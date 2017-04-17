The View talks about the tax return marches and United Airlines incident

Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg Today's 🔥 topics: Tax return marches happened this weekend for 45 to release his tax returns. There was even a march out in outer space. Sunny wonders about the Evangelicals and Catholics that voted for him when he's tweeting about North Korea and taxes. Joy and Sara argue that they don't care. Sara even said that even Jesus rested on the 7th day.
Melania bumps 45 to put his hand over his heart during the US national anthem. HE HAD TO GET REMINDED? Joy comments what is wrong with him. They make fun of how lazy the planning for the Easter egg hunt has been.
Since, The View was pre-recorded last week. They finally comment about the United Airlines incident. Whoopi theorizes that eventually Dao will own United.
We probably need to be concerned that Cheeto can't remember what kid gave him the hat two seconds after the kid gave it to him. And is still standing in front of him.
Just want to say thank you for no more pre-recorded stuff. Whoopi is insufferable today.
I'm on my phone and it looks like there's some fucked up hole
an immigrant reminding Trump to put his hand over his heart. so sweet
Also I don't ever recall putting my hand on my heart for the national anthem. Only for the pledge but if it's expected of him then it should be routine at this pt
Watch out Harry Styles, they are coming to snatch your crown with this momentum!!!
"It was so so huge...we had millions of people, the largest most bigly Easter Egg Roll crowd ever..."