan is doing, my FB wall was full of pictures of Ataturk at one point Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





this gave me a chuckle though, you guys always exceed when it comes to facing awful situations with humour <3



it's fucked up, I'm so sorry for you guys, ik several people who specifically moved back to Turkey from Austria bc of the racism/islamophobia/difficult job situations they have faced here has become intolerable :/this gave me a chuckle though, you guys always exceed when it comes to facing awful situations with humour <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The turkish referendum makes me sad. I've seen reports about the rigging but not to the extent that I wish they would report on it.

What shocked me though, were the many turkish people not living in Turkey that voted yes. Like... you're not living there but want to ruin it for people that are directly affected by his actions?!? And I hate that this further will fuel right wing parties all over Europe. The state of world politics right now makes me anxious Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He'll probably talk about it in the next episode so don't worry bb.



But I know how you feel. The whole world is going to shit & everything feels so hopeless right now. :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this might be wrong to say but I saw on CNN that like with Trump and Brexit, it was the ~country vote that gave Erdogan the victory while ppl in Istambul and Ankara voted overwhelmingly No and I'm sick of these uneducated masses deciding the fate of the world tbh :// Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm so over this I can't wait for the elections to be over. To think that I left the US right after 45's win just to go through this again with our own shit show, I've never been more nervous about having to put a name in an envelope, my vote's probably going to Poutou tho, no fucking way I'm voting "I don't have a program, idk what I'm doing" Macron lmao



but yeah pray for us we're gonna need it Reply

Thread

Link

Poutou <3



He has no chance to win but his read of Fillon and Le Pen was iconic



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Au moins s'il fait plus de 5% ses frais de campagne seront remboursés <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

qu'est-ce qu'il était rafrachissant quand même. Pourquoi est-ce qu'il ne peut pas être un superhéros dont le pouvoir est qu'à chaque 4 vérité qu'il claque dans leur gueule, il les flétrit comme des Dorian Gray mis à jour.... putain ce serait bon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link