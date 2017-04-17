April 17th, 2017, 06:28 pm spankmypirate French Elections: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Sourcepray for France, pray for Europe ONTDno hotlinking this time mods :) Tagged: last week tonight (hbo), late night talk show, politics Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 122122 comments Add comment
Please, please, please don't let Le Pen win. Please.
I am very worried about the state of the world regarding a number of global, non-European issues. Specifically: Trump, nuclear tensions in the korean peninsular and destabilisation in Asia more generally, China and Tawain's battle for democracy, global warming, Erdogan's newly-blatant dictatorship, as well as a bunch of other global bullshit that just makes me want to curl up in a ball and die when I think about them.
I am also worried about Europe because I live here and the decisions made here directly affect me. I don't think that's unreasonable. Especially in a post about European politics.
That amount of explaining was way too much effort for a post on ONTD.
hrrrrmmmm
also, marine will win and france is doomed.
Which is my worst fear.
"that video is black and white but that is what freedom looks like. thats the red white and blue"
what is wrong with you people? the fuck is this. on a morning show.
(and Marine Le Pen is Ivanka in the future?)
Gringos de mierda, hacen todas estas cosas, que son horribles, en todo el sentido de la palabra horrible, ponen un montaje con una canción de country mientras bombardean un país que solo ha sufrido por su causa, dicen un montón de pendejadas sin fundamento y luego se preguntan por qué todo el mundo los odia, putos, los detesto, con mi alma.
let's hope all my friends who got their citizenship just to vote against le front nazional will not have to burn their fresh passports
omg perfect
No way I'm gonna vote for fucking Emmanuel Macron, I hate this double faced technocrat so much. He's sucking up to everyone and stands for nothing. Under his leftist revolutionary appearances, Melenchon is a modern day Robespierre. Let's not forget he loves Chavez, hates journalists and said that the press is the enemy of the people. Ring any bells?
I hate that Benoit Hamon is flying under the radar. He's the chosen candidate from the Parti Socialiste, has a good program and everyone is betraying him left and right.
Fillon and Le Pen are scum AND they stole from the country. I can't believe they're still candidates at this point. One was was charged with fraud and the other would have been if she didn't use her immunity to avoid going to the police.
This country is fucked.
also wow @ him marrying his teacher. I had no idea about that until I watched this video.
Also the US warned us that R*ssia is interfering with the election so everything is possible at this point.
MTE, the guy has no scandal and yet, nobody talks about him and his program ! It's so frustating
I'll always find it funny how some people tried to come for him by saying his wife works at LV?? Like oh yeah, she's just as bad as the one who got payed thousands a month for nothing lol
but I did laugh at how they like to throw flour.
A culpa não é minha eu não votei.
Politics have become such a mess of lies and appropriation and financial con that the middle classes all around are PISSED and just can't take any of those crusty squicky clean yet sleazy as fuck white collars. The dissociation is real and unfortunately bad things come out of those human burnouts. Something's gotta give..
I feel like move back down from Normandy and go back to my family in the South East of France, just in case it all goes to shit.
No amount of watching war films or apocalypse movies will teach me how to survive around bombings or if we were invaded and owned... *shudders*
It does feel like another 1789 Revolution, the people is fed up to be played and not heard. It would be ridiculous, between big nuclear powers like US on one side and Russia/N Korea on the other...
There wouldn't be much left of a place to be safe.... No one seems to care who to defend; Everybody might wathc each other crash and burn...
How boy am I gloomy...
even if I am like Tea Leoni in Deep Impact, I'll be holding my family when that metaphorical tsunami get to us...
It is really a case of voting for lesser of evils and we are f*cked either way. I don't see Hamon winning and I am just afraid to see Le P*en + Fillon/Melenchon going through in the 2nd turn. Seeing how everything is turning out, I see Le Pen winning or losing by a very, very close margin as each election she gains ground. Last time she didn't go through because people hoped for things to get better with the left, now they are pissed and will vote for her with no shame.
When I listen to family talking about the candidates I am truly depressed at the outcome.
The point she was going to is the same, although she tried to backtrack about this specific comment on CNN.
i'll see all americans in a few years when we become syria tbh. i'm sure they'll all go "oh why oh why did they turn into this?" and i'll answer: "because you supported this guy at the beginning, and kept your mouths shut when he was fucking burning everything to the ground."
Also, do you think the vote was fixed? It seems crazy to me that people would vote away their democracy
Edited at 2017-04-17 05:21 pm (UTC)
// idk why i am bitching, but almost *nobody* in no media around the world talks about this so i'm bitter
osce called it questionable or something and erdogan roared saying "we have the most democratic elections ™" which is what trump says every time he fucks up, so i mean... hahahah.
edit: but still at least (in the bestest best scenario) 48% of the people voted in favour, so... we're screwed up nonetheless.
Edited at 2017-04-17 05:36 pm (UTC)
this gave me a chuckle though, you guys always exceed when it comes to facing awful situations with humour <3
What shocked me though, were the many turkish people not living in Turkey that voted yes. Like... you're not living there but want to ruin it for people that are directly affected by his actions?!? And I hate that this further will fuel right wing parties all over Europe. The state of world politics right now makes me anxious
But I know how you feel. The whole world is going to shit & everything feels so hopeless right now. :(
but yeah pray for us we're gonna need it
He has no chance to win but his read of Fillon and Le Pen was iconic