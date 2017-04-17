The White Princess 1x02 Promo + EP defends changing a scene from the book.

lmao just like the Poldark team said they weren't putting the rape scene in the show....



I. See. You. Reply

Ugh I really want to see this but I can't find it anywhere? Pirates have been slacking for Easter Reply

Ooh I recognize that actress from the show Dr. Foster. I'm itching for season 2 like crazy. This reminds me of Reign though. That CW show. Reply

Is this based on history? Cause I'm pretty sure princesses didn't have their tits hanging out. Reply

Nothing in Phillipa Gregory's books is based on history, lol. Reply

Lol Reply

lol

accurate Reply

lmao Reply

LOL yes. Reply

a mix of fact and fiction. its based off a philippa gregory novel. Reply

There is no need to show rape on tv/films imo. I know some people think it adds to the plot but it really fucking doesn't. Reply

Should I watch this? I know Gregory's books are garbage, but is it fun garbage? Reply

I want to watch this but also wish they had kept Freya as Elizabeth. Reply

Ugh, I wanted to watch this because of Essie Davis, but I'm defs going to stay away. I don't know why I was expecting any better from Rape Central Starz. Reply

I knew this was going to be a garbage series since it's based on P.Gregz but ugh at them still including that scene even if it was changed. Reply

So should I delete this from my DVR? I saw an ad and was like ooo dramatized history I like so I recorded it but I haven't watched it yet Reply

I can't find a download of this I'm so mad. it's been 2 years since wolf hall I need another tudor show. I hate pgregs but I'll take what I can get and I did like twq Reply

Wait, that wasn't supposed to read as rape? Reply

It's strange to me that people STILL have such a narrow definition of rape. Makes me stabby Reply

^



this. It's rape even if she's not screaming and fighting ffs. Reply

I wanted to watch this but I think I'm gonna pass.



I wasn't expecting it to be amazing but also wasn't expecting whatever the fuck this shit is. Reply

I'm confused. Wasn't this already a tv show? Reply

The White Queen was a TV show, it's based on the same book series and takes place a while before this Reply

You're thinking of The White Queen (about Elizabeth Woodville/Edward IV). This is a sequel about her daughter Elizabeth of York marrying Henry VII. Reply

.......wait so the ep legit thinks that wasn't rape? fuck Reply

I don't watch this show but yikes @ that spoiler cut and them pulling a Poldark (I'm still fucking mad at that show and don't think I'll continue watching).



Edited at 2017-04-17 06:12 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm screaming at the show taking place 2 days after The White Queen, but everyone has been recast.



i loved jodie in my mad fat diary, but i have no interest in this Reply

Same, The White Queen had a terrible beginning, I can't with rape turns into love shit. I revisited the show after reading A Sunne in Splendour because I wanted to see the Richard/Anne stuff but I will never try a Philippa Gregory book again. Seems like Jodie Comer has been in a few things now so I'll try those instead. Reply

I really hated The Starz version of The White Queen but I wanted to give this one a chance. I am downloading it at the moment but idk if I will be watching it tonight Reply

