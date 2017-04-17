The View talks about the tax return marches and United Airlines incident





A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs ... and then tosses the hat into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7ExdhpO97H — POLITICO (@politico) April 17, 2017









We probably need to be concerned that Cheeto can't remember what kid gave him the hat two seconds after the kid gave it to him. And is still standing in front of him.



Edited at 2017-04-17 04:34 pm (UTC) I see Cheeto has decided to take after Justin Bieber:

Is he fucking signing MAGA hats? LMAO Reply

Omg I nearly choked at my desk Reply

Yes. And then he just throws it right over the kid who gave it to him and into the crowd.



Edited at 2017-04-17 04:46 pm (UTC)

Those stupid fucking hats. Burn down the factory that makes them tbh. Reply

I feel like that's just standard behavior for him- taking something that isn't his and giving it away and someone else thinking he's so generous. Reply

Ha! Now the kid will grow up hating him. Reply

I had like a two month streak that ended on Friday of posting The View.



Just want to say thank you for no more pre-recorded stuff. Whoopi is insufferable today. Reply

Seriously Whoopi just spews out so much nonsense. I don't mind her voicing her opinion but she rambles on and on forever and it sounds like nonsense. Reply

I'm always here for Whoopi shutting down Jed's nonsense but overall I'm tired of her antics. She has the sourest face whenever anyone talks about anything. She's constantly rolling her eyes when any of the co-hosts talk about themselves, and then takes up most of the time giving her opinion and no one can get a word in. Reply

IDK why Whoopi stays, I'm sure she has enough money at this point. She seems miserable, yet the show bends over for her. I wish Rosie stayed, but it was so clear that Whoopi didn't like her and she got pushed out because of it. Reply

I miss Rosie on the view so much. I caught her comedy special a few weeks ago and I loved it and her. Reply

Melania should've pretended she didn't see and let him stand there like the buffoon he is. Reply

LMAO I haven't seen it yet but apparently Sean Spicer has now been forced to read the obligatory story to the poor children at the event. I can't, it's too good! Reply

I regret saying that Mr. Bunny was killed by Navy Seals & hope we can move forward with POTUS's agenda to end your heath care.#EasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/qKa8p5AxDD — Chuck Groundhog (@only_si_chuck) April 17, 2017

That tree looks scary

I'm on my phone and it looks like there's some fucked up hole Reply

Because Trump can't read? Reply

lmao omg, i cannot Reply

Literally tears, fuck Reply

Melania Trump reads to children https://t.co/7SUBV1NJil Found it oddly disturbing #flotus,as a mom, nvr botherd 2 show the kids the pictures — kym (@kymztime) March 28, 2017 B/c Melania doesn't know how to show the pictures to kids Reply

wow she truly needs to pick up a book and read to herself Reply

Hopefully she has nannies that do that, yikes. :/ Reply

Lmao Reply

america first, right pic.twitter.com/i1cEjY1m5s — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) April 17, 2017

Obama was called a traitor. And let's not forget how people treated Gabby Douglas. Reply

Cackling, this is the gift that just keeps on giving. Reply

Fox News would have flayed and eviscerated Obama for this. Reply

This is very much a metaphor on how born citizens vs naturalized ones treat their citizenship/patriotism. It's like an afterthought to born citizens but I find naturalized ones never take it for granted. Reply

I love that Melanie showed up in a gown, it's like the tight face sis didn't know what event she was going to. Reply

NNNNN That slight push. Reply

Fuck this family Reply

Marching for him to release his tan returns seems like a waste of time.



Also I don't ever recall putting my hand on my heart for the national anthem. Only for the pledge but if it's expected of him then it should be routine at this pt Reply

It should be for the pledge but a lot of people do it for the NA. Gabby Douglas got dragged to hell and back at the Rio Olympics bc she didn't put her hand over her heart for the NA. Reply

I remember that. I guess she stood out bc she was the only teammate who didn't. In reality, a lot of athletes didn't Reply

marching for him to release his taxes wont make him release them but it brings a lot of negative attention for him so its still important. Reply

eh, i don't know if would call the marches a waste: he's not going to release his returns (willingly) but it's important that people see that the opposition to him has not dissipated Reply

lol @ tan returns Reply

I wonder if Bro4 will make it up to 250 facebook likes after this event....



Edited at 2017-04-17 04:44 pm (UTC)

This post is only on the first page and I am in tears. Reply

Lmfao same, I'm so glad I came into this post Reply

Watch out Harry Styles, they are coming to snatch your crown with this momentum!!! Look at Cheeto's impact!!!

I watched it live today because my mom was home and she had it on. That Jedediah woman was pissing me off when she was talking about the North Korea situation.





I briefly read this morning about some couple who was kicked off their united flight but a lot of ppl were questioning their story Reply

Obama's Easter Egg Roll vs @realDonaldTrump 's Easter Egg Roll. Pictures are worth 1000 words. pic.twitter.com/QVMX0jKQil — Hilary (@HilareeBanks) April 17, 2017





"It was so so huge...we had millions of people, the largest most bigly Easter Egg Roll crowd ever..."

I mean, I believe the visual but I wish they were more comparable photos. Reply

Trump showing up to this casual event in a suit and tie is the least important thing happening right now but it's still so emblematic of how he listens to absolutely no one and it's his way or the highway. Suits also mask his growing girth which I have no doubt he is well aware of. Reply

i mean, aside from how he's probably going to get us all killed by either inciting war or letting climate change ruin our ability to live on this planet, he's just a genuinely embarrassing person Reply

the tax marches over the weekend got so fucking violent. Reply

It was insane. I kinda knew it would be esp versus the women's march. We had a few anarchists at ours. Reply

I think just in Berkeley. I didn't see it reported anywhere else. The one closest to me was fine. Reply

no, they didnt. there was a clash at an alt right rally in berkley. that wasnt a tax march Reply

