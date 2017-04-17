The White Princess 1x02 Promo + EP defends changing a scene from the book.
#TheWhitePrincess EP Defends Changing Book's Rape Scene in Premiere: 'No Way We're Putting That on Screen' https://t.co/VlYpQxVvej— TVLine.com (@TVLine) April 17, 2017
Source 1 2
[OP note about the so-called scene change]Not sure how that scene doesn't read as rape on-screen when Henry doesn't give Lizzie a choice. Just because she gives into the situation he has forced her in doesn't mean its consent. She hates him, cries through it and then mocks him after. That doesn't make it less of a rape scene nor does Lizzie telling her mother she wasn't raped make what happened consent. This producer is full of shit.
I. See. You.
accurate
this. It's rape even if she's not screaming and fighting ffs.
I wasn't expecting it to be amazing but also wasn't expecting whatever the fuck this shit is.
Edited at 2017-04-17 06:12 pm (UTC)