First Pic of BCoop's "A Star is Born"
source
I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I'm so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of "A Star is Born" is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can't wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5....⏰
it's so good
enough.gif
Eta: The 1937 and 1954 versions are easily the best, if anyone hasn't seen them.
"be in the audience as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga film scenes on the actual Coachella stages. Help cheer and applaud their performances on camera... the scenes for these days will portray a Country Western music concert. All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home) and come out to show your support!"
Anyone interested can purchase a ticket for $10 here