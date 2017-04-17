[celeb] 아이유:aegyo

The View talks about the tax return marches and United Airlines incident


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
Tax return marches happened this weekend for 45 to release his tax returns. There was even a march out in outer space. Sunny wonders about the Evangelicals and Catholics that voted for him when he's tweeting about North Korea and taxes. Joy and Sara argue that they don't care. Sara even said that even Jesus rested on the 7th day.

Melania bumps 45 to put his hand over his heart during the US national anthem. HE HAD TO GET REMINDED? Joy comments what is wrong with him. They make fun of how lazy the planning for the Easter egg hunt has been.

Since, The View was pre-recorded last week. They finally comment about the United Airlines incident. Whoopi theorizes that eventually Dao will own United.






