Roose Bolton to flay the Justice League

The actor described his role in very slight detail, saying it was in the opening scene of the movie. He said it was a very large battle scene, which could possibly allude to the battle depicted in the trailer that was released last month.



McElhatton said he's seen some parts of the film, and that fans should be excited. He revealed that there is plenty of humor throughout Justice League, but that the opening scene he's involved in is very dark. Reply

His character is going to promise to feed [×] to the dogs but they're fed to pigs instead, haha!*





*I don't trust DCEU and opinions on humor. Reply

??? This is the actor speaking not the studio lmao Reply

*Anyone attached. SS was supposed to be anything else but what I was as well Reply

??? I don't understand your comment Reply

(I'm being bitter, ignore me 😶) Reply

"said scene will be very dark"



I don't doubt it tbh. Reply

He revealed that there is plenty of humor throughout Justice League, Reply

Won't mean shit if I can't see anyone. Reply

lmao binch Reply

this trend of having to adjust my brightness while watching tv/movies so I can see wtf is going on has to END



the only one excused from this narrative is Fincher bc at least he adds some yellow tint to see some outlines, he's thoughtful like that Reply

I'm such a slut for Fincher's #aesthetic Reply

Color me shocked Reply

The only reason I even know the sun exists on the DCEU is because Superman has his powers tbh. Reply

I bet he's Desaad. Reply

I hope his character isn't similar to Bolton, he should avoid being typecast(ed?) Reply

Work your strengths. Reply

YESSSS gawd I ♥ him and his sexy voice. Reply

this movie is going to suck Reply

This is who I'm guessing tbh. Since we see parademons in the trailer. Reply

have zero faith this movie won't be a complete shitshow Reply

His voice is sexy af, if they wanna cover his face up idec; in fact, good, cos then I can enjoy it more Reply

I only liked Roose Bolton because of the sexy voice Reply

same Reply

I hope there is a scene as iconic as MARTHA!!!!!!!! Reply

Dark as in we wont be able to see shit because DC is allergic to color? We already knew this Reply

I like him cause he was hilarious as Roose Bolton. He was as charming as he was creepy. Reply

lol i still haven't seen a superhero movie. waiting for black panther because i have expectations like being able to see the people on my screen. Reply

GoT has been too many of its older, sexy men.

He'll probably be the best thing about this movie. Reply

