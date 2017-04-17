The Walking Dead Promotes 3 Actors to series regular
Steven Ogg(Simon), Katelyn Nacon (Enid) and Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadis) have formally been upgraded to series regular ahead of Season 8.
Edit: They're all worthless.
I don't care one way or the other about Enid other than I find her kind of extraneous. Sophia doesn't fulfill much of a role in the comic at all so I don't really see why they needed to bring someone in to do her storyline. And I know a lot of fans don't like her and think she already gets too much screen time.
I swear, this show hates its viewers so much. Whenever something is universally hated by the fans, they double down on it. Literally NO ONE can stand Jadis and her garbage dump people, so they make her a regular. Enid is one of the least popular characters with fans, so they make her a regular, too. Fans despise how bloated and huge the cast is because it means we only see characters we actually care about a few times a year, so they make the cast even bigger.
It's like they read all the fan boards and blogs just so they can do what they know will piss fans off the most. No wonder the ratings keep dropping.
The acting is consistently bad and that Talking Dead guy and the fanboys love to pretend that Carol and Rick can carry everyone's dead weight.