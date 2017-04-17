The Walking Dead Promotes 3 Actors to series regular

oh man the trash people are here to stay Reply

The fuck do we need to have the trash woman upgraded to series regular for? I don't need her awful speech and haircut anymore on my screen.

But I despise Enid!

Edit: They're all worthless.



Edited at 2017-04-17 04:13 pm (UTC)

I can't stand Enid. I don't get her purpose.

...really? Jadis? Why not just promote Lucille to a series regular.

After that cgi shiva tiger mess, I wouldnt be surprised if the zombie blood made lucille animated somehow.

OMG...I would love an entire episode of Lucille's life. As a bat for some cool kid who then died and someone picked it up to defend it against a zombie or 5. Then after that it being used to kill someone for the first time and then finally being wrapped with barbed wire.

So one of them will die in that season, Ah?

Of course

Fingers crossed it's the chick with the bad haircut bc I don't want my eyes assaulted by her hair any longer.

But it probably won't be who we want ):

Please let it be trash lady and let me just skip her solo episode that they will force to make us like her.

Ugh I was hoping we'd be done with the garbage people. I hope they realize quickly what a mistake it was to turn against Rick & Co.

Ugh. As much as this show desperately needs more female characters, I really, really hope Bad Haircut isn't here to stay. The Dumpsters are the fucking worst with their weird Martian-speak. It's like the writers completely forgot how to create believable characters.



I don't care one way or the other about Enid other than I find her kind of extraneous. Sophia doesn't fulfill much of a role in the comic at all so I don't really see why they needed to bring someone in to do her storyline. And I know a lot of fans don't like her and think she already gets too much screen time.



I swear, this show hates its viewers so much. Whenever something is universally hated by the fans, they double down on it. Literally NO ONE can stand Jadis and her garbage dump people, so they make her a regular. Enid is one of the least popular characters with fans, so they make her a regular, too. Fans despise how bloated and huge the cast is because it means we only see characters we actually care about a few times a year, so they make the cast even bigger.



It's like they read all the fan boards and blogs just so they can do what they know will piss fans off the most. No wonder the ratings keep dropping.



Edited at 2017-04-17 04:46 pm (UTC)

This! How is it believable that in the 2+(?) years that the world went to shit all of these people have suddenly forgotten how to speak properly?! I hate the garbage people so, so much.

Ugh I was really hoping the weird talking trash people wouldn't last. The way they speak is so damn nonsensical. At least with The Kingdom there's a reasonable explanation but even that annoys me.

So agree on the speaking. How does that even happen? It's not like it's been 20 years or something of living like that. I don't believe you would naturally speak that way after a year or two even if you were trying. The Kingdom still basically speaks normally, just throws in some courtly words and whatnot here and there.

The speaking is what gets to me the most. Why would anyone just start to talk like that?! It is so stupid. I am sure some writer thought they were creating the best new group and then is sad no one likes them.

I'd believe the manner of speaking if it was a bunch of former basement dwelling neck beards who banded together and thought it would be a great time to use their already established neck beard speak.

Being a regular on this show must suck. You're trapped in Atlanta for the filming but you only get paid when you actually work.

Most of them only rent. They are back at home when they are not needed for an episode

I like Atlanta.

The garbage people legit make me laugh every time I see them, mostly because they're so ridiculous

I used to be so devoted to this show but now I'm so relieved to have ditched it after the most recent season premier 😕



The acting is consistently bad and that Talking Dead guy and the fanboys love to pretend that Carol and Rick can carry everyone's dead weight. Reply

this show already has too many damn people. they need to cut it back down.

No one wanted more of Bad Haircut

