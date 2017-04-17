Roose Bolton to flay the Justice League
'Game of Thrones' star Michael McElhatton has revealed that he has a role in the upcoming 'Justice League' film. He hasn't said who he is playing but he will appear in the opening battle scene and that said scene will be very dark (although there will be plenty of humor elsewhere).
Source
McElhatton said he's seen some parts of the film, and that fans should be excited. He revealed that there is plenty of humor throughout Justice League, but that the opening scene he's involved in is very dark.
*I don't trust DCEU and opinions on humor.
I don't doubt it tbh.
the only one excused from this narrative is Fincher bc at least he adds some yellow tint to see some outlines, he's thoughtful like that
He'll probably be the best thing about this movie.